Legacy of Gann for MT5

5

The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing.

The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky.

Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%)

Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market!

Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, metals, commodities, stocks, crypto...)

Related videos:

1. Detailed information on how the indicator works, its capabilities: https://youtu.be/WiMxOQJLNOI

2. How to find targets in real time, using the example of one day (Gold, different TFs): https://youtu.be/cjpPkvTnc00


Features:

  • Plotting any number of triangles on the chart, user-friendly interface.
  • All constructions remain on the chart when switching the timeframe and retain their operability!
  • Determination of the most probable time interval for achieving goals (according to my statistics, the accuracy of working out at this time is approximately 60-70%).
  • Additional Early Signals to open a trade (rendering both in real time and on history). The signals are not repaint!
  • Notifications about the achievement of goals: Preliminary Target, 1st and 2nd zones (text + sound, E-mail, Push to mobile phone)


See the Guide to building Gann Levels:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749768


Indicator Parameters:

  • Entry Signal Settings - block of settings for an Early Signal to enter a trade. At the moment of the occurrence of the Early Signal, it is considered that the price has started to fulfill the calculated goals.

    • Enable Entry Signals - enable an Early Signal to enter a trade
    • Signal Arrow Size - signal arrow size (from 0 to 5)
    • Sound check of the correct location of the triangle vertices - enable Sound confirming the exact positioning of the triangle vertices at the ends of the bars. Precise positioning on the ends of the bars is necessary to find Early Signals.
    • Target achievement notifications (Prelim.Target, 1st, 2nd zones) - enable Notifications about the achievement of goals (Preliminary Target, 1st and 2nd Zones)
    • Enable Time Range for achieving targets - enable the display of the Time Range for achieving goals

  • Messages Settings - text and sound settings

  • Triangle Settings - triangle appearance settings

  • Interface Settings - interface settings (size, color and location of buttons)


Please note that the indicator does not work in the strategy tester!
To test the indicator, download the demo version from the Comments tab (it works on NZDUSD only).

    Reviews 8
    189114nickynomates
    1095
    189114nickynomates 2024.06.04 11:19 
     

    Very good Indicator. You need to do a little work and thinking on your own, but results are excellent especially if you combine with other proven indicators.

    Kai Jun Zheng
    244
    Kai Jun Zheng 2024.03.15 18:46 
     

    The work is great, I hope to see continuous updates~

    Juergen Loebach
    1321
    Juergen Loebach 2023.06.08 22:22 
     

    Useful addition to my strategy.

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    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (25)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.53 (15)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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    4.83 (12)
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    Double HMA MTF for MT5
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    4 (4)
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    This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
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    4.77 (60)
    Indicators
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    4.5 (24)
    Indicators
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    4.56 (72)
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    4.2 (5)
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.5 (2)
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.17 (6)
    Indicators
    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    5 (2)
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    This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.25 (4)
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    Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.38 (8)
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    The indicator automatically identifies the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of pattern in real time. It informs the trader when the pattern is completely formed (when the price breaks the line in point 2) and displays the completed patterns in history. The patterns are never redrawn. The indicator can identify patterns on any instruments (currency pairs, stock market, gold, etc.) without the need to adjust to each instrument. Simple and clear visualizati
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    5 (5)
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    4.2 (5)
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    5 (10)
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    5 (3)
    Utilities
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    4 (4)
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.29 (7)
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    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
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    4.43 (7)
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    A very powerful tool that analyzes the direction and the strength of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, USD – both in real time, and on historical data. The indicator generates a sound signal and a message when a trend changes. Never repaints signal. The strength of the signal is calculated for all pairs which include these currencies (28 pairs total), can have value from 0 to 6 on a bullish trend, and from 0 to -6 on a bearish trend. Thus, you will never miss a good move
    Double Parabolic MTF Histo
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    5 (3)
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    Parabolic SAR is one of the most popular indicators allowing you to determine in a timely manner the trend reversal, get an early entry point and accurately define the place of profit taking. Parabolic SAR is very efficient in case of a trendy market but often gives false signals during a flat. In order to sort such signals out, it is possible to use the same indicator on higher timeframes. This eliminates the main drawback of the indicator during a flat, while retaining its advantage of early e
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.57 (7)
    Indicators
    Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.67 (9)
    Indicators
    The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
    Market Calculator for MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
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    Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position. The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs: " Lot Calculator "
    Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
    Spread Monitor MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    Indicators
    The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
    Easy Trend System MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    Indicators
    The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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    NI C
    49
    NI C 2025.06.15 07:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Igor Mishchenko
    240
    Igor Mishchenko 2024.06.24 21:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.06.25 19:58
    Спасибо за Ваш отзыв,! Я рад, что мои продукты помогают Вам
    189114nickynomates
    1095
    189114nickynomates 2024.06.04 11:19 
     

    Very good Indicator. You need to do a little work and thinking on your own, but results are excellent especially if you combine with other proven indicators.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.06.04 19:33
    Thank you for your excellent feedback!
    Kai Jun Zheng
    244
    Kai Jun Zheng 2024.03.15 18:46 
     

    The work is great, I hope to see continuous updates~

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.03.17 18:20
    Thank you!
    Juergen Loebach
    1321
    Juergen Loebach 2023.06.08 22:22 
     

    Useful addition to my strategy.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.06.09 10:13
    Thank you
    Sergei Vasil Ev
    1235
    Sergei Vasil Ev 2023.01.23 15:57 
     

    Супер индикатор, отличная работа, спасибо вам!

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.01.23 16:52
    Благодарю Вас!
    Billsp203
    34
    Billsp203 2022.12.11 04:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.12.11 11:06
    Thank you! I am glad that my products are useful to you.
    prozall
    703
    prozall 2022.08.15 11:20 
     

    Лучший из лучших. Автор подробно всё рассказал и описал как пользоваться данным индикатором. Я очень доволен. Сразу заработал профит.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    156007
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.08.16 08:52
    Благодарю вас за высокую оценку! Я очень рад, когда мои продукты помогают людям
    Reply to review