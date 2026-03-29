Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL

3.8

KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System


No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart.



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BUYER BONUS

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Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (a $59 value) + the complete PDF manual for free. A $59 bonus comes on top of the product price. Just message me on MQL5 after purchase.

AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834



Actively used and highly rated for accuracy and ease of use within a community of gold traders.



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YOUR PROBLEM — AND THE SOLUTION

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Gold moves $30–$50 a day. You know the opportunity is there. But does this sound familiar?


- You enter too early, price runs $10 against you, then finally goes your way

- You enter on every MA touch and lose half of them

- With no TP/SL standard, you either hold too long or exit too early

- You trade in dead hours and wonder why nothing works


KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO was built to solve all of this. Not with one filter — with seven.



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HOW TO USE — 3 STEPS

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1. An arrow signal appears on the chart

2. Check the panel for TP price, SL price, quality score, and risk-reward ratio

3. Place the order and wait


No guessing. No complex analysis. Follow the arrow, manage by the numbers.



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NOT JUST ENTRIES — THE FULL EXIT PLAN, DISPLAYED

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Most indicators only show you the entry and leave the rest to you.


This one displays everything the moment a signal fires:


- Arrow: entry direction and price

- Green zone: take-profit target and the exact price

- Red zone: stop-loss level and the exact price

- Panel: TP, SL, risk-reward ratio, and quality score as numbers


Just enter the displayed numbers straight into your order. No calculation needed.



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SEVEN INDEPENDENT FILTERS — THE REAL EDGE

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Before a signal appears, the market must pass all seven filters at once:


Filter 1 — Volatility anomaly detection: blocks signals on ATR spikes and dead markets.

Filter 2 — MA structure check: verifies the SMA 13/21/75/100 alignment.

Filter 3 — Trend direction filter: combines MA slope and price position.

Filter 4 — MA angle filter: measures the actual MA angle. Flat MA = no signal. Eliminates range-market losses.

Filter 5 — Higher timeframe filter (H4): checks the H4 trend before any M5/M15 entry.

Filter 6 — RSI filter: blocks entries at overbought/oversold extremes.

Filter 7 — Penetration block: distinguishes a real pullback from a breakout.


Filter not passed = no signal = no trade. Most XAUUSD indicators on the market use one or two filters. This one uses seven.



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THREE FILTER LEVELS

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SAFE [S] — Maximum filtering. First-Touch filter ON. Fewest signals, highest accuracy.

STANDARD (default) — Balanced mode. The optimal balance of quality and frequency. Recommended.

ACTIVE [A] — Relaxed filters. More signals. For low-spread accounts only. Manual filtering by quality score recommended.


Switch with one click in the parameters. TP/SL calculation is identical at every level.



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A QUALITY SCORE ON EVERY SIGNAL

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★★★ — All conditions perfect. Strong setup. Wider TP.

★★ — Solid setup. Standard TP/SL. Your main trades.

★ — Uncertain conditions. Tighter TP/SL. Reduce lot or skip.


Risk management happens automatically through the score.


[v7.20 NEW] The panel now also shows a win/loss tally per star level. You can see for yourself which quality score is working in the current market.



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[v7.20 NEW] REASON TAGS — WHY THIS SIGNAL FIRED

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Every signal shows the reasons it fired as tags. It's not a black box.


FT — First Touch (the first touch of that MA)

RT — Re-Touch (second or later)

TREND — matches the trend direction

H4 — matches the higher timeframe (H4) direction

PO — Perfect Order is in place

VOL — volatility is in a healthy range


The more tags, the more reasons overlap on that signal. Combined with the quality score, you can make entry decisions with confidence. The tags also appear in the push notification on your phone, so you know the reasoning without even looking at the chart.



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DYNAMIC TP/SL — ADAPTS TO THE MARKET EVERY TIME

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Fixed TP/SL doesn't work because the market changes every day. This indicator recalculates from scratch each time based on:


- Which MA was touched

- The quality score

- Current volatility

- Consecutive signal count


You get a TP/SL that fits the market right now.



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FOUR MAs — FOUR KINDS OF TRADE

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13MA — Shallow pullback. Quick scalp. Tight TP/SL. Perfect Order only.

21MA — Standard pullback. The most frequent signal. Balanced TP/SL.

