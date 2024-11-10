Berma Bands

5

The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase.

Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more.

Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the price movement relative to the overall trend. The distance between these bands can provide insights into volatility and potential trend reversals.

When the Berma Bands lines separate from each, it often suggests that the market is entering a period of sideways or ranging movement. This indicates a lack of clear directional bias. Traders may find it challenging to identify trends during these periods and may wait for a clearer trend to emerge.

When the Berma Bands lines converge into a single line, it often signals a strong trending environment. This convergence indicates a clear directional bias, as the price is volatile enough to move in trends. Traders may find it easier to identify potential entry and exit points during these periods, as the trend's momentum can provide favorable trading opportunities. However, it's important to be mindful of potential pullbacks or corrections within the overall trend.

Berma Bands provide clear buy and sell signals based on price candle interactions with the upper and lower bands. A buy signal occurs when a price candle closes above the Upper Berma Band for the first time, indicating a potential uptrend. Conversely, a sell signal is generated when a price candle closes below the Lower Berma Band for the first time, suggesting a potential downtrend. Traders can use these signals as a guide for entering or exiting positions, although it's essential to consider other factors and risk management strategies when making trading decisions.

Berma Bands can enhance trading efficiency by providing real-time alerts for buy and sell signals. This can be achieved through sound notifications, mobile alerts, or email notifications. These alerts can help traders stay informed about potential trading opportunities even when they are away from their trading screens, allowing them to react promptly to market movements.

Berma Bands’ Most Important Inputs.

BB Candles [Min =2]: The number of candles used in band calculations. If less than two the indicator will print a message, and this parameter will be reset to default (= 160).

Show Arrows & Vertical Lines: This parameter will allow you to see potential buy and sell signals on the chart.  You can choose to show one or both.

Chart Color Scheme: Here you can find ready-made color schemes that will make your chart look more professional. You can choose (Do Nothing) if he wants to use your own colors.

If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section. I will reply to your messages as soon as I am online.


Reviews 39
Hassan Gamal
137
Hassan Gamal 2026.07.14 10:18 
 

Excellent indicator! The signals are clean, clear, and highly accurate

Nada Rabei
27
Nada Rabei 2026.06.15 17:25 
 

Great indicator, very easy to use and helpful.

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.05.11 10:59 
 

Very simple and successful system.

I am updating my review that I have added 2 hours before.

Not only is this system the best and the simplest that I have ever seen, but the support of the developer is unbelievable. He is helping me a lot, giving me many examples and giving me tips for every detail of this system.

I am not an affiliate with this indicator.

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Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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True Direction Oscillator
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.85 (364)
Indicators
Or (TDO)  which is an index that measures the price rate of change using the principle of " Pure Momentum ". When a security price advances from 10 to 15 then the price rate of change is 150% but when it declines back from 15 to 10 then the price rate of change is 33.3% only. That is why technical analysis indicators like "Price Rate of Change" (ROC) or "Momentum" give higher readings for ascending price movements than those given to descending ones. TDO fixes this problem to help traders at rea
Bermaui Deviation Percent
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.94 (111)
Indicators
Or ( BD% ) which is a volatility index that measures volatility in percent rather than points. The idea of BD% is to make an index depending on the Classic Standard Deviation (CSD) that moves between 0 and 100 percent. You can use BD% to compare volatility for the same security in different time periods or different time-frames. In addition, you can use BD% to compare volatility between different securities in different markets in terms of percent rather than points. HOW TO USE "BD%" If BD%
Bermaui Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.97 (68)
Indicators
Bermaui Bands (BB) is a technical analysis tool that helps filter between ranging and trending price movements. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps: Calculate Standard Deviation as an oscillator that moves between 0 and 100. I will name it Bermaui Deviation percent (BD %). If "BD %" is near zero then volatility is at its extreme. In addition, if "BD %" is near 100 then volatility is very low. High volatility means a great probability for a trending market, while low
Moving Average Cloud
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.92 (13)
Indicators
Or "MAC". This is an indicator designed to help you capture and trade the trend. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps: Draw a fast-moving average Envelope. Draw a slow-moving average Envelope. The MAC Upper Band is the highest value between the high of both Envelopes. The MAC Lower Band is the lowest value between the low of both Envelopes. The MAC Histogram Cloud fills the distance between two bands to show you change in direction. Blue Cloud indicates the uptrend
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.64 (11)
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed. Important Information Here is the user's guide:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller Important Features T
Classic Keltner Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.87 (30)
Indicators
Or CKC. This indicator works depending on the classic ten-day moving average rule described by Chester W. Keltner (1909–1998). All parameters are set to the classic version of the Keltner system by default, while the user can change them if he wants. Important Information    Read CKC Manual:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736577    CKC Expert Advisor Example:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734150 About Keltner Channel Formula 1. Calculate the Center Line as a simple moving average
Bermaui Pin Bars
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (13)
Indicators
Bermaui Pin Bars   Or (BPB) is an indicator that finds Pin Bars price action pattern on the chart. Pin Bars is a shortcut for "Pinocchio Bars" which is a classic bar pattern alternative to Japanese candlesticks with tall upper or lower shadows and very small bodies like Hammer, Inverted-Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Dragon Fly Doji or Grave Stone Doji. Bermaui Pin Bars indicator find this pattern depending on a formula that can be explained in the next steps: At first BPB calculate the ce
MASR Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Or M oving A verage S upport R esistance Bands . MASR Bands indicator is a moving average surrounded by two bands that work together as support and resistance levels. Statistically, MASR Bands contain price candles 93% of the time. Here is how it is calculated in steps: 1. The first step is to calculate the highest high (HHV) and the lowest low (LLV) for an X period of time. 2. The second step is to divide HHV by LLV to get how wide is the distance between them as a percentage. I call the resu
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicators
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
Bermaui RSI Candles
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (4)
Indicators
The idea of this indicator is to draw RSI in the form of candles that can be compared with price charts to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator is not my invention. I founded it on the internet several years ago. I updated the code, added alert functions, added the Bermaui Utilities group of tools. The indicator calculates the RSI of all the prices that are used to draw candlesticks (RSI of the open, high, low & close). It uses the highest of them to draw the RSI candles high wick & the
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NabilMichael
31
NabilMichael 2026.08.12 09:10 
 

