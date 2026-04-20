IQ FX Gann Levels MT5

IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate.

Setup & Guide: 

Download MT4 Version here.

To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide - Read Here

Follow our MQL5 channel for daily market insights, chart, indicator updates and offers! Join here.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions, our service, including personalized technical support and one-on-one troubleshooting, is unavailable in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Products purchased from these regions are ineligible for these services after purchase.

  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website.
Product Disclaimer (Please Read Carefully):
  • This product operates only on standard MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms. Third-party or modified environments are not supported.
  • Not compatible with offline charts or custom/synthetic symbols.
  • Does not provide Data Window values or buffers for EA integration.
  • Intended strictly for manual trading; automated or algorithmic usage is not supported.

A Note from the Developer to all the Traders

Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann (William Delbert Gann) Theory, filled with research and countless hours studying hundreds of resources, I have discovered a formula within Gann’s work that became the foundation of this indicator. With years of coding experience and recognition on MQL5, I have focused on building a highly optimized and practical tool that delivers clarity and precision for real market conditions.

Quick Overview
As a trader, foresight is everything. Unlike many Gann indicators, this one stands apart—it plots support and resistance levels in advance and never repaints. What you see is what you get—reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels allows you to structure your trading plan clearly and execute with confidence.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready. Perfect for day trading. This indicator is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.

1. Why IQ FX GANN Levels Indicator Is Extremely Useful?

  • Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading:
    The indicator continuously plots precise Gann Support & Resistance levels using advanced square root calculations as the market evolves.

  • Spot Opportunities Instantly:
    Get clear, real-time reaction zones that help you identify high-probability entries and exits without hesitation.

  • Cleaner chart with professional dashboard:
    A modern dashboard keeps your chart clean while giving you full control. Collapse or expand it anytime without affecting your analysis.

  • Simplified Profit Targets:
    Major and Minor Gann levels act as structured take-profit and stop-loss zones, allowing you to trail positions logically as the market moves.
  • Adaptive Dashboard & Smart Scaling
    Control your trading environment with an intuitive dashboard and instant volatility adjustment system:

    Dashboard Controls:
    – Collapse/Expand dashboard (Min/Max)
    – Remove indicator instantly (Close)
    – Flexible positioning with X/Y adjustment

    Scale Selection (1–5):

    Scale 1 (Low Volatility): Ideal for quiet sessions or tight ranges.
    Scale 2 (Standard): Optimized for normal market conditions.
    Scale 3 (High Volatility): Best for London/ or NY active sessions.
    Scale 4 (Higher Volatility): Designed for heavy news data releases.
    Scale 5 (Extreme Volatility): Maps the widest cycles for Black Swan events or FOMC news.

    This allows you to instantly match your levels with real market conditions without complex settings.


2. Who is this indicator for?

This Indicator is for intraday traders, scalpers, and prop firm traders who understand price action and want structured levels for precise entries and better risk-to-reward setups.

Compatible Trading Styles

  • Trend following
  • Breakout
  • Continuation
  • Trend reversal

3. List of Supported Symbols

The indicator has been designed to work with high precision on the following 28 major and minor pairs:

  • AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD.
  • CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY.
  • EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD.
  • GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD.
  • NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD.
  • USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

4. Recommended Timeframes:

  • 5-minute chart.

5. Indicator Settings

Customize IQ FX GANN LEVELS as per your preference

Color Changing Options:

  • Change Gann Support Levels Color.
  • Change Gann Resistance Level Color.

Display Option:

  • Display or hide Gann Minor Levels.
  • Show historical respected levels (smart filtering).

Alert Option:

  • Enable/Disable Desktop Alerts
  • Enable/Disable Mobile Alerts (with cooldown logic)

Show Day Open:

  • Display day open line to determine bullish/bearish intraday bias.

6. Dashboard Settings:

The dashboard allows full control with real-time adaptability based on market volatility.

7. How to Get Started with IQ FX GANN LEVELS?

  1. Open MetaTrader → Market → Purchased
  2. Install the indicator
  3. Drag & drop onto chart
  4. Select scale based on market condition
  5. Follow levels for structured trading

8. How do IQ FX Gann Levels Work?

Gann Major Levels: Strong institutional support/resistance zones.
Gann Minor Levels: Intraday precision levels for entries and exits.
Day Open: Defines bullish or bearish bias.

The indicator continuously updates levels and highlights previously respected zones to help identify high-probability reaction areas.

9. Note for Mobile Alert
Enable push notifications in MetaTrader settings and connect your MetaQuotes ID to receive alerts on your mobile device.

10. FAQ

Q: Does it repaint?
A: No, it does not repaint. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed and does not change afterwards until a new day comes.

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes!

Q: Does it has buffer for EA integration?
A: No.

11. Indicator Troubleshooting
Coming soon.

12. Learn More
Follow our MQL5 channel for daily market analysis and trading insights.

13. Support & Updates:

  • Contact via MQL5 for support
  • Technical assistance available directly

Master your entries, trust the levels, and trade with precision.

Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial markets carries inherent risks. This indicator is a support tool and does not guarantee profits.

Related topic: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, market movement, intraday levels, intraday trading, scalping, hedging, etc.

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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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5 (4)
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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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1 (4)
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AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
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MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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5 (1)
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Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
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Daniel Grigerek
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==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
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Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
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