75MA — Deep pullback. Wide TP/SL.

100MA — Deepest pullback. Major support/resistance. Wide TP/SL.


The panel tells you which MA was triggered.



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THE COMPLETE PANEL — EVERYTHING ON ONE SCREEN

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- The 4 MA values, slopes, and distance from price

- Filter level: [S], [A], or blank

- Trend: Strong Bull / Bull / Range / Bear / Strong Bear

- H4 higher-timeframe context

- ATR (with Normal/Spike/Low status)

- RSI value

- ENTRY ENV: overall judgment of the current entry environment (GOOD/CAUTION/NG)

- Current signal: direction, MA type, quality, reason tags, TP, SL, risk-reward ratio

- Trailing-SL reference based on the 21MA

- Win/loss counter per star level

- Spread monitor: green/yellow/red

- Candle countdown timer



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[v7.20 NEW] AUTOMATIC SIGNAL HISTORY SAVE & RESTORE

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A common complaint with signal indicators has always been "the signals vanish when I restart." Solved in v7.20.


- Every signal that fires is automatically recorded to a file

- After an MT5 restart, chart reload, or re-applying the indicator, the arrows, TP/SL, and zones are restored automatically

- What is restored is exactly the signals that were actually sent

- When you migrate a VPS or change PCs, just copy the history file to carry it over


Because past signals remain, you can verify the track record with your own eyes. No hidden results.


In addition, v7.20 fixes the issue where the same signal was notified again on chart reload. Only new signals are notified.



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SCROLL BACK AND VERIFY

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Every past signal stays on the chart with its TP/SL zones. Reached the green zone = TP hit. Reached the red zone = SL hit. No hidden results. See it for yourself.



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TWO MODES

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SCALP M5 — Fast. Tight TP/SL. Active trading during trending sessions.

DAY M15 — Bigger targets. Stricter filters. Fewer signals but higher quality.


The strongest setup: display both side by side. Confirm direction on M15. Time the entry on M5.



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ALERTS

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Sound alert on PC. Push notification to MT5 mobile. Email optional. A dedicated sound for high-quality signals. Reason tags are included in the push notification too.



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GOLD ONLY. NOTHING BUT GOLD.

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Every filter, threshold, and TP/SL calculation was designed from scratch for XAUUSD only. Session patterns, ATR spikes, pre-news behavior — all accounted for.


This is not an FX indicator with a gold preset bolted on. It is a gold-only indicator.



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AUTOMATIC SESSION DETECTION

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Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — detected automatically, regardless of your broker's server time.



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SPREAD MONITOR

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Green = GO. Yellow = caution. Red = wait. Always on the chart.



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NO REPAINT IN REAL TIME — AND AN HONEST WORD ON RECALCULATION

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[Real-time behavior]

Once a signal appears on a confirmed bar, it does not vanish or shift position within that bar. The arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked the moment they appear and never move afterward. What you actually trade is this real-time signal. There is no lag and no redraw here.


[On recalculation — stated openly]

When you re-apply the indicator, restart, or switch timeframe, the past bars are recalculated from zero internal state (cooldowns, etc.). At that point, how the past "reference arrows" appear can change slightly. This is not repainting — it is recalculation behavior common to any indicator that tracks internal state, and it is standard across every platform. What matters is that this has zero effect on your real-time trading results. You trade the signal the moment it appears; redrawing past bars never changes any entry, TP, SL, or P/L.


And in v7.20, every signal actually sent is auto-saved to a file and restored to the same position after restart. The notified signal history does not get rewritten.


[A real user's words]

On exactly this point, buyer Violette wrote in her review (from the MQL5 reviews):

"Even if the history repaints after refresh, it's absolutely not a problem as I'm continuously doing profits since 2 weeks. I recommend."

For a real user trading in real time, recalculation is not a problem in practice — that's the verdict from the field.



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TRAILING SL

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The panel shows a 21MA-based trail value. Move your SL to lock in profit. Manual execution.



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THREE RULES FOR BETTER RESULTS

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1. Trade only when M5 and M15 agree on direction

2. Focus on ★★ and ★★★. Skip ★ or use minimum lot

3. Skip when the trend is Range. No trend = no edge



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THE STORY BEHIND THIS INDICATOR — 12 YEARS

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I didn't build it to sell. I built it because I needed it. 12 years trading gold and nothing else. Two blown accounts. Every filter threshold was verified with real money.


