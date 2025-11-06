Smoothed Supertrend

Smoothed Supertrend Indicator - Volatility-Based Trend Indicator with Smoothing Function

The Smoothed Supertrend Indicator is an advanced variant of the classic Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5. Through the integration of an additional smoothing function, market noise is reduced and the quality of trend signals is improved.

Technical Description:

The indicator is based on the Average True Range (ATR) for measuring market volatility and combines this with a Moving Average smoothing of price data. The resulting line shows the current trend direction and dynamically adapts to volatility changes.

Calculation Method:

  1. Calculation of moving average of prices (MA)
  2. Calculation of Average True Range (ATR) over N periods
  3. Calculation of upper and lower bands:
    • Upper Band = MA + (ATR × Multiplier)
    • Lower Band = MA - (ATR × Multiplier)
  4. Trend determination based on closing price position relative to bands
  5. Stepped Logic: Lines only change on trend reversal

Input Parameters:

  • ATR_Period (Default: 10) - Number of periods for ATR calculation
  • ATR_Multiplier (Default: 3.0) - Multiplier for bandwidth
  • Smoothing_Period (Default: 5) - Number of periods for price smoothing
  • MA_Method (Default: SMA) - Moving average method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
  • Bullish_Color (Default: Blue) - Color for uptrend
  • Bearish_Color (Default: Red) - Color for downtrend
  • Line_Width (Default: 2) - Line width

Signal Generation:

Bullish Signal: Closing price crosses from below to above Lower Band Bearish Signal: Closing price crosses from above to below Upper Band

Trend Logic:

  • Uptrend: Indicator shows blue line below price
  • Downtrend: Indicator shows red line above price
  • Trend change occurs only with confirmed close beyond bands
  • No premature signal reversal during ongoing trends

Application Strategies:

  1. Trend Following: Entry on pullbacks to Supertrend line
  2. Trend Change: Entry on color change of line
  3. Stop-Loss: Positioning at Supertrend line
  4. Combinable with: Momentum indicators, volume analysis, support/resistance

Technical Properties:

  • Non-Repainting: Confirmed signals are not retrospectively changed
  • Real-time calculation on every tick
  • Optimized for low computational power
  • Compatible with all MT5 builds from version 2361
  • Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1)
  • All trading instruments supported

Advantages over Classic Supertrend:

  • Reduced false signals through double smoothing
  • Adjustable smoothing methods for different markets
  • More stable trend identification in volatile markets
  • Fewer premature trend changes

Installation:

  1. Copy indicator file (.mq5 or .ex5) to MQL5/Indicators folder
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or open MetaEditor and compile (F7)
  3. Open Navigator (Ctrl+N) → Indicators → Custom
  4. Drag & drop Smoothed Supertrend onto chart
  5. Adjust parameters according to trading strategy

Recommended Settings:

  • Scalping (M1-M5): ATR 8, Multiplier 2.5, Smoothing 3
  • Day Trading (M15-H1): ATR 10, Multiplier 3.0, Smoothing 5 (Default)
  • Swing Trading (H4-D1): ATR 14, Multiplier 3.5, Smoothing 7

Risk Warning:

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risks and is not suitable for all investors. Loss of invested capital is possible. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. This indicator does not constitute investment advice and should only be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy. Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions.

Support and Updates:

For technical questions or problems, please contact the developer via the MQL5 messaging system. Updates are automatically provided through the MQL5 Market.


Filter:
Malvin Gerth
53
Malvin Gerth 2025.11.07 16:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Scherer
1668
Reply from developer Marco Scherer 2025.11.11 08:55
Freut mich zu hören, danke!
Reply to review