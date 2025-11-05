A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision

Current event: https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif

A2SR for MT5

Automated Actual Support & Resistance

+ Trading Instruments.

Guidance :

-- at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516

-- and https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog



Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision

+ EA-Compatible Objects.

Key Advantages

Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting)

After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014, - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5.

It gives traders an exceptional edge with a leading, non-repainting indicator for identifying actual support and resistance levels - before the price gets there.



A2SR calculates support & resistance ahead of time — before price reaches them — allowing traders to plan trades with confidence.



Genuine Concept You Won’t Find Elsewhere.

Built on a unique approach that has never been published or shared in any media,

A2SR redefines how support and resistance are identified.



Saves Your Time & Sharpens Your Strategy.

No more wasting hours drawing lines or guessing levels. A2SR clearly presents everything, allowing you to focus on creating precise trading plans and executing them effectively.



Suitable for All Traders - From Beginner to Professional.

Whether you're just starting or already trading professionally, A2SR empowers your decisions with clarity and confidence.



Highly Effective for Day trade and Swing Trading.

Recommended timeframes for trading plans: M30, H1, and H4.

Core Features

Actual SR Levels (Support - demand & Resistance - supply).

Automatically displayed on the chart.

+ First touches often cause price to reverse

+ Repeated touches signal potential breakouts and continuation.



Strong Breakouts Analysis.

A2SR features a genuine auto-pattern that detects early signs of potential strong breakouts

+ Be among the first to identify powerful market moves



Market Sentiment (MS).

+ Helps avoid misleading signals from major economic news .

+ At certain conditions, MS will even advise not to open any position - a powerful risk filter



Market Currency Strength (MCS).

+ Real-time analysis of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD

+ Histogram and percentage indicators reveal the strongest vs weakest currencies

+ Increase accuracy by pairing strong vs weak, and avoid being misled by news releases.



Daily and Weekly Price Range Limits.

+ A proven predictive daily/weekly range levels where prices often reverse after volatile movements

+ Perfect for setting pending orders and catching spikes — without screen-watching all day.

Notifications

Supports push notifications (via MT5 mobile) and email alerts.

+ Never miss key trading opportunities, even when you're away.

Smart Trading Starts Here

Whether you're trading volatile news events or building structured swing setups, A2SR is your reliable technical assistant for smarter and faster trading decisions.

EA-Compatible Objects - Power Meets Automation .

A2SR for MT5 is more than just a smart visual indicator,

+ it’s also a machine-readable data source for automated trading systems. Chart Objects Provided by A2SR.

All of these are presented as named chart objects,

making them fully accessible for use by your Expert Advisor (EA) :

Actual Support & Resistance levels (SR) – as trendlines and horizontal lines,

+ including Strong Breakout and Strong Breakdown Current Trend (Swing), Market Sentiment (MS) – including USDx and EURx indexes, Market Currency Strength (MCS) – percentage strength of 8 major currencies.

Build Your Own EA or Hire a Developer.

You (or your developer) can program an EA to:

Detect untouched SR levels as entry signals (Buy Limit / Sell Limit) Read trend and currency strength rankings and market sentiment as trade filters Execute trades automatically based on A2SR’s leading analysis Combine A2SR’s accuracy with your automation strategy Bridge the best of manual insights and algorithmic execution

Get ready to experience a smarter way to trade.

Plan your trade, trade your plan.



Note.

Chart data may require a full reload under the following conditions:

MetaTrader 5 has just been installed.

You are using a new account number.

You are using an old account that hasn’t been accessed for a long time.

You open a time frame that has never been opened before.



Therefore, when using A2SR for the first time under any of the above conditions,

it is recommended to refresh the chart - starting from the M1 time frame up to MN.