I use it in my own trading every day. Now it's your turn.



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SPECIFICATIONS

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Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframes: M5 and M15

Recommended spread: $1.0 or lower



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FAQ

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Q: Can I use it on FX currency pairs? — No. XAUUSD only.

Q: Can I use it on M30 or H1? — No. M5 and M15 only. If you want swing trading, see Gold Signal Swing Pro (M30/H1/H4).

Q: Do I need to adjust parameters? — The defaults are optimized. Only the filter level can be changed.

Q: No signals appear? — The filters are working correctly. Wait for a proper setup.

Q: Does it repaint? — Not in real time. The entry, TP, and SL of a signal that appears are locked on the spot. Re-applying or restarting recalculates the past reference arrows, but this does not affect trading results. Notified signals are saved and restored in v7.20.

Q: Do signals vanish on restart? — No. They are auto-saved and restored from v7.20 on.

Q: Is there a manual? — Yes. Message me after purchase and I'll send the PDF manual and the AI Zone Radar bonus.



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LIFETIME LICENSE BUYER BONUS

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Buy the lifetime license and get the following for free:


- AI Zone Radar (a $59 value): an automatic support & resistance detector with 5-layer strength scoring

- Complete PDF manual: a full guide to setup and trading rules


Rentals are not eligible. Message me directly on MQL5 after purchase and I'll send you both.

AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834



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PRODUCT LINEUP

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An MT4 version is also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170617


An M30/H1/H4 swing version is also available — for those who want to catch the bigger waves that M5/M15 can't. Gold Signal Swing Pro (M30/H1/H4). Aim for $20–$80+ per trade.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177643



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REVIEWS

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If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review. Your feedback helps other traders decide.



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RISK DISCLOSURE

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This is a decision-support tool, not investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. XAUUSD is highly volatile and can produce large losses. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. A low-spread environment is strongly recommended.

Reviews 5
Yik Hung Lai
1164
Yik Hung Lai 2026.07.04 02:18 
 

i bought Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL and Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL,very easy to use

Violette
660
Violette 2026.06.10 14:04 
 

I did buy a LOT of indicators of the market and they all went to the trash. This one is different because it's the first one which gives me good profit, i'm very satisfied of this indicator and the seller is very friendly. I for example had losses in my account because of an EA (which did go to the trash also) and within 1 week i did recover all thanks to this indicator, so thank you very much ! I must also say that even if the history repaints after refresh, it's absolutely not a problem as i'm continuesly doing profits since 2 weeks. I recommand.

jcasas311948 Casas
198
jcasas311948 Casas 2026.04.17 11:31 
 

El 18 de Abril del 2.026, alquile por un mes el indicador Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL y desde el primer momento, las señales fueron perfectas y el resultado de las primeras dos semanas fue espectacular: -Total de señales en el mercado de Londres y Nueva York = 110 -Total de señales en las que he entrado =57 - Operaciones positivas 55 (96,49%) - Resultados de los 9 días operados= 8.923$ RESULTADOS REALES 20/30- Abril 2.026 Total 9 dias Op. Total Señales Dia /Semana -177 100% Señales en M. Asiatico -67 38% S. en M. Londres + N.Y. -110 62% Señales de Venta -86 48,59% Señales de Compra -57 32,20% Solo mercado de London + NY Señales Buenas -77 70,00% Señales Malas -33 30,00% NO entrado -53 48,18% Entrado L/NY -57 51,82% Beneficio $ 9.313,85 Operaciones positivas -55 96,49% Perdida -$ 390,51 Operaciones Negativas -2 3,51% Resultado total SEMANA -$ 8.923,34 En la segunda semana pude constatar que el indicador tenia una serie de pequeñas incidencias en MT5 y se las manifesté al desarrollador, el cual en la actualización de hoy 7,13, parece que están todas superadas y mejorado el rendimiento en MT5. Por todo ello recomiendo este indicador Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL y yo confirmo que cuando venza el mes de alquiler , lo compraré definitivamente. Un saludo..... Atentamente: Jose Casas

Hoy domingo 17 de Mayo de 2026, confirmo que he adquirido la licencia de compra completa, espero recibir AI Zone Radar + manual PD.

