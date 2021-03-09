Dark Absolute Trend MT5

4.6

Dark Absolute Trend is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading ► Recommended Brokers
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Dark Absolute Trend Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate
  • Dark Absolute Trend Shift: Shift of the indicator
  • Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
  • Show arrow: if true, show arrows on the chart
  • Show trend text: if true, show lower right text
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 23
Siriwit Horsutisima
176
Siriwit Horsutisima 2026.07.20 15:30 
 

I cannot imagine more simplify trade signal than this!

Michael Zane Nielsen
476
Michael Zane Nielsen 2025.11.16 11:38 
 

Great At Simplifying Trend Views Without further investigation allowing for more Precise Trades, Keep up the Good Work

Translucent
133
Translucent 2025.09.23 19:44 
 

Accurate Trend-Following Indicator – Great Results So Far! I've been using Dark Absolute Trend MT5 for my intraday trading, and it's been a solid performer. The indicator combines trend-following logic with candlestick patterns and volatility analysis, which makes its signals both reliable and well-timed. It’s helped me enter trades in the direction of the main trend at very favorable prices. I especially appreciate that the signals are non-repainting and lag-free, which is crucial when trading on lower timeframes like M5 and M15. What I like: Very intuitive to use – just follow the arrows to enter trades. Works on any pair, giving me plenty of options. The alert features (push, email, sound) make it easy to stay updated without constantly watching the screen. Looks great on the chart and adds clarity to market structure. I'm using this on a low spread ECN broker, as recommended, and the performance has been excellent across different pairs and sessions. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the results and would definitely recommend Dark Absolute Trend to anyone looking for a dependable, trend-based indicator for manual trading.

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Siriwit Horsutisima
176
Siriwit Horsutisima 2026.07.20 15:30 
 

I cannot imagine more simplify trade signal than this!

Hossam Sind Hamid Ahmad Abou Shadi
195
Hossam Sind Hamid Ahmad Abou Shadi 2026.03.24 04:02 
 

Thank you for the excellent indicator. I tested it on gold pairs on a 30-minute timeframe and confirmed its effectiveness in identifying the trend. I couldn't find the programmer or vendor to fully utilize the indicator... for things like entry and exit points...

thanhdq8
29
thanhdq8 2026.03.01 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Zane Nielsen
476
Michael Zane Nielsen 2025.11.16 11:38 
 

Great At Simplifying Trend Views Without further investigation allowing for more Precise Trades, Keep up the Good Work

Translucent
133
Translucent 2025.09.23 19:44 
 

Accurate Trend-Following Indicator – Great Results So Far! I've been using Dark Absolute Trend MT5 for my intraday trading, and it's been a solid performer. The indicator combines trend-following logic with candlestick patterns and volatility analysis, which makes its signals both reliable and well-timed. It’s helped me enter trades in the direction of the main trend at very favorable prices. I especially appreciate that the signals are non-repainting and lag-free, which is crucial when trading on lower timeframes like M5 and M15. What I like: Very intuitive to use – just follow the arrows to enter trades. Works on any pair, giving me plenty of options. The alert features (push, email, sound) make it easy to stay updated without constantly watching the screen. Looks great on the chart and adds clarity to market structure. I'm using this on a low spread ECN broker, as recommended, and the performance has been excellent across different pairs and sessions. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the results and would definitely recommend Dark Absolute Trend to anyone looking for a dependable, trend-based indicator for manual trading.

Eduardo García
48
Eduardo García 2025.07.30 09:36 
 

Instalo la EA Dark Moon y posteriormente para que supuestamente funcione compro el indicador que dice el manual .... bien lo pongo en una cuenta real y el indicador funciona y manda notificacioness pero a pesar que en la EA el parametro de activación lo tengo en TRUE no abre ninguna orden .... lo tengo corriendo en el VPS de MQL5 y nada no abre ordenes .... Lo peor que escribo al desarollador para que me ayude y no contesta .... ahi lo tendre esperndo a que conteste y si no pondré una reclamación .... Si consigo que me contesten y hacerlo funcionar cambiaré la reseña gustosamente .

Ethienne
816
Ethienne 2025.07.02 03:49 
 

Trend following is an essential tool for increasing the possibilities of winning. This indicator is easy to install, configure and add to the desired graph. I'm happy to have 12 graphs on one screen, each with the appropriate trend information. Additionally, I now understand how Dark Moon EA works. Marco was able to answer my questions and guide me properly. I recommend this product.

Florian Barthel
123
Florian Barthel 2025.05.07 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZN
70
ZN 2025.03.08 21:04 
 

I really like this indicator, it works perfectly for my strategy and for XAUUSD on the 5M chart

lucberthiaume
545
lucberthiaume 2025.02.09 18:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dubs One
681
Dubs One 2024.10.07 10:21 
 

A truely very good indicator - I have been using it since 2 weeks now on 5mn candlesticks and it has been 100% reliable and I refunded in a day my buy when I switched to a real account.

Alex Yang
43
Alex Yang 2024.09.09 07:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

keanboon
19
keanboon 2024.07.16 05:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ryzenrog
55
Ryzenrog 2024.05.23 06:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Paolo Zangheri
71
Paolo Zangheri 2023.08.08 11:52 
 

Fast, concise and reliable indicator

bkkTrader140
153
bkkTrader140 2023.07.02 11:32 
 

Very good indicator.

Mohit Verma
314
Mohit Verma 2023.03.14 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samdan Haider Jafri
47
Samdan Haider Jafri 2023.02.05 21:52 
 

Very nice. Best indicator Love it.

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2022.07.29 01:04 
 

safe , easy and unmistakable to use and brings fabulous profits... In my eyes one of the best, if not the best arrow indicator I have ever seen! An EA based on this indicator would be really a great thing.

James Kiyora
103
James Kiyora 2021.08.28 17:23 
 

Really helpful.. always close with profit

12
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