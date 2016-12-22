Blahtech Supply Demand MT5

4.54

Was: $299  Now: $99 

Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones.

Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings and engulfing detectors. Driven by an easy to use interface and innovative backtest mode this indicator is a must-have for all supply demand traders.

Links [ Install | Update | Documentation & Training ]


Feature Highlights

  • Multi-timeframe display
  • Backtest directly on the chart
  • Summary panel
  • Multi-timeframe trend analysis
  • Confirmed swings (High and Low QPoints)
  • Zone strength engine (seven criteria)

Feature Highlights continued...

  • Advanced level detection (peaks, consolidations, drop-base-drops)
  • Fast access hot-keys
  • Alerts
  • Engulfing detector
  • Visibility Filters
  • Old zones (broken levels or trend changes)
  • Highlight of Nested zones

Input Parameters

 - Download documentation using link above for details


Reviews 15
onlinewolfgang
90
onlinewolfgang 2023.10.14 10:02 
 

5 Sterne, es hält was es verspricht, hilft wirklich sehr gut, es ist professionell bearbeitet.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.08.21 17:26 
 

Great indicator, I used it on MT4. I have been using it on MT5 for a few months now, the advantage of MT5 is more time frames (H2,H3 etc)

Denis Sokolovsky
421
Denis Sokolovsky 2023.06.25 21:39 
 

thank you :)

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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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onlinewolfgang
90
onlinewolfgang 2023.10.14 10:02 
 

5 Sterne, es hält was es verspricht, hilft wirklich sehr gut, es ist professionell bearbeitet.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.08.21 17:26 
 

Great indicator, I used it on MT4. I have been using it on MT5 for a few months now, the advantage of MT5 is more time frames (H2,H3 etc)

Denis Sokolovsky
421
Denis Sokolovsky 2023.06.25 21:39 
 

thank you :)

RiaB
59
RiaB 2022.11.14 21:07 
 

I've been using this indicator for over a year and can definitely recommend this reliable and effective tool showing high probability zones on multiple timeframes. Other functionalities include detailed info on the zones and their strength, trend indicator and backtesting mode.

boxtrader
71
boxtrader 2022.06.25 21:44 
 

Amazing tool to identify Supply & Demand levels on any chart timeframe. Tremendous flexibilty in configuring alerts and display options. Found an issue with duplicate alerts in a previous version and Blahtech quickly resolved for me. Would definitely recommend!

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2022.01.24 10:56 
 

simly good

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2022.01.16 10:22 
 

one of the best coded system , many choices to adjust your zones . i will defiantly give 5 stars from experience trader to experience developer

47358640
24
47358640 2021.06.16 23:59 
 

I liked the app when I tested it on my demo account so I went ahead and bought it to use once I opened a “real” account. Unfortunately the MT5 platform is not very user friendly and it is very poor when it comes to customer support so I have not been able to fund my “real” account or link it to my other brokerage accounts like they say you are supposed to be able to do, so I can’t give a good review. My issue is more with MT5 and MQL5 than with Blahtech.

musashi69
24
musashi69 2021.05.22 16:03 
 

For all the bells and whistles the training and documentation fall well short of easy or intuitive use. I try to figure things out on my and then go for help if I need it. Even after I go to the manual I can't get some features to work or be altered as they do in the video. They manual should have enhanced screen captures which show what they are talking about and show changes. Not just pages of insufficient text.

EdiF
170
EdiF 2021.05.19 08:04 
 

One of the few high level Indicators.

Alief Nurtendron
123
Alief Nurtendron 2020.12.01 06:04 
 

plis help, how to lunc this indicator, i am beginner and can not use this, the botton of lunch indicator was gone

Scott Moore
34
Scott Moore 2020.09.27 17:40 
 

It works great with the relevant theory. Already back tested it with more recent market moves. I was specifically hoping it would work with S&P 500 and it aligned perfectly with the setups I was looking at. Coupled with market profile and specific setups it saves me time doing the math and charting points. Worth the money in my humble opinion.

arti90
52
arti90 2019.02.11 14:52 
 

its a brilliant indicator when u get a little bit used to it and understand it. good one its the money worse.

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2019.01.23 00:52 
 

I was not too impressed with this supply/demand indicator. It appears it may have been developed with Online Trading Academy's "program" in mind. (A very expensive course that didn't help me) The idea that a drop base drop or a rally base rally equates into a S/D zone is silly. These same DBD RBR can and often are developed by price imbalances. I even heard the proverbial "don't diddle in the middle" saying that runs rampant through the $$ OTA course. Nevertheless, this indicator carries with it the idea that these S/D pointed out by the indicator could be areas where Bank Institution left orders. The same sentiment taught by OTA. I have used the indicator and I have yet to have the "Big Banks" helping my trades. The key pad should be memorized because you depend upon the alphabet to learn how to use the indicator. Too many bells and whistles. I gave it a three because it does provide Supply/Demand levels, but nothing more than other indicators.

Jair Miranda
175
Jair Miranda 2017.04.27 05:35 
 

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