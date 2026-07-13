Free SMC indicator for MetaTrader 5. SMC Nexus Market Structure draws the two things every Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trader reads first: market structure (BOS / CHoCH) and order blocks. Nothing else on the chart — no clutter, no lag, no repainting.

Structure breaks are confirmed on closed bars only. A level that printed yesterday still sits exactly where it printed. This is the structure core of the full workspace, released free — the same engine, nothing crippled.

What you get

Market Structure — dual level (internal + external) BOS and CHoCH, labelled and colour-coded. Read the minor swing structure and the dominant one at the same time.

Order Blocks — displacement and imbalance detection, mitigation logic, mid-line and a strength percentage label so you can tell a heavyweight block from a weak one.

EQH / EQL — equal highs and lows, the liquidity pools price tends to reach for.

Swing labels — HH / HL / LH / LL, optional.

Light and dark themes — Auto detects your chart background, or force Light or Dark.

Real transparency — zone fills are drawn on a canvas layer, so your candles stay readable underneath.

The full version: Nexus Order Block Workspace

This free indicator is the structure core of Nexus Order Block Workspace — search that exact name on the Market. Same engine, same non-repainting structure, and on top of it the confluence layer this free version deliberately leaves out:

Multi-timeframe order blocks with an on-chart selector, M5 through W1, multi-select.

Fair value gaps, supply and demand with broken-zone history, premium / discount.

Auto-Fibonacci anchored to the last structure break, with the golden pocket.

Volume profile, regression channel, trend dashboard, WaveTrend, RSI extremes.

Closed-bar alerts — structure, order-block retest and zone touches, with anti-spam.

An on-chart control panel with presets that switch the whole layout in one click.

The full 21-buffer iCustom contract.

Buyers also get a kit sent on request: a PDF manual, a zone-reading playbook with a six-step daily process, and four ready presets. An EA you write against the six buffers below runs on the full workspace without a single change — the indices match.

First load of a new symbol — please read

When you attach the indicator to a symbol for the first time, MetaTrader has to download its price history. During that time you will see a "loading a fresh symbol" panel with a live bar counter instead of the drawings. This is normal and happens once per symbol (usually seconds; up to 1-3 minutes on a slow connection). Keep the chart open and it will finish by itself. It is not a bug — the indicator deliberately waits for a complete history so the levels it draws are correct.

Non-repainting

Structure breaks are detected on confirmed closed bars. Order blocks are anchored to the bar that created them and only disappear when price actually mitigates them. Nothing is redrawn into the past to look good on a screenshot.

For EA developers: iCustom

Six market-structure buffers, readable from any Expert Advisor via CopyBuffer:

0 — StructExt: external structure direction (+1 bull / -1 bear)

1 — BOSExt: external BOS price

2 — ChochExt: external CHoCH price

3 — StructInt: internal structure direction

4 — BOSInt: internal BOS price

5 — ChochInt: internal CHoCH price

These buffers are calculated over the full chart history, so they behave correctly in long backtests. The buffer indices match the paid Nexus Order Block Workspace, whose contract extends to 21 buffers (order block, FVG and supply/demand levels).

Settings highlights

Swing detection — separate lengths for internal and external structure.

Order Blocks — max blocks per side, mitigation mode (touch / wick / close / average), max width, volume split.

Theme — Auto / Light / Dark.

Object prefix — change it if you run several Nexus tools on one chart.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Original, self-contained code.