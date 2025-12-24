TREND FLOW PRO without redrawing helps identify where the market actually changes direction. The indicator highlights trend reversals and areas where major market participants re-enter the market.

BOS marks on the chart represent true trend shifts and key higher-timeframe levels. The indicator’s data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes.

Main indicator elements:

BOS FLOW – trend waves and true trend changes. These represent entries of major market participants and confirmation of their presence (marked with numbers).

BOS FILL – colors the bars in the direction of the trend.

Marks areas where “major players” enter the market and points where the trend changes.

Signal levels:

BOS – entry of a participant with undefined strength (often a correction within the main trend).

Move SL – a visual representation of how a major participant moves their position. Can be used by traders as a reference for adjusting their stop loss.

Super BOS – entry of a major participant with higher priority than a regular BOS. In some cases, a BOS can be upgraded to a Super BOS when confirmation appears; the indicator highlights this with a color change.

Mega BOS – key levels of the largest market participants, capable of reversing the trend direction.

Mega BOS moved – movement of a Mega BOS position and confirmation of its dominance in the market.

STRUCTURE – displays the precise market structure, including key minimum and maximum swing points and the location of the most recent structure shift. The numbering of min–max corrections indicates trend duration: the higher the number, the greater the probability of a structure change. The current trend direction is shown in the center of the chart to remind the trader not to make mistakes by trading against the trend.

MIN MAX – displays all entries of all market participants without filtering, useful for detailed analysis of trend movements.

All displayed data and indicator signals remain on the chart without repainting, ensuring full transparency and trust.

The indicator parameters are highly customizable, allowing you to easily change the display colors according to your preferences.