RelicusRoad Pro MT5

5

How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account?

You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best!

User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available


A New Way To Look At The Market


RelicusRoad is the world's most powerful and best trading indicator for forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices, giving traders all the information and tools they need to grow their accounts. We provide technical analysis and trading plans to help every trader succeed, from beginner to advanced.

It is a key trading indicator that provides enough information to predict future markets. We believe in a complete solution instead of several different indicators on the chart that make no sense. This is an All-in-One indicator that displays signals, arrows + price action information that is unbeatable and very accurate.

 

RelicusRoad uses Machine Learning (AI) technology to provide traders with the necessary information and tools to become successful and informed traders.

 

Predicting Future Prices with Leading Indications

Almost all technical indicators lag, which means they can only report what has already happened. So, they only confirm what you can see in the past, where the price has already been. We believe in leading indicators to predict future prices without redrawing and not relying too much on lagging indications that can change and cause redrawing.

If you take a position based only on lagging indicators, it's like gambling with your money. We believe that before you even think about taking a position, you need to understand the market and know where and why the price moves.

RelicusRoad helps you do just that for all symbols including XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), EURUSD, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, GER30/US30, Stocks, Indexes, Crypto etc.

 

By providing the framework you need to understand where price might go, your entries will become so much more precise, accurate and educated.

 

User-Friendly Market Analysis & Strategies for Beginners & Pros

RelicusRoad Pro is designed to provide users with complete market information in a single glance. Based on over 10+ years of trading experience and has been developed to be user-friendly and intuitive.

Additionally, RelicusRoad is supported by a community of traders who provide guidance and support to both beginner and professional traders. The community also features a 'Hall of Fame' where positive feedback and daily results are shared to help motivate users.

 

#Works on MAC and Mobile also so you can have unbeatable analysis on the move, being able to predict the price at any place, any time.

 

Note for Beginners: Choose from 7 Proven Strategies from our discord group confirmed and validated by thousands of traders.

INDICATORS & FEATURES:

1) Funding Talent / Prop Firms (7 Options)

2) Machine Learning based Liquidity Levels (Volume Analysis, Bollinger, TMA, Price Action)

3) Signal Lines 1 & 2 (Strategy Based) (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, Ichimoku, Parabolic SAR, etc)

4) Price Action Levels (Smart Money Leading Concept)

5) Dynamic Reversal Points (Lagging, High, Lows, HL, LL, HH, LH)

6) Daily High/Low Levels (Leading Analysis, Smart Money)

7) Daily Pivot Levels (Leading based on Fibonacci)

8) Scalping Fibonacci Levels (Market Gap, Fair Value Gap)

9) Supply & Demand (BOS, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gap)

10) Multi-TF Support and Resistance Lines (Order Blocks, Premium, Discount)

11) Signal Cloud (Price Action & Momentum)

12) Fibonacci Reversal Levels (Price Action)

13) Multi-TF Trend Bar (ADX & Parabolic SAR)

14) Auto Market Session Times (New York, London, Tokyo)

15) Candle Timer (Red = Market Closed)

 

ARROWS:

1) Scalping Arrows (2 Types)

2) Reversal Arrows (Liquidity)

3) MAO Trend Arrows (MACD)

4) Candle Pattern Arrows (Price Action)

5) Order History Arrows

 

INFO PANEL:

1) Server Time, Candle Timer

2) Server Connectivity and Response Time

3) Spread, Lot Size Calculation, Open Lots, Open Risk

4) Account Positive Balance % Overall and Per Symbol

5) RSI, Stochastic, Bulls and Bears


**WATCH THE VIDEOS & PICTURES BELOW**



Reviews 30
Olga Snizhko
1017
Olga Snizhko 2025.10.27 08:06 
 

Good

Alexanderman Makutin
156
Alexanderman Makutin 2025.08.31 17:17 
 

Hello, can you help me get the User Guide + Strategies + Tutorials + VIP Private Group + Mobile Version? I would be very grateful )))

19224901
139
19224901 2025.07.30 17:18 
 

^^

Folgorino78
105
Folgorino78 2025.11.12 18:09 
 

This is my first experience with an indicator. I'm just starting out, but I'm already impressed. A word of warning: it takes some time to get used to the computer, but once you've customized it, it's fantastic. I'm not a trader, but I have experience teaching myself. It's very convenient to understand resistance and support, trend strength, and all the other information you need. The notifications with suggested trades are very convenient. The first work provided was a success.

I gave it 3 stars for the quality and completeness of the description because there isn't a summary file for all the functions.

At least I didn't find one.

