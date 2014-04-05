Change in State of Delivery CISD MT5
Change in State of Delivery CISD MT5
The Change in State of Delivery Indicator is a specialized tool designed for ICT-style trading, available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator helps traders detect CISD levels under different market conditions and generates buy and sell signals, highlighting potential trade setups directly on the chart. ICT traders can leverage this tool for in-depth chart analysis.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Change in State of Delivery Indicator Table
Below are the specifications of the Change in State of Delivery Indicator:
|
Category
|
ICT - Smart Money - Signal & Forecast
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal - Breakout - Entry
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex - Stocks - Indices
Change in State of Delivery Indicator at a Glance
The CISD Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying CISD levels on charts. It recognizes CISD levels with OB, BB, FVG, iFVG, and BPR, providing trade signals to assist traders in decision-making.
Uptrend
On the 5-minute (XAUUSD) chart, the CISD Indicator pinpoints a breakout at the CISD level. Once the price moves into the FVG zone and transitions from a bearish to a bullish trend, the CISD level is surpassed, prompting a buy signal.
Downtrend
On the 15-minute (AUD/JPY) chart, following a bullish movement, the CISD Indicator detects a corrective phase, leading to an upward retracement that reaches a Bearish Order Block (OB). When the price interacts with this zone, a downward movement occurs, marking the CISD level with the order block. A break below the CISD level confirms a shift into a bearish trend.
CISD Indicator Settings
The settings for the CISD Indicator on MT5 are as follows:
- Show OB CISD: Enable/disable CISD with order blocks.
- Show BB CISD: Enable/disable CISD with breaker blocks.
- FVG CISD: Enable/disable CISD with Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
- iFVG CISD: Enable/disable CISD with iFVG.
- Show BPR CISD: Enable/disable CISD with BPR.
- Trend 1Color: Adjust the color of the trend line.
Conclusion
The Change in State of Delivery Indicator (CISD) is a dynamic MetaTrader 5 tool that signals trading opportunities when CISD levels are established and breached. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders focusing on CISD-level identification. ICT-style traders can integrate this tool into their analysis to improve trade execution and decision-making.