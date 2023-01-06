DR IDR Pro

3


Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version


Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for  

  • RDR    Regular defining range (New York Session)
  • ADR    After defining range (Asian session)
  • ODR    Outside defining range (London Session)


Buttons on chart to enable / disable :

  • Show  Imbalance ( IMB )
  • Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB )
  • Show  Gap's between open and close
  • Show  Standard Deviation ( SD )
  • Show last 3 Sessions or Back testing mode with multi day Sessions ( BT )



for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er

or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er


Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs


Manual 


MT4 version

MT5 version


MT4 free version

MT5 free version 


Other Indicators









...




Reviews 5
Dura Radisic
440
Dura Radisic 2023.04.17 12:19 
 

Very nice indicator, and a very nice trading strategy! I have been trying to learn price action for a while, just lacking the consistancy. Glad I come accross your methods. I love how this indicator shows the FVG / imbalances

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Equal Highs and Lows
Barend Paul Stander
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Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
ICT Killzones and Macros
Barend Paul Stander
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ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart: Kill zones   Kill zone Forex Asian London Open New York Open London Close Central Bank Dealing range Kill zone Indices Asian London Open New York AM New York Lunch New York PM Power Hour Macros London 1 London 2 New York Am 1 New York AM 2 New York Lunch New York PM 1 New York PM 2 Silver bullet London Open New York AM New York PM Sessions Asian London New York Chart The display of  Kill zone , Macro ,
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Laurie Cohen
101
Laurie Cohen 2024.11.04 10:35 
 

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR!!! After Nov 3 when the US came off daylight savings time this indicator DISPLAYS INCORRECTLY!!! And the seller here has said he doesn't know how the indicator WORKS!! The seller told me to 'go ask my broker' to sort it out..... unbelievable Why the hell would my BROKER know how this indicator should be set to work correctly? beware this seller, do not purchase this indicator!! I PURCHASED THIS INDICATOR