You're forced to watch videos in English, which isn't convenient for me.

A well-made indicator, however.Yesterday . Sell enter 4143.48 , TP 4126.62 SL 4154.75 . Perfect . TP gain

Relicus LLC
31733
Reply from developer Waleed Ur Rehman 2025.08.31 17:21
Sure. I've sent you the link in private message.
Ali Potter
23
Ali Potter 2025.06.12 11:16 
 

Hey there! I’d love to get access to the User Manual, strategies, training videos, VIP group, and the mobile version if possible. Thanks a lot in advance!

Relicus LLC
31733
Reply from developer Waleed Ur Rehman 2025.06.12 20:05
Please check your private message.
garavitomx
26
garavitomx 2025.04.22 22:20 
 

hello can you help me to get the User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version ?

Relicus LLC
31733
Reply from developer Waleed Ur Rehman 2025.04.24 07:54
Please check your private message.
Oly.FX
289
Oly.FX 2025.02.12 07:16 
 

This indicator is a great tool. I had a session with Salahuddin, who was very friendly and helpful.

Naoki Hozumi
532
Naoki Hozumi 2024.06.16 05:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Birds_eye
314
Birds_eye 2024.04.25 20:33 
 

A good indicator, easy to set up and customize to trading strategy.

JeanMarc2222
1498
JeanMarc2222 2024.03.13 20:37 
 

Fantastic indicator!

Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
523
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna 2024.01.21 19:35 
 

The indicator I found has an impressive range of functions that offer endless possibilities for exploration. It includes Scalping, Reversal, Market structure, and Road features, among others. I'm grateful to have discovered it. The Support/Resistance features have been particularly helpful for all my strategies. Moreover, the user support and communication are excellent, and the Discord channel is very useful.

Sebastian Schmidt
1354
Sebastian Schmidt 2024.01.19 18:30 
 

Ja da geht die Sonne auf... Vielen Dank für die gute Arbeit und dieses geniale Handelssystem. Ein Muss für jeden der den Erfolg sucht, aber Erfolg bislang noch nicht konnte...

Steffen Schmidt
870
Steffen Schmidt 2024.01.19 13:44 
 

Now that I am happy to report a great result from my experience with this Indicator 4 feature are repainting, work on removing/ replacing these. Here’s my feedback for alerts/ notifications working flawlessly XAUUSD - M1 // SCALP BUY || 2409.28 || TP: 2409.58 || SL: 2408.98 // RelicusRoad XAUUSD - M1 // SuperTrend UpTrend 2024.07.31 14:36 // RelicusRoad XAUUSD - M1 // SuperTrend DownTrend 2024.07.31 14:45 // RelicusRoad XAUUSD - M1 // MAO BUY || 2420.43 // RelicusRoad

Dmitrii Corpan
565
Dmitrii Corpan 2023.11.06 22:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Relicus LLC
31733
Reply from developer Waleed Ur Rehman 2023.11.07 06:35
Indicator manual has been sent to your private message
cyjj94118
100
cyjj94118 2023.11.05 05:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Relicus LLC
31733
Reply from developer Waleed Ur Rehman 2023.11.05 06:32
Indicator manual and discord invitation link has been sent to your private message
manu kwabena
73
manu kwabena 2023.10.29 11:45 
 

The indicator is wonderful it works perfectly

njdatas
19
njdatas 2023.10.21 04:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Relicus LLC
31733
Reply from developer Waleed Ur Rehman 2023.10.21 06:03
Indicator manual has been sent to your private message
Mohamed Asif
102
Mohamed Asif 2023.10.12 13:50 
 

I must say this is the best trade application over the months I have found with an affordable price, most importantly the support team is just out of this world. this is honest feedback from someone personally bought and tested the application as well as the user support. they will teach you trade skills with no cost. MARK the word NOCOST they will assist in helping and teaching trade tricks to gain extra money. the developer team are always reachable, and they will do everything possible to make sure application work as said. yes 100% profitable for an expert and a new trader. step by step assistance. not to mention but: Salahuddin is the best support person. super friendly and gives all ideas he can ... awesome work behind the product. 100% recommended for anyone to make a passive income.

Gwaihirwin
34
Gwaihirwin 2023.09.26 20:34 
 

Good indicator, the best I have used by far

Jake John Freeman
308
Jake John Freeman 2023.09.23 13:00 
 

I've come back to give 5* again! This indicator is 100% the most useful thing I have ever bought. The support team are fantastic. Great for all levels of trader, very reasonably priced for the quality of product. The thing I am most impressed with is the dedication of the support team and developer, they really do care about this product and their customers.

12
