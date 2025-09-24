IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5

Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD

IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate.

Indicator Manual: Read Here

  • Download the Metatrader 4 Version
Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product.

Disclaimer:

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com. 
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately. 
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice. 
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

A Short Note from the Developer to all the traders-

Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann theory, filled with research and countless hours studying hundreds of resources, I discovered a formula within W.D. Gann's works that became the foundation of this indicator. In recognition of the MQL5 silver award and decades of coding experience, I have created a highly optimized indicator for all traders. Hope you enjoy it.

Quick Overview
Unlike many Gann indicators, this one stands apart by plotting Gann support and resistance levels in advance and never repainting. What you see is what you get; reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels allows you to create a well-structured day trading plan, knowing exactly where key market movements are likely to occur.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready and perfect for XAUUSD day trading. It is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal intraday trading setup.

1. How IQ GOLD GANN Levels Indicator can be extremely useful for you?

  • Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading: Plots accurate Gann support and resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations in real time as the market moves.
  • Spot Opportunities Instantly: Provides precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet-point entries and exits for profitable trades.
  • Cleaner Chart with Minimalist Design: Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart. No complex settings are required to get started.
  • Simplified Profit Targets: Gann major and minor support/resistance levels make setting take-profit points easier. Levels update as the market moves, creating room to trail stop-loss or shift take-profit when trends continue.

2. Who Is This Indicator For?
Designed for intermediate intraday GOLD traders and prop firm traders with basic knowledge of price action and technical analysis. It helps identify sweet-point entries with low stop loss and high take profit for a better risk/reward ratio.

3. Recommended Timeframes

  • 1-minute and 5-minute charts.

4. How to Get Started?

  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader, log in to your account, and open Toolbox --> Market --> Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator --> Market --> Drag & drop the indicator onto the chart.
  4. Follow the Gann levels for confident trading.

5. How does IQ GOLD GANN Levels Work?

  • Major and Minor Gann Levels: Plots two types of forecasted Gann levels—major and minor—where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in intraday trading, while minor levels assist in scalping.
  • Display Past Levels: Shows past Gann levels of the current day, allowing traders to review how the market reacted to these precise levels.
  • Continuous Updates: Gann levels are continuously updated based on complex Gann calculations for precise plotting.
  • Confident Trading: Helps anticipate potential day highs and lows with no additional calculations required.

6. Compatible Trading Styles with this Indicator

  • Trend following
  • Breakout
  • Continuation
  • Trend reversal

7. Indicator Input Options
All parameters can be adjusted directly in the Inputs tab of the indicator properties:

  • Indicator Settings
Show Minor Levels (show_minor): true/false

Show Day Open Level (show_dayopen): true/false

  • Alert Settings

Enable Alerts: true/false
Enable Mobile Push Notification: true/false

  • Dashboard Setup

Dashboard Corner Choose screen position (default: top-left).
Dashboard_X: Horizontal offset (0–500).
Dashboard_Y: Vertical offset (0–500).

  • Indicator Color Setup

Support Level Color
Resistance Level Color
Day Open Level Color

  • Scaling Option: Three scaling modes—Low, Base, and High—to adapt Gann levels to different market conditions.
Base is ideal for normal markets.
Low for quieter sessions.
High for fast-moving, volatile periods.
  • Tooltips: Hover over dashboard elements to view scale details for easier understanding.
  • Minimize Dashboard Button: Hide or show the dashboard to maximize chart space when needed.

Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

8. Mobile Alert Setup
To receive mobile alerts, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl+O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform, then test the setup to ensure alerts are working.

9. FAQ
Q: Does it repaint?
A: Never!

Q: Is there a trial option?
A: Yes, you can download the demo and backtest the indicator.

10. Troubleshooting
The user guide provided after purchase covers all topics in detail. Contact us directly on MQL5 for any technical issues.

Learn More
Discover how our powerful indicators help analyze charts, set targets, and execute profitable trades with daily market updates. Join our channel.

Support
For assistance or technical issues, send us a direct message on MQL5.

Mastering a strategy with this indicator means no second-guessing, just clear intraday levels that set you up for long-term success. Stay disciplined, trade smart, and let the market come to you.

Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user’s discretion and responsibility.

Related topics: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, intraday trading, scalping, gold, XAUUSD, gold trading indicator, MT4 gold indicator, Gann trade levels.