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Smart Trader
21
Smart Trader 2026.07.26 01:47 
 

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Hassan Gamal
137
Hassan Gamal 2026.07.14 10:18 
 

Excellent indicator! The signals are clean, clear, and highly accurate

mostafa gamal
74
mostafa gamal 2026.06.22 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nada Rabei
27
Nada Rabei 2026.06.15 17:25 
 

Great indicator, very easy to use and helpful.

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.05.11 10:59 
 

Very simple and successful system.

I am updating my review that I have added 2 hours before.

Not only is this system the best and the simplest that I have ever seen, but the support of the developer is unbelievable. He is helping me a lot, giving me many examples and giving me tips for every detail of this system.

I am not an affiliate with this indicator.

Muhammad Elbermawi
53632
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2026.05.11 11:32
Thanks a lot for your kind words 💚 I appreciate it.
mohamed ahmed
23
mohamed ahmed 2026.04.19 20:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Mohamed Elhady Elsayed Abdellatif
195
Ahmed Mohamed Elhady Elsayed Abdellatif 2026.04.08 04:38 
 

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Fadi Roman
274
Fadi Roman 2026.02.22 23:47 
 

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Muhammad Elbermawi
53632
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2026.02.24 05:34
Thanks a lot for your kind words 💚 I appreciate it.
123478888
19
123478888 2026.02.19 19:07 
 

Excellent and highly accurate trend indicator. Easy to use and provides clear signals. Highly recommended 👍

munther1974
50
munther1974 2026.01.21 09:05 
 

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ahmed mamdoh
21
ahmed mamdoh 2026.01.20 09:47 
 

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Mohammed Mustafa Alim Bushara
146
Mohammed Mustafa Alim Bushara 2026.01.11 02:28 
 

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Muhammad Elbermawi
53632
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2026.01.11 17:01
Thanks a lot for your kind words 💚 I appreciate it.
0xMohamEd
22
0xMohamEd 2026.01.05 21:00 
 

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9930075
19
9930075 2026.01.05 13:15 
 

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mondas pro
23
mondas pro 2025.12.25 15:29 
 

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mohamed kilany
23
mohamed kilany 2025.12.09 01:02 
 

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Muhammad Elbermawi
53632
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2025.12.09 05:27
Thanks a lot for your kind words 💚 I appreciate it.
mahaon2
195
mahaon2 2025.10.15 14:00 
 

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Mohamed Abdalla
38
Mohamed Abdalla 2025.09.26 14:08 
 

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Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2025.09.18 11:34 
 

The manual and video clips are particularly Very useful for beginners. indicator delivered very good results in the test.

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