Nexus Order Block Workspace

The same chart, read in the same order, every day.
Structure, the nearest zone, where you sit in the range and which way the trend points are on screen straight away, and always in the same form. That constant order is what separates a process from improvisation — the kind where Monday you wait for the zone, Tuesday you buy the first touch, and Wednesday you widen the stop because the zone looked too wide.

The tool does two things about that. It draws levels that stay where they printed, and it fixes the order in which you check them. Where exactly your own "buy here" shows up is your call, out of the combination: which zone, where in the range, on what confirmation, and which way the trail is pointing while it happens. Working those combinations out once is precisely the job this indicator makes manageable. Holding to your own rules on a bad afternoon is still your part; no software has ever done that one for anyone.

So what follows is not a feature list. It is the working day this indicator is built around.

— WHO THIS IS FOR —

  • The intraday trader on M1–M15. Structure, the nearest order block and the side of the trend on one screen — with no manual redrawing of levels before every session.
  • The swing trader who builds context first. Zones from H1, H4 and D1 arrive on your working chart by themselves, so you are not switching timeframes just to mark up.
  • The EA developer. A documented 25-buffer contract instead of writing structure and zone detection from scratch.

— YOUR TRADING DAY, IN SIX STEPS —

  1. Read the bias, before you look at price. Open H4. The trend dashboard shows regression bias per timeframe; market structure shows whether the last confirmed break was a BOS (the dominant side still in control) or a CHoCH (it just lost a level). You decide one thing here: which direction you are allowed to look for entries today.
  2. Mark the higher-timeframe zones. Set the MTF order-block selector to H4 or D1. Those are the areas that matter today. Add supply and demand for the wider bands. Where an order block sits inside a supply/demand band, you have your best area of the day.
  3. Check where you are in the range. Premium/discount, thirty seconds. This is not a rule that says buy only in discount — it answers how much of the range has already been spent. If you enter from zones, the point is not to buy right under the ceiling of the range. If you trade breakouts the conclusion is the exact opposite: it gets interesting where price leaves the boundary, and equilibrium becomes the line past which a pullback stops being a pullback. One band, two readings — what you trade decides which one applies.
  4. Drop to the entry timeframe and stop watching. M15 or M5, higher-timeframe zones still on the chart. From here you do not need to sit in front of the screen: set the order-block retest and supply/demand touch alerts, and the terminal calls you when price actually arrives. Alerts fire on closed bars only, so nothing pings you on a wick that gets taken straight back.
  5. Demand confirmation inside the zone. Price arriving is an invitation to look, not a signal. Take the trade when the market agrees: an internal CHoCH inside the zone, a fair value gap on the reaction away, the zone overlapping the Fibonacci golden pocket, or a high strength percentage on the block itself.
  6. Let the zone place your stop. Beyond the far edge of the zone you entered from: while price holds inside the zone your read is alive, and leaving that far edge is the one event after which it is not. Not "you were wrong" — the zone simply did not hold, and arguing with that costs more than stepping out. First target is the nearest opposing order block or the range equilibrium, then the range extreme.
    There is a second way to carry a stop: the SmartTrail cloud. Its level moves only in the direction of the trade and changes side when a bar closes beyond it. A structural stop holds on to a level, a trail holds on to volatility. Which of the two suits you depends on what you trade, not on which one is "correct".

That is the whole method. Everything below is the machinery that makes those six steps take five minutes instead of forty.

— WHAT MAKES THIS ONE DIFFERENT —

  • Non-repainting structure. BOS and CHoCH are confirmed on closed bars only. A level that printed yesterday still sits exactly where it printed. You can verify that on the very first chart you attach it to.
  • Closed-bar alerts with anti-spam. One alert per event, a throttle on zone touches, and silence on load, on timeframe changes and on terminal restarts. No alert storm on a busy M1 chart.
  • Twenty-five iCustom buffers. Every level an Expert Advisor could want, on a documented, stable contract. Buffers are computed whether or not the layer is visible on screen. The extension to 25 was appended at the end: buffers 0–20 did not change, so an EA written against the previous version runs without a single edit.
  • One workspace instead of six indicators. Structure, order blocks, gaps, zones, range, trail and Fibonacci on one chart, driven from one panel, with presets that switch the whole layout in a click.

LAUNCH PRICE $39. The price moves to $79 after the next 30 purchases. It is counted, not a rolling banner: when it gets there, it goes up.

