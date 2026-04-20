IQ FX Gann Levels MT5

IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate.

Setup & Guide:

Download MT4 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide - Read Here



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Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions, our service, including personalized technical support and one-on-one troubleshooting, is unavailable in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Products purchased from these regions are ineligible for these services after purchase. Our products are available only on mql5.com.

We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

We do not provide any personal trading advice.

We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website. Product Disclaimer (Please Read Carefully): This product operates only on standard MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms. Third-party or modified environments are not supported.

Not compatible with offline charts or custom/synthetic symbols.

Does not provide Data Window values or buffers for EA integration.

Intended strictly for manual trading; automated or algorithmic usage is not supported.

A Note from the Developer to all the Traders



Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann (William Delbert Gann) Theory, filled with research and countless hours studying hundreds of resources, I have discovered a formula within Gann’s work that became the foundation of this indicator. With years of coding experience and recognition on MQL5, I have focused on building a highly optimized and practical tool that delivers clarity and precision for real market conditions.

Quick Overview

As a trader, foresight is everything. Unlike many Gann indicators, this one stands apart—it plots support and resistance levels in advance and never repaints. What you see is what you get—reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels allows you to structure your trading plan clearly and execute with confidence.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready. Perfect for day trading. This indicator is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.





1. Why IQ FX GANN Levels Indicator Is Extremely Useful?

Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading:

The indicator continuously plots precise Gann Support & Resistance levels using advanced square root calculations as the market evolves.





The indicator continuously plots precise Gann Support & Resistance levels using advanced square root calculations as the market evolves. Spot Opportunities Instantly:

Get clear, real-time reaction zones that help you identify high-probability entries and exits without hesitation.





Get clear, real-time reaction zones that help you identify high-probability entries and exits without hesitation. Cleaner chart with professional dashboard:

A modern dashboard keeps your chart clean while giving you full control. Collapse or expand it anytime without affecting your analysis.





A modern dashboard keeps your chart clean while giving you full control. Collapse or expand it anytime without affecting your analysis. Simplified Profit Targets:

Major and Minor Gann levels act as structured take-profit and stop-loss zones, allowing you to trail positions logically as the market moves.

Adaptive Dashboard & Smart Scaling

Control your trading environment with an intuitive dashboard and instant volatility adjustment system:



Dashboard Controls:

– Collapse/Expand dashboard (Min/Max)

– Remove indicator instantly (Close)

– Flexible positioning with X/Y adjustment



Scale Selection (1–5):



Scale 1 (Low Volatility): Ideal for quiet sessions or tight ranges. Scale 2 (Standard): Optimized for normal market conditions. Scale 3 (High Volatility): Best for London/ or NY active sessions. Scale 4 (Higher Volatility): Designed for heavy news data releases. Scale 5 (Extreme Volatility): Maps the widest cycles for Black Swan events or FOMC news.

This allows you to instantly match your levels with real market conditions without complex settings.



2. Who is this indicator for?

This Indicator is for intraday traders, scalpers, and prop firm traders who understand price action and want structured levels for precise entries and better risk-to-reward setups.

Compatible Trading Styles

Trend following

Breakout

Continuation

Trend reversal

3. List of Supported Symbols

The indicator has been designed to work with high precision on the following 28 major and minor pairs:

AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD.

CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY.

EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD.

GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD.

NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD.

USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

4. Recommended Timeframes:

5-minute chart.

5. Indicator Settings



Customize IQ FX GANN LEVELS as per your preference

Color Changing Options:

Change Gann Support Levels Color.

Change Gann Resistance Level Color.

Display Option:

Display or hide Gann Minor Levels.

Show historical respected levels (smart filtering).

Alert Option:

Enable/Disable Desktop Alerts

Enable/Disable Mobile Alerts (with cooldown logic)

Show Day Open:

Display day open line to determine bullish/bearish intraday bias.

6. Dashboard Settings:

The dashboard allows full control with real-time adaptability based on market volatility.

7. How to Get Started with IQ FX GANN LEVELS?

Open MetaTrader → Market → Purchased Install the indicator Drag & drop onto chart Select scale based on market condition Follow levels for structured trading

8. How do IQ FX Gann Levels Work?



Gann Major Levels: Strong institutional support/resistance zones.

Gann Minor Levels: Intraday precision levels for entries and exits.

Day Open: Defines bullish or bearish bias.



The indicator continuously updates levels and highlights previously respected zones to help identify high-probability reaction areas.

9. Note for Mobile Alert

Enable push notifications in MetaTrader settings and connect your MetaQuotes ID to receive alerts on your mobile device.

10. FAQ



Q: Does it repaint?

A: No, it does not repaint. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed and does not change afterwards until a new day comes.



Q: Is there any trial option available?

A: Yes!



Q: Does it has buffer for EA integration?

A: No.

11. Indicator Troubleshooting

Coming soon.

12. Learn More

Follow our MQL5 channel for daily market analysis and trading insights.

13. Support & Updates:

Contact via MQL5 for support

Technical assistance available directly

Master your entries, trust the levels, and trade with precision.



Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks. This indicator is a support tool and does not guarantee profits.

Related topic: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, market movement, intraday levels, intraday trading, scalping, hedging, etc.