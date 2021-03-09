Dark Absolute Trend MT5
- Indicators
-
Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 17 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Dark Absolute Trend is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.
Recommended working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading ► Recommended Brokers
- The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me
Parameters
- Dark Absolute Trend Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate
- Dark Absolute Trend Shift: Shift of the indicator
- Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
- Show arrow: if true, show arrows on the chart
- Show trend text: if true, show lower right text
- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.
I cannot imagine more simplify trade signal than this!