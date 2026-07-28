Zain Gold ScalpingV5

  • Indicators
  • Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
    Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed

    Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed

    • Software Engineer at  Software Developer
    • Egypt
    • 108
    Professional MQL5 Developer and Algorithmic Trader with extensive experience in creating high-performance technical indicators and custom trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Dedicated to delivering robust, non-repaint solutions and robust analytical resources for traders worldwide.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator

**Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious metals or trading major currency pairs, V5 enhances your workflow with clear and precise insights.

---

### 🚀 Optimized for all timeframes and major markets

Flexibility is a key element of modern technical analysis. **Zain Gold Scalping V5** Adaptable to Various Trading Environments:

* **Comprehensive Timeframe Compatibility:** Fully optimized to run seamlessly across all timeframes, from fast-moving charts like M1 and M5 to M15, M30, H1, and higher structured timeframes.

* **Dedicated Accuracy for Gold (XAUUSD) Trading:** Specifically designed to handle the unique liquidity phases and rapid price movements of gold trading, minimizing false breakouts during high-impact news events.

* **Ready for Major Currency Pairs and Indices:** Provides robust analytical tracking across major and minor currency pairs, ensuring consistent performance across multiple assets.

---

### 🌟 Key Features

* **Advanced Dual-Engine Filtering:** Combines two independent algorithm layers in a multi-store output optimized to effectively isolate high-probability entry and exit zones.

### 🌟 Key Architectural Features

* **Advanced Dual-Engine Filtering:** Combines two independent computational layers in an optimized multi-store output to effectively isolate high-probability entry and exit zones.

* **100% Non-Repainting Technology:** All calculations and visual indicators are precisely linked to confirmed candles, ensuring complete historical stability during backtesting and live chart analysis.

* **Native MQL5 Performance:** Developed using clean, optimized native MQL5 code with **no external dependencies on DLL libraries**, ensuring instant loading and full compliance with automated platform security standards.

---

### 📊 Integrated On-Screen Interactive Dashboard

Monitor price action without cluttering your workspace. The integrated professional dashboard displays real-time analytical metrics directly on the chart:

* **Multi-Timeframe Trend Monitoring:** Real-time tracking of trend momentum across multiple chart timeframes.

* **Market Volatility & Session Tracker:** Automated volatility assessments along with global trading session indicators (London, New York, Tokyo).

* **Visual Signal Strength Indicator:** Dynamic signal strength rating bars allow you to gauge current market momentum at a glance.

* **Market Performance Indicator:** Real-time spread monitoring, countdown timers for bar closures, and a log of the most recent signals.

---

### 🔔 Comprehensive Multi-Channel Alert System

Never miss a significant market opportunity again. Version 5 features a wide range of notifications designed to keep you informed wherever you are:

* **MetaTrader Instant Notifications:** Instant alerts delivered directly to your smartphone or tablet.

* **Audio Alerts & Pop-ups:** Clear pop-ups on the trading platform, accompanied by customizable audio alerts.

* **Email Alerts:** Automatic alert logs are sent directly to your pre-configured email address.

* **Local Event Logging:** Detailed execution logs are automatically recorded in local files for advanced session review.

---

### ⚙️ Technical Specifications and Recommendations

* **Platform:** MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

* **Supported Assets:** Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, indices, and commodities.

* **Timeframes:** All timeframes (from 1 minute to 1 month).

* **Customization:** Fully customizable input parameters to suit your personal trading style and visual preferences.

---

> **Risk Disclaimer:** Trading in financial markets, including Forex and gold, involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always adhere to strict risk management and thoroughly test indicators on a demo account before using them in live trading.
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BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Zain Gold Scalping MT4 V5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping MT4 - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping MT4** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious metals or
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