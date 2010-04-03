Imbalance Detection Indicator ICT MT5

The Imbalance Detection Indicator ICT MT5 is a specialized tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform to recognize three primary types of market imbalances: Volume Imbalances (VI), Opening Gaps (OG), and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). To enhance readability, the indicator highlights bullish zones in green and bearish zones in red.

These imbalances reflect discrepancies between Supply and Demand levels, often signaling areas where price reactions may occur.





Indicator Specifications Table

Category ICT - Liquidity - Supply & Demand Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Intraday Trading Trading Market Forex - Stocks - Commodities

Overview of the Indicator

The indicator marks specific zones where liquidity accumulation is likely, increasing the probability of price revisits. Traders utilizing this tool can better identify potential reversal points and price objectives.

Conditions for an Uptrend

On the 1-hour chart of Binance Coin (BNB), the price retraced to 50% of a bullish FVG during a corrective movement, absorbing liquidity before continuing its upward trajectory. In such cases, the levels where price interacts with the FVG may provide optimal opportunities for buy entries.

Conditions for a Downtrend

On the 15-minute GBP/USD chart, price retraced to 50% of a bearish FVG during a pullback, collecting liquidity before continuing its decline. Under these conditions, the points where the price re-enters the FVG can serve as strong entry zones for sell positions.

Indicator Settings

Color Theme: Select the preferred background appearance.

Show FVG: Enable or disable Fair Value Gap display.

Minimum Filter of FVG: Set a threshold to filter FVGs by size.

Minimum Size of FVG: Define the minimum size for detecting a Fair Value Gap (default: 10).

Show OGs: Enable or disable Opening Gap display.

Minimum Filter of OG: Set a minimum threshold for Opening Gap detection.

Minimum Size of OG: Define the minimum size for identifying Opening Gaps (default: 10).

Show VI: Enable or disable the display of Volume Imbalances.

Conclusion

The Imbalance Detection Indicator ICT MT5 is a highly effective trading tool based on ICT methodology and Supply & Demand principles. It helps traders easily recognize and highlight key areas on the price chart that may influence future price action.