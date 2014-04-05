FVG and IFVG Indicator for MT5

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized tool designed to detect critical liquidity zones in line with the ICT trading methodology. These gaps emerge following strong, directional price movements, during which certain price levels remain untraded due to high volatility.

Over time, prices often retrace to fill these gaps, creating strategic trading opportunities.

Indicator Installation & User Guide

Indicator Specifications

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Trend-following - Reversal - Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

All styles

Market

Forex - Cryptocurrency - Stocks

 

Indicator Overview

The FVG and IFVG zones serve as significant points for initiating trade positions during price reversals. By automatically detecting and mapping out these Fair Value Gap areas, this indicator streamlines market analysis, removing the need for manual identification.

These zones are regarded as key price reaction areas in ICT and Smart Money trading strategies.

 

Bullish Market Scenario

In a EUR/USD 4-hour chart example, a previously bearish Fair Value Gap (IFVG) represented in red is breached by an upward price movement, shifting its status to a green support area. As the price revisits this zone, it presents an ideal buying opportunity (Long Position).

 

Bearish Market Scenario

On a 1-hour Silver vs. USD (XAG/USD) chart, a red box marks a bearish Fair Value Gap (FVG). Following a downward trend, the price retraces to this FVG zone. At this point, traders may consider entering short positions after conducting thorough market analysis.

 

Indicator Configuration Options

  • Chart and object color settings: Customizable theme selection
  • Number of candles analyzed at initialization: Default set to 1000
  • Naming prefix for FVG objects: Customizable identifier for easy tracking
  • FVG types: Different zone classifications available
  • Display FVGs: Option to toggle visibility of FVG zones
  • Show most recent FVG: Enables the last identified FVG to be highlighted
  • Auto-refresh last FVG when displayed: Updates the last FVG dynamically
  • Display IFVGs: Option to enable IFVG zones
  • Show last IFVG: Highlights the most recent IFVG
  • Auto-refresh last IFVG when displayed: Updates the last IFVG dynamically
  • Zone invalidation conditions: Options include candle close confirmation or order block size criteria

 

Conclusion

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Improved FVG (IFVG) indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money concepts. By automating the process of identifying key price reversal zones, it enhances analytical efficiency and market precision.

Since unfilled price gaps often attract price action, traders who leverage these areas with proper strategy can optimize their trade entry points effectively.

