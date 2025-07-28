Golden Boom and Crash Spike Detector MT5

Are you ready to dominate the volatile world of synthetic indices trading? The Golden Boom and Crash Spike Indicator is the revolutionary MT5 indicator designed exclusively for high-stakes traders targeting explosive spikes in Boom 300 and Crash 300. Optimized for the M1 (one-minute) timeframe, this advanced tool leverages proprietary AI-driven spike detection and precise price action analysis to generate non-repainting buy/sell arrows with unparalleled accuracy. Whether you're scalping on Deriv or  Jp Markets brokers, this indicator delivers high-probability trade signals that can transform your trading results.
  • Works on Crash 300 and Boom 300 (M1 one minute timeframe).
  • Identify high-probability spikes with clear buy/sell arrows
  • Automatic profit targets and stop losses
  • Real-time notifications to phone and computer
  • Trend insights for smarter trades
  • Works seamlessly with default settings
  • Minimum deposit: R200 (Jp Markets), $30 (Deriv)
  • Learn how the indicator works  here.
  • How to setup notifications here 
  • Join our official channel at mql5.com.


paulo3391
66
paulo3391 2025.09.06 23:11 
 

I bought this indicator expecting consistency, but the experience was very uneven. Sometimes it gets it right and other times it fails without any clear logic, which makes it unprofitable in the long run. It works more as a visual tool than as an actual trading strategy. I do not recommend purchasing it if you are looking for stable results, as it does not offer sufficient statistical advantage or reliability to trade with real money.

Edmore Masina
1064
Reply from developer Edmore Masina 2025.09.23 10:25
Thank you for the feedback. The indicator has been performing well. However, the reviews seem suspicious to me. I checked your review history, and all the past reviews were posted on the same day with the same comment for multiple products. You can see it here:https://c.mql5.com/6/980/1109744257620.png
kudzaichi
30
kudzaichi 2025.08.02 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