Un saludo....... Atentamente: Jose Casas

Recibido.... Gracias.

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Yik Hung Lai
1164
Yik Hung Lai 2026.07.04 02:18 
 

i bought Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL and Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL,very easy to use

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.07.05 08:54
Thank you so much for the review, and for choosing both the scalping and swing versions! I'm really glad you find them easy to use — that's exactly what I aim for. If you ever have questions as you trade, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Violette
660
Violette 2026.06.10 14:04 
 

I did buy a LOT of indicators of the market and they all went to the trash. This one is different because it's the first one which gives me good profit, i'm very satisfied of this indicator and the seller is very friendly. I for example had losses in my account because of an EA (which did go to the trash also) and within 1 week i did recover all thanks to this indicator, so thank you very much ! I must also say that even if the history repaints after refresh, it's absolutely not a problem as i'm continuesly doing profits since 2 weeks. I recommand.

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.06.10 22:53
Thank you so much for this wonderful review, Violette! I'm truly happy to hear you recovered your losses within a week and have been consistently profitable for two weeks now. That's exactly the kind of result I built this tool for. And I really appreciate you pointing out that the recalculation on refresh is not a problem in real trading — as an active, profitable user, your perspective means a lot. Keep up the disciplined trading, and feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions. Wishing you continued success!
404 strategy not found
552
404 strategy not found 2026.06.02 13:57 
 

I want to open with the concerns, as these are the most material considerations for any prospective buyer.

The most significant issue is that the indicator panel does not display in backtests. This is a meaningful limitation, because it prevents buyers from assessing the true hit-rate prior to purchase. When the indicator is first applied to the chart, a number of past losing trades are removed and excluded from the count, which inflates the displayed performance. Only a forward test conducted after purchase reveals the actual results. In my case, the win-rate settled closer to 55–60%, materially below the 80%+ the panel initially suggests. This is a poor practice and, at minimum, creates a misleading impression of performance.

A second concern is that the variable settings in the input tab are non-functional. Adjusting them produces no change in the signals. The developer has explained that the logic is entirely internal, which raises the question of why the input tab presents these parameters as adjustable when they are, in fact, fixed. There is also an inconsistency whereby removing and reapplying the indicator causes some entries to disappear; if left running without reloading, the signals remain stable. Collectively, these issues call into question how mature and transparent the strategy actually is, and prospective users should be prepared to apply additional indicators to filter the signals.

To be clear, I do not consider this a scam, and I have no direct evidence of bad faith on the part of the author. That said, the combination of inflated backtest figures, non-functional inputs, and a performance panel that flatters early results does give the product the appearance of one, and buyers should evaluate it on that basis rather than on the initial numbers.

On the positive side, the strategy does have merit. The chart displays TP and SL levels, which makes execution straightforward. The developer was responsive and provided support promptly when required. As with any strategy, results depend on discipline, practice, and adherence to the manual. I will update this review if the situation changes.

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.06.02 21:30
Thank you for the fair and thoughtful review, Gerard. You've understood the indicator perfectly: signals never disappear during live trading — only on a full reload (remove/re-add, timeframe switch, restart). I'd like to explain why this is a deliberate design choice rather than a bug. The indicator fires signals in real-time, the moment price touches an MA during bar formation — not waiting for the candle to close. This is what lets you enter early, before price runs toward TP. The tradeoff is that real-time signals cannot perfectly match a recalculation, which only sees completed bar data after the fact. To make historical signals 100% fixed, I would have to delay every signal until the candle closes — meaning entries come 5 minutes late on M5, often after price has already moved. I made this choice deliberately: I wanted to build an indicator that actually helps users win in live trading, not one that simply looks perfect in hindsight. Real-time entries are what make money. As you said — let it run, and no signals disappear. Thank you for trading with discipline and for the kind words about support. Wishing you continued success!
khkh14
273
khkh14 2026.06.02 03:06 
 

**Repaints despite being advertised as "No Repaint."** Purchased based on the explicit claim: "No repaint. No redraw. Every signal stays fixed once confirmed." After testing, I found that historical arrows changed after a simple chart reload (changing timeframe and changing back). The seller later confirmed that historical signals can change after recalculation. This directly contradicts the product description. A signal that changes after recalculation is not "fixed once confirmed." The actual behavior was not clearly disclosed and was a key factor in my purchase decision. Had the true behavior been disclosed before purchase, I would not have bought this indicator.

