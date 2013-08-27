PZ Trend Trading MT5

Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading

Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends.

Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency

Profit from established trends without getting whipsawed

Recognize profitable pullbacks, breakouts and early reversals

The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance

It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard

The indicator is non-repainting

It implements email/sound/visual alerts

Established trends offer dozens of trading opportunities, but most trend indicators neglect them completely. Interpreting the indicator is fairly easy:



(1) is a trend change



is a trend change (2) is a pullback in the direction of the trend

is a pullback in the direction of the trend (3) is a breakout in the direction of the trend

is a breakout in the direction of the trend A red dash is a correction during a downtrend

is a correction during a downtrend A blue dash is a correction during an uptrend

is a correction during an uptrend Blue Bars are a bullish sub-trend

are a bullish sub-trend Red Bars are a bearish sub-trend





Input Parameters

Indicator Period: This parameter controls the sensitivity to trend changes. A big period will lead to longer trends being captured. A small period will lead to shorter trends being capture, but a faster recognition of trend changes.

Display Sub-Trend: Enable this parameter to see the sub-trend reflected in the color of the price bars.

Display Pullbacks: Enable this parameter to see pullbacks, displayed as (2) objects in the chart.

Display Breakouts: Enable this parameter to see breakouts in the direction of the trend, displayed as (3) objects.

Display Corrections: Enable this parameter to see trend corrections, displayed as colored dashes.

Max. History Bars: This parameter controls how many past bars are examined upon loading of the indicator.

Display the dashboard: Enable this parameter to see the multi-timeframe dashboard on the chart.

Display statistics: Enable this parameter to display the stats dashboard on the chart.

Drawing Settings: Choose the color and width of the correction lines displayed on the chart.

Alerts: Enable display/email/push/sound alerts for all the trading setups enabled above.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.