AFTER YOU BUY
Message me on MQL5 and I will send you the buyer kit: the full PDF manual, the zone-reading playbook with the six-step process and a pre-trade checklist, and four ready presets for scalping, intraday, swing and clean-structure charts. I answer these myself, so that message is also the fastest route to me if anything is unclear.

— CORE STRUCTURE & LIQUIDITY —

  • Market Structure — dual level (internal + external) BOS and CHoCH, labelled and colour-coded, with EQH/EQL liquidity marks.
  • Order Blocks — displacement + imbalance detection, mitigation logic, mid-line and a strength % label.
  • Fair Value Gaps — 2-bar imbalance gaps, selectable timeframe (current or higher).
  • Premium / Discount — live dealing-range envelope with equilibrium (50%).
  • Supply / Demand — pivot-based zones plus a broken-zone (POI) history.

— MULTI-TIMEFRAME & CONTEXT —

  • MTF Order Blocks — higher-timeframe order blocks drawn on your chart. On-chart selector M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 (multi-select — view several HTFs at once). M5 turns it into a genuine scalping tool on the M1 chart.
  • Trend dashboard — a multi-timeframe regression-bias strip (up / down / flat per timeframe).

— SMARTTRAIL: A VOLATILITY TRAIL AND B / S MARKS —

A volatility trailing stop drawn as a cloud: the band between the stop level and the 0.786 retracement of the leg from the last reversal. The level moves only in the direction of the trend and changes side when a bar closes beyond it — meaning it never steps back into a trade you have already carried.

  • B and S — marks on the bar where the trail changed side. They print on closed bars only and never move afterwards: the mark you saw in the morning is still on the same bar in the evening.
  • Three styles — Scalp, Intraday, Swing (ATR factor 2 / 4 / 6). The ATR period, the smoothing and the timeframe the trail is computed on are all set separately.
  • MTF SmartTrail — the same engine from higher timeframes, in its own colour, as a context layer beneath the trail of your working timeframe. The selector takes three timeframes at once and stops there deliberately: a fourth cloud stops adding context and starts covering the chart.
  • Alert on the side change — part of the working set and on out of the box.

There is no separate trail line on the chart, and that is on purpose: the level reads off the cloud boundary, and the event is the change of side — which is what the letters are for.

— STUDIES (EXTRAS) —

  • Volume Profile — histogram, POC and 68% value area.
  • Linear Regression Channel — regression mid-line + deviation bands, direction-coloured.
  • WaveTrend — reversal signals on the price.
  • RSI Extremes — overbought / oversold exhaustion marks.

— AUTO-FIBONACCI —

Auto-anchored to the last confirmed structure break and following the live leg. The External grid is always shown and highlights its own golden 0.618–0.786 pocket (the exact band the optional golden-pocket alert watches). One click adds the Internal overlay — the trade grid, with bright orange levels and its own pocket box — so you instantly see where to manage a trade toward the next order block.

— ONE PANEL, THREE PRESETS —

An on-chart control panel groups every layer into Core, Extras and AutoFibo sections with one-click toggles, plus three presets:

  • Minimal — the default view on first launch: market structure with EQH/EQL, order blocks, fair value gaps, SmartTrail, Auto-Fibonacci with the golden pocket and the multi-timeframe trend dashboard. Clean — but you immediately see which way the market is going and where you are getting out.
  • Intraday — the day-trading and scalping kit: adds MTF order blocks, supply/demand, premium/discount and the volume profile.
  • Full — everything on for analysis and planning.

Any manual toggle drops you into a Custom layout, and your layout is remembered between timeframe changes and terminal restarts. A compact mode collapses the panel to just the presets.

— ALERTS (CLOSED-BAR, NO REPAINT) —

Fire an alert the moment a setup confirms — on closed bars only. Out of the box (the "Core" working set):

  • Structure — Bullish / Bearish CHoCH and BOS (internal structure optional).
  • Order-block retest — price returns into an active order block.
  • Supply / Demand touch — price enters a working zone.
  • SmartTrail side change — the trail has turned and a B or S mark printed on the bar.
  • Optional: Fair Value Gap and Fibonacci golden-pocket entries.