*** BELOW IS THE REPLY to AUTHOR'S COMMENT***

Your explanation confirms that historical signals are recalculated and can change after a reload.

That is precisely the problem.

In my testing, the recalculated chart appeared to contain fewer losing signals and a higher-quality signal history than what was originally displayed. This creates the impression of a much better-performing indicator than what traders actually experienced in real time.

If historical signals are modified after the fact, then any win rate, signal history, or performance statistics derived from those signals become unreliable because they are based on hindsight-adjusted results.

Calling this "recalculation" instead of "repainting" does not change the underlying fact that historical signals are not fixed and can change after the event.

A signal that can disappear or change after it has been plotted is not "fixed once confirmed."

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.06.02 03:49
Thank you for your feedback. To be clear for anyone reading this: the indicator does NOT repaint during live trading. Once a signal appears on the current bar, it stays fixed. This is verified by all active users, including one who achieved a 96.49% win rate over 57 trades in 9 days of live trading. What the reviewer describes is recalculation behavior that occurs when the indicator is reloaded from scratch (chart refresh, timeframe switch, MT restart). This resets internal cooldown counters and can produce slightly different signals on historical bars. This is standard behavior for any indicator that uses internal state tracking, across any platform. This has zero impact on live trading. You trade the signal when it appears in real-time. No entry, TP, SL, or result is affected. I have updated the product description to make this distinction even clearer. The "no repaint" claim applies to real-time signals, which is the industry-standard definition used across MQL5 Market.
jcasas311948 Casas
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jcasas311948 Casas 2026.04.17 11:31 
 

El 18 de Abril del 2.026, alquile por un mes el indicador Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL y desde el primer momento, las señales fueron perfectas y el resultado de las primeras dos semanas fue espectacular: -Total de señales en el mercado de Londres y Nueva York = 110 -Total de señales en las que he entrado =57 - Operaciones positivas 55 (96,49%) - Resultados de los 9 días operados= 8.923$ RESULTADOS REALES 20/30- Abril 2.026 Total 9 dias Op. Total Señales Dia /Semana -177 100% Señales en M. Asiatico -67 38% S. en M. Londres + N.Y. -110 62% Señales de Venta -86 48,59% Señales de Compra -57 32,20% Solo mercado de London + NY Señales Buenas -77 70,00% Señales Malas -33 30,00% NO entrado -53 48,18% Entrado L/NY -57 51,82% Beneficio $ 9.313,85 Operaciones positivas -55 96,49% Perdida -$ 390,51 Operaciones Negativas -2 3,51% Resultado total SEMANA -$ 8.923,34 En la segunda semana pude constatar que el indicador tenia una serie de pequeñas incidencias en MT5 y se las manifesté al desarrollador, el cual en la actualización de hoy 7,13, parece que están todas superadas y mejorado el rendimiento en MT5. Por todo ello recomiendo este indicador Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL y yo confirmo que cuando venza el mes de alquiler , lo compraré definitivamente. Un saludo..... Atentamente: Jose Casas

Hoy domingo 17 de Mayo de 2026, confirmo que he adquirido la licencia de compra completa, espero recibir AI Zone Radar + manual PD.

Un saludo....... Atentamente: Jose Casas

Recibido.... Gracias.

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.06.14 06:56
¡Hola Jose! Muchísimas gracias por adquirir la licencia completa y por esta reseña tan detallada y generosa. Significa mucho para mí. Tus resultados son extraordinarios, y sobre todo admiro tu disciplina: operar solo en Londres y Nueva York, filtrar las señales débiles y entrar con criterio. Ese es exactamente el uso que hace que el indicador brille. También te agradezco mucho tu feedback sobre MT5 — gracias a tus observaciones pude lanzar la actualización 7.13 con el rendimiento mejorado. Me ayudaste a mejorar el producto para todos. Me alegra que ya hayas recibido AI Zone Radar y el manual. Si tienes cualquier duda sobre cómo combinarlo con el indicador, no dudes en escribirme. ¡Gracias por tu confianza, Jose! Un fuerte saludo.
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