Apex Market Structure Pro

Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop.

Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow.

What it shows

Liquidity levels. Sell-side and buy-side liquidity are mapped automatically. Unswept levels update in real time, and the indicator marks the moment price takes liquidity and reverses.

Structure. Break of Structure and Change of Character are labelled when they confirm on the candle close. Signals do not repaint.

Accumulation zones. Compression zones are highlighted with an equilibrium value line.

Entry markers. Markers print at confirmed structure events. Continuation and reversal points are shown separately.

Daily and 4-hour bias. A live bias readout helps you stay aligned with the higher timeframe.

Risk gauge. A pre-entry sizing tool maps your stop-loss and take-profit from your balance, lot size and risk, and shows whether the stop sits beyond nearby liquidity. It works on any symbol and timeframe.

Candle-close countdown and spread. A live countdown to the candle close and an on-chart spread value are displayed.

Alerts. Pop-up, sound, push and email alerts for structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, new zones and entries. Alerts arm after startup to avoid repeated signals on load.

Details

Signals lock on the candle close and do not repaint.

Works on any instrument and timeframe, including gold, forex, indices and crypto.

Every layer can be turned on or off and adjusted to your settings.

How to use it

Apex Market Structure Pro does not trade for you. It presents market structure so you make your own decisions. Use the daily and 4-hour bias for direction and take entries on your lower timeframe. Reversals against the higher timeframe at the manipulation leg are the points to study for possible entries.

Buyers receive ongoing support to get the most out of the indicator.



