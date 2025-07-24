Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts:



- Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment.

- A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions.

- Suitable for scalping trading



How to Use the Indicator Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the comments as an example of simplified usage. Please view them along with the simplified explanation provided there and here:

Example 1: open Buy BTCUSD H1 -The white pip counter is active - Buy - Overview and careful examination of the rest of the indicator analysis to confirm

Example 2: Close a Buy Trade on BTCUSD H1

- The white pip counter stopped and changed color from white to green, indicating the total profit for the buy wave.

- Overview and careful examination of the rest of the indicator analysis to confirm the closure. - It was possible to close in a previous wave, but I reserved $1 above the trade's entry point and continued the trade until it was closed by the stoppage of the white pip and its change to a green pip with a good total profit.

- Caution is necessary, with continuous monitoring of the higher time frame, and one must rely on a specific time frame as a strategy for executing trades.



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042/comments

-------------- -------------- --------------



Quite simply, you can start trading when the movement of the white numbers—known as "pips"—begins to appear next to the candlestick. The white "pips" indicate that a buy or sell trade is currently active and moving in the correct direction, as signified by their white color. When the white pip movement stops and turns into a static green color, this signals the end of the current momentum. The green color of the numbers represents the total profit earned in "pips," whether the profit came from a buy or sell trade.

Additionally, trades can be opened by following the other advanced and professional analytical tools within the indicator. By observing the signals and colors displayed in the indicator, you can capture numerous scalping opportunities with high precision. Just make sure to understand the indicator during testing or on the live chart.

Suitable for Most forex Markets: Ideal for trading Gold and popular index markets—Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX, and others—as well as forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and many other strong pairs. Also supports major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins—ideal for diversified strategies across digital assets and traditional markets.



The Shock Pullback Indicator is a genuine breakthrough in detecting pullbacks and accumulation zones. Built on a completely innovative algorithm, it empowers traders to identify trading opportunities, track price movements, and detect pullbacks, accumulation zones, gaps, and breakouts with ease and absolute clarity.