Delivery: terminal popup, mobile push, sound and email — each independently toggled. Built-in anti-spam (one alert per event, throttle on zone touches) means no alert storm on load or on a busy M1 chart, and an optional bar-close-time stamp lets you cross-check each alert against the candle. Example: SMC Nexus XAUUSD,M1: Bullish OB retest @ 4032.84

Tip: MetaTrader delivers push notifications no matter which chart is in front. To watch more markets, attach the indicator to a background chart per symbol (e.g. EURUSD M15, BTCUSD M15) with alerts on — you'll get their push alerts while another chart stays in focus.

— LIGHT & DARK THEMES —

Auto (adapts to your chart), Light or Dark — the palette re-balances for each so zones, bands and labels stay readable on any background.

— FOR EA DEVELOPERS (iCustom-READY) —

Every level is published on 25 indicator buffers. Buffers 0–20 carry structure direction, BOS/CHoCH signals, order-block / FVG / supply-demand zone bounds and the dealing-range high / equilibrium / low. Buffers 21–24 were added in this version for SmartTrail: stop level, far cloud edge, line and side. The buffers are computed regardless of what is shown visually, so your Expert Advisor reads structure and zones directly via CopyBuffer, independent of the on-chart panel. (Buffer map is documented in the indicator header and in the buyer-kit manual.)

Compatibility. The new buffers are appended strictly at the end and indices 0–20 are unchanged — an EA written against the previous version keeps working with no edits.

Buffer coverage — read this before you build on it. Structure buffers (0–5: direction, BOS, CHoCH) are calculated over the full chart history. Zone buffers (6–20: order blocks, FVG, premium/discount, supply/demand) are populated within the drawing window (input InpDrawBars, 1500 bars by default) — beyond that window they read 0. Raise InpDrawBars if your EA needs zones deeper into history.
Buffers 0–20 are available everywhere, including optimisation mode. The SmartTrail buffers (21–24) are populated on a live chart and in a single test, but not in optimisation: there the indicator computes the structural part only and skips drawing entirely — otherwise a reused optimiser agent stalls on the heavy iCustom call.

— WHAT THIS IS NOT —

  • It is not an Expert Advisor. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades.
  • B and S are not a recommendation to buy or sell. They mark the bar on which the trail changed side, and nothing beyond that.
  • It is not repainting. Structure is confirmed on closed bars; zones extend forward as price develops — that is by design, not a drawn level moving.
  • It is not a forecast. No layer computes a probability or promises an outcome. The tool shows what has already happened on the chart, in the same order every day.

FIRST LOAD ON A NEW SYMBOL — PLEASE READ

The first time you attach the indicator to a new symbol, MetaTrader downloads that symbol's history in chunks. During this one-time sync the indicator shows a "loading a fresh symbol" panel (with a live bar counter) instead of drawing on incomplete data — this can take about 1–3 minutes on a slow connection. After the history is in place it is instant, and switching timeframes is instant. This is normal MetaTrader behaviour, not a bug — the panel simply makes the wait visible.

— WANT TO TRY THE ENGINE FIRST? —

The structure core of this product is available free on the Market as SMC Nexus Market Structure: the same non-repainting BOS / CHoCH (internal + external), EQH / EQL, order blocks with strength %, light & dark themes and 6 iCustom buffers. This workspace adds what the free core deliberately leaves out — MTF order blocks (7 timeframes), FVG, supply/demand, premium/discount, SmartTrail with B / S marks and its multi-timeframe layer, Auto-Fibonacci with the golden pocket, volume profile, linear regression, WaveTrend, RSI extremes, closed-bar alerts, the control panel with presets, and the full 25-buffer iCustom contract. An EA written against the free indicator runs on this one unchanged — the buffer indices match.

RECOMMENDED USE

Works on any symbol and timeframe. It starts in the Minimal preset — a clean chart you build up from the panel; higher timeframes may benefit from a larger structure length. This is an analytical framework — not financial advice and not a signals-only "buy/sell" product.

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Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
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Van Minh Nguyen
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Indicators
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Kareem Abbas
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Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
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Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
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Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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SMC Nexus Market Structure
Sergejs Rozkalns
5 (4)
Indicators
Free SMC indicator for MetaTrader 5. SMC Nexus Market Structure draws the two things every Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trader reads first: market structure (BOS / CHoCH) and order blocks. Nothing else on the chart — no clutter, no lag, no repainting. Structure breaks are confirmed on closed bars only. A level that printed yesterday still sits exactly where it printed. This is the structure core of the full workspace, released free — the same engine, nothing crippled. What you get Market Structure
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