Apex Market Structure Pro

Apex Market Structure Pro


Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop.


Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow.


What it shows


Liquidity levels. Sell-side and buy-side liquidity are mapped automatically. Unswept levels update in real time, and the indicator marks the moment price takes liquidity and reverses.


Structure. Break of Structure and Change of Character are labelled when they confirm on the candle close. Signals do not repaint.


Accumulation zones. Compression zones are highlighted with an equilibrium value line.


Entry markers. Markers print at confirmed structure events. Continuation and reversal points are shown separately.


Daily and 4-hour bias. A live bias readout helps you stay aligned with the higher timeframe.


Risk gauge. A pre-entry sizing tool maps your stop-loss and take-profit from your balance, lot size and risk, and shows whether the stop sits beyond nearby liquidity. It works on any symbol and timeframe.


Candle-close countdown and spread. A live countdown to the candle close and an on-chart spread value are displayed.


Alerts. Pop-up, sound, push and email alerts for structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, new zones and entries. Alerts arm after startup to avoid repeated signals on load.


Details


Signals lock on the candle close and do not repaint.


Works on any instrument and timeframe, including gold, forex, indices and crypto.


Every layer can be turned on or off and adjusted to your settings.


How to use it


Apex Market Structure Pro does not trade for you. It presents market structure so you make your own decisions. Use the daily and 4-hour bias for direction and take entries on your lower timeframe. Reversals against the higher timeframe at the manipulation leg are the points to study for possible entries.


Buyers receive ongoing support to get the most out of the indicator.


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En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
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Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
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Apex Market Structure
Samuel Monga Ilunga
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Promotional pricing: $100 until 31 August 2026. The price returns to $300 after that date. APEX MARKET STRUCTURE ----> MT4   See What the Market Is Really Doing. Watch the 3 Market Phases unfold live (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) and catch better entries   at the early stage of the Trend Phase.   Stop guessing. Start reading the market the way institutions and smart money do.      Apex Market Structure for MT4 is a precision smart-money analysis tool that strips away the noise and reveals t
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Apex Risk Manager Pro   Expert Advisor — MetaTrader 5   Know your exact position size, stop loss, and risk before you enter, on any pair, any timeframe, in one clean panel.   Apex Risk Manager Pro is a live pre-trade calculator that reads your account balance, the current price, ATR, and pip value, then   instantly shows you the safe lot size, the exact money at risk, and your stop-loss and take-profit prices. It removes the guesswork   and the manual math, so every trade is sized to you
Apex Risk Guard Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Experts
APEX RISK GUARD PRO   Guard Every Trade. Size It. Manage It. Supply News all in One Panel. Apex Risk Guard Pro is your on-chart risk cockpit for MetaTrader 5. It sizes every trade to your exact risk, protects you from high-impact news automatically, shows your live P&L and exposure, and manages your positions with one click.  All in a single clean panel that works on any symbol, any timeframe. Stop doing mental math mid-trade. Stop getting caught in the news. Trade with a professional at you
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Karl Kamavu
35
Karl Kamavu 2026.07.08 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel Monga Ilunga
450
Reply from developer Samuel Monga Ilunga 2026.07.09 04:23
Thank Karl, I am humbled and thank you for your support.
For the installation I think you did it easy, but an additional all you need is to download your copy and the indicator will be automatically in your MT5 account. Once you open your MT5 Desktop Application, and from the right up Conner log in to your MQL5 account. Automatically you can download the ApexMarketStructurPro and find it in Market. Ready your review I see you are enjoying your indicator. Note that for the support you can write here I am available ON 7day of the week and I can get back to you in 30 to 1hour during day time CAT
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