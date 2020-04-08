Haven Bar Replay — Your Personal Trading Simulator Introducing Haven Bar Replay – a professional simulator for manual trading and strategy testing. It transforms your MT5 chart into a historical player, allowing you to live through months of market movements in just a minutes.

Do you want to learn how to trade profitably but aren't ready to wait hours for setups to form? This tool is designed for you. Train your eyes, test hypotheses, and hone your skills on historical data as if it were the live market.

Why is Haven Bar Replay essential for every trader?

The "Right Edge" Effect

The indicator completely hides the "future" (real candles), leaving only the simulated ones. You make decisions honestly, without peeking ahead.

Total Time Control

Fast-forward through boring flat periods and slow down during important news events. You control the speed of the price feed.

Smart Navigation

Move to any point in history with a single marker drag or a double mouse click.

Smooth Scrolling

The chart automatically shifts to follow the price, providing comfortable visual control without sudden jumps.

Instructions: How to work with the simulator

Open any chart and timeframe. Attach the Haven Bar Replay indicator. A Vertical Line (Marker) and a Control Panel will appear on the chart. Drag the Marker to the left to the date you want to start testing from. Press Play on the panel or use the hotkeys. The chart will start drawing candle by candle.

Controls and Hotkeys

For maximum speed and convenience, we have implemented keyboard controls. You don't have to constantly click the mouse.

Action Key / Method Description Play / Pause CTRL Start and stop automatic replay. Step Forward X Move exactly 1 candle forward (bar-by-bar analysis). Step Backward Z Go back 1 candle (if you missed a moment). Teleport Double Click Double-click anywhere on the chart to instantly move the simulator there. Rewind Drag & Drop Drag the vertical marker line with your mouse to any point.

Indicator Settings

InpDefSpeed – Default playback speed (in milliseconds). The lower the number, the faster the chart moves.

InpHideReal – Hide the real chart. (Recommended true to avoid seeing the history on the right).

Visual Settings – Color settings for Bull/Bear candles and the marker line to match your chart scheme.

Turn history into experience with Haven Bar Replay. Happy trading!