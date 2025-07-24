Shock Pullback

5
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts:

- Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment.
- A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions.
- Suitable for scalping trading 


How to Use the Indicator Shock Pullback:

There are 3 images in the comments as an example of simplified usage. Please view them along with the simplified explanation provided there and here:

Example 1: open Buy BTCUSD H1

-The white pip counter is active - Buy

- Overview and careful examination of the rest of the indicator analysis to confirm

Example 2: Close a Buy Trade on BTCUSD H1

- The white pip counter stopped and changed color from white to green, indicating the total profit for the buy wave.

Overview and careful examination of the rest of the indicator analysis to confirm the closure.

- It was possible to close in a previous wave, but I reserved $1 above the trade's entry point and continued the trade until it was closed by the stoppage of the white pip and its change to a green pip with a good total profit.

- Caution is necessary, with continuous monitoring of the higher time frame, and one must rely on a specific time frame as a strategy for executing trades.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042/comments
--------------         --------------        --------------

Quite simply, you can start trading when the movement of the white numbers—known as "pips"—begins to appear next to the candlestick. The white "pips" indicate that a buy or sell trade is currently active and moving in the correct direction, as signified by their white color. When the white pip movement stops and turns into a static green color, this signals the end of the current momentum. The green color of the numbers represents the total profit earned in "pips," whether the profit came from a buy or sell trade.

Additionally, trades can be opened by following the other advanced and professional analytical tools within the indicator. By observing the signals and colors displayed in the indicator, you can capture numerous scalping opportunities with high precision. Just make sure to understand the indicator during testing or on the live chart.

Suitable for Most forex Markets: Ideal for trading Gold and popular index markets—Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX, and others—as well as forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and many other strong pairs. Also supports major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins—ideal for diversified strategies across digital assets and traditional markets.

The Shock Pullback Indicator is a genuine breakthrough in detecting pullbacks and accumulation zones. Built on a completely innovative algorithm, it empowers traders to identify trading opportunities, track price movements, and detect pullbacks, accumulation zones, gaps, and breakouts with ease and absolute clarity.

A fully integrated analysis system.

1_ two movement lines to detect and display upper and lower pullback gaps in an accurate and innovative way – with the ability to control the gap colors or hide them.
2_ an arrow when an upper pullback gap or a lower pullback gap is confirmed. The beginning of this zone is marked with a Bidirectional Arrow in yellow, with the option to change the color or hide the arrow.
3_ Display midline baselines (Standard + Stepped): "Blue - Middle Pullback", "Lime Green - Bullish Buying Movement", and "Red - Bearish Selling Movement". Lines can be hidden through the color control menu.
4_ Display profit Pips for active trades (shown in white), and show previous profitable Pip numbers in green or losing Pip numbers in red. All Pip numbers can be hidden through the control panel.
5_ a ZigZag helper analysis function to detect waves and potential pullbacks.
6_ an upper rectangle and a lower rectangle in the ZigZag pullback area, displaying the pullback price for the last two points.
7_ a helper analysis function to search for and detect flag and pennant patterns, with customizable line colors and the option to show or hide the patterns.
8_ Flexible Customization: Adjustable settings include the indicator period, band multiplier, line thickness, and the number of candles for breakout confirmation.

* It is recommended to use the Shock Pullback indicator together with the SULEIMAN LEVEL indicator for a more comprehensive analysis and view levels, trend lines, supports, and more:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128183

Wishing you all the best and profitable trading!

Reviews 2
11512016
801
11512016 2025.11.15 17:55 
 

Good in analyzing price action

micllAblen
82
micllAblen 2025.11.20 07:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suleiman Alhawamdah
32449
Reply from developer Suleiman Alhawamdah 2025.11.20 12:56
Thank you.. I truly appreciate your kindness and encouragement.
Reply to review