SMC Nexus Market Structure

5

Free SMC indicator for MetaTrader 5. SMC Nexus Market Structure draws the two things every Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trader reads first: market structure (BOS / CHoCH) and order blocks. Nothing else on the chart — no clutter, no lag, no repainting.

Structure breaks are confirmed on closed bars only. A level that printed yesterday still sits exactly where it printed. This is the structure core of the full workspace, released free — the same engine, nothing crippled.

What you get

  • Market Structure — dual level (internal + external) BOS and CHoCH, labelled and colour-coded. Read the minor swing structure and the dominant one at the same time.
  • Order Blocks — displacement and imbalance detection, mitigation logic, mid-line and a strength percentage label so you can tell a heavyweight block from a weak one.
  • EQH / EQL — equal highs and lows, the liquidity pools price tends to reach for.
  • Swing labels — HH / HL / LH / LL, optional.
  • Light and dark themes — Auto detects your chart background, or force Light or Dark.
  • Real transparency — zone fills are drawn on a canvas layer, so your candles stay readable underneath.

The full version: Nexus Order Block Workspace

This free indicator is the structure core of Nexus Order Block Workspace — search that exact name on the Market. Same engine, same non-repainting structure, and on top of it the confluence layer this free version deliberately leaves out:

  • Multi-timeframe order blocks with an on-chart selector, M5 through W1, multi-select.
  • Fair value gaps, supply and demand with broken-zone history, premium / discount.
  • Auto-Fibonacci anchored to the last structure break, with the golden pocket.
  • Volume profile, regression channel, trend dashboard, WaveTrend, RSI extremes.
  • Closed-bar alerts — structure, order-block retest and zone touches, with anti-spam.
  • An on-chart control panel with presets that switch the whole layout in one click.
  • The full 21-buffer iCustom contract.

Buyers also get a kit sent on request: a PDF manual, a zone-reading playbook with a six-step daily process, and four ready presets. An EA you write against the six buffers below runs on the full workspace without a single change — the indices match.

First load of a new symbol — please read

When you attach the indicator to a symbol for the first time, MetaTrader has to download its price history. During that time you will see a "loading a fresh symbol" panel with a live bar counter instead of the drawings. This is normal and happens once per symbol (usually seconds; up to 1-3 minutes on a slow connection). Keep the chart open and it will finish by itself. It is not a bug — the indicator deliberately waits for a complete history so the levels it draws are correct.

Non-repainting

Structure breaks are detected on confirmed closed bars. Order blocks are anchored to the bar that created them and only disappear when price actually mitigates them. Nothing is redrawn into the past to look good on a screenshot.

For EA developers: iCustom

Six market-structure buffers, readable from any Expert Advisor via CopyBuffer:

  • 0 — StructExt: external structure direction (+1 bull / -1 bear)
  • 1 — BOSExt: external BOS price
  • 2 — ChochExt: external CHoCH price
  • 3 — StructInt: internal structure direction
  • 4 — BOSInt: internal BOS price
  • 5 — ChochInt: internal CHoCH price

These buffers are calculated over the full chart history, so they behave correctly in long backtests. The buffer indices match the paid Nexus Order Block Workspace, whose contract extends to 21 buffers (order block, FVG and supply/demand levels).

Settings highlights

  • Swing detection — separate lengths for internal and external structure.
  • Order Blocks — max blocks per side, mitigation mode (touch / wick / close / average), max width, volume split.
  • Theme — Auto / Light / Dark.
  • Object prefix — change it if you run several Nexus tools on one chart.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Original, self-contained code.

Reviews 5
zenfish
44
zenfish 2026.08.05 18:52 
 

I've been studying market structure for a few years. I find this indicator easy to use and it helps me be aware of important levels without having to do the analysis myself. Makes things easier. I like it, having a good understanding of market structure makes it easy to use wisely. Good job!

CodeFaceCrunch
361
CodeFaceCrunch 2026.07.31 05:47 
 

Very useful. It serves its purpose.

Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
349
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves 2026.07.20 23:28 
 

Excelente

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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Nexus Order Block Workspace
Sergejs Rozkalns
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The same chart, read in the same order, every day. Structure, the nearest zone, where you sit in the range and which way the trend points are on screen straight away, and always in the same form. That constant order is what separates a process from improvisation — the kind where Monday you wait for the zone, Tuesday you buy the first touch, and Wednesday you widen the stop because the zone looked too wide. The tool does two things about that. It draws levels that stay where they printed, and it
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zenfish
44
zenfish 2026.08.05 18:52 
 

I've been studying market structure for a few years. I find this indicator easy to use and it helps me be aware of important levels without having to do the analysis myself. Makes things easier. I like it, having a good understanding of market structure makes it easy to use wisely. Good job!

Sergejs Rozkalns
1434
Reply from developer Sergejs Rozkalns 2026.08.06 09:00
Thank you very much for your thoughtful review! I’m glad to hear that the indicator helps you identify important levels more efficiently and makes your analysis easier. As you mentioned, a solid understanding of market structure is essential for using the tool wisely. I really appreciate your feedback and support!
CodeFaceCrunch
361
CodeFaceCrunch 2026.07.31 05:47 
 

Very useful. It serves its purpose.

Sergejs Rozkalns
1434
Reply from developer Sergejs Rozkalns 2026.07.31 06:48
Thank you for your feedback. I’m pleased to know it serves its purpose.
FutureSoul
193
FutureSoul 2026.07.23 12:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
349
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves 2026.07.20 23:28 
 

Excelente

Sergejs Rozkalns
1434
Reply from developer Sergejs Rozkalns 2026.07.21 04:31
Thank you for your feedback. Glad you like the indicator. Good trading!
Chello Trader
241
Chello Trader 2026.07.20 18:36 
 

Boa tarde Sr.Sergejs Rozkalns. Desde já quero te agradecer por disponibilizar de forma gratuita esse indicador que ao meu vê é PERFEITO!!!! Para quem tem conhecimentos básicos de SMC ou Suportes / Resistencias Históricas onde o preço sofrei efeito direcional ou nao, seu indicador fala com o trader que o usa de forma intuitiva e muito direta. Eu estou usando e ja estou maravilhado com o desempenho, liguagem, intuição .... Associo as informações geradas pelo seu indicador com o MACD junto com Volumes ( Real, Indice B3 do Brasil ) ea coerencia gerada no momento do Pré-mercado e as regiões de confluencias são PERFEITAS!!!!!... É dificil apontar aqui algum erro, mais ja estou ansioso pelas proximas atualizações e incrementos adicionados a esse maravilhoso indicador. Muito obrigado. Ass Trader Marcelo Reis , Brasil ( Rio de Janeiro ).

Sergejs Rozkalns
1434
Reply from developer Sergejs Rozkalns 2026.07.20 21:45
Dear Marcelo, thank you very much for your kind feedback and support. I’m glad to hear that the free version is useful for your trading. There is also a full version of Nexus Order Block Workspace with additional features and improvements. Wishing you continued success in trading
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