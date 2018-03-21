PZ Divergence Trading MT5

3.71

Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets

Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Easy to trade
  • Finds regular and hidden divergences
  • Supports many well known oscillators
  • Implements trading signals based on breakouts
  • Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • Configurable oscillator parameters
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Filter divergences by size in bars
  • It implements performance statistics
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

To offer a broad market perspective, the indicator can be loaded many times in the same chart using different oscillators, without interference. The indicator supports the following oscillators:

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • MACD
  • OSMA
  • Stochastic
  • Momentum
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Accelerator Oscillator
  • Williams Percent Range
  • Relative Vigor Index
  • Rate of Change

Since divergences can expand quite a bit, especially in the Forex market, this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout to confirm the divergence before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal.

Input Parameters

  • Amplitude: Zig-Zag period used to find divergences
  • Oscillator - Choose the oscillator to load to the chart.
  • Breakout period - Breakout period in bars for the trading signals.
  • Divergence types - Enable or disable divergence types: hidden, regular or both.
  • Min divergence size in bars - Minimum size in bars for a divergence to be displayed.
  • Max divergence size in bars - Maximum size in bars for a divergence to be displayed.
  • Max. history bars - Amount of bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded.
  • Indicator Settings - Desired indicator settings for all the oscillators involved.
    • RSI period
    • CCI period
    • WPR period
    • Momentum period
    • Stochastic periods
    • MACD settings
    • RVI period
    • ROC period
  • Drawing Settings - Choose colors and line sizes of the divergences.
  • Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds, plus set a custom alert text.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 8
eugene.nz
411
eugene.nz 2024.07.28 08:21 
 

Good indicator. Thank you

drasko
297
drasko 2022.05.11 16:13 
 

I raised amplitude to 30 and hidden divergence was spot on. excellent..

Go hidden and with the trend. Using RSI

Miroslav
39
Miroslav 2021.06.02 10:43 
 

Excellent product.

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contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
OrderFlux Footprint Orderflow
Simon Draxler
Indicators
OrderFlux – Order Flow and Footprint Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OrderFlux is a professional order flow and footprint indicator for MetaTrader 5. It opens up each individual candle and reveals what is happening inside: traded volume at every price level, separated into aggressive buyers and sellers. From this tick data, a complete Footprint Chart is built in real time, including Delta, Imbalance, Volume Profile, and Market Profile . A standard chart only shows Open, High, Low, and Close. That is
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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PZ Flat Market Index MT5
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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Filter:
abdul0070
74
abdul0070 2025.06.28 03:46 
 

Waste indicator

Rodney Thabo Mlombo
131
Rodney Thabo Mlombo 2025.01.21 12:25 
 

Excellent

eugene.nz
411
eugene.nz 2024.07.28 08:21 
 

Good indicator. Thank you

Ronald Dyers
132
Ronald Dyers 2023.10.31 18:50 
 

Having tested the indicator by Arthur for over a year, these are my remarks: Pros: - The indicators by Arthur are well developed and generally profitable indicators - There is a likeable aesthetic full of the indicator and the inputs leaves a trader with enough room to set it to one’s preference of style of trading - This particular indicator, when used with other technical and fundamental tools, goes a long way in assisting any trader or particular trading style Cons: - The terminal indicates that the indicator needs desperate upgrading as it loads with an error indicating the indicator is slow, and this inevitably seems to have the indicator pass information through just a little bit late to capture the initial TP levels on a trade.

drasko
297
drasko 2022.05.11 16:13 
 

I raised amplitude to 30 and hidden divergence was spot on. excellent..

Go hidden and with the trend. Using RSI

_Ragnaros_
67
_Ragnaros_ 2022.04.20 00:35 
 

Not recommended, very crooked and disproportionate stop loss and stop profit lines

PZ TRADING SLU
855346
Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.03.03 12:32
Hello. SL and TP lines are approximate and the trigger bar might consume some of them. I display all of them so you can find out if a movement is already exhausted. Use a higher amplitude to make the price range studied higher and thus making sl and tp cover more price range. Thanks.
Danof
29
Danof 2021.11.19 16:31 
 

Not recommended

Miroslav
39
Miroslav 2021.06.02 10:43 
 

Excellent product.

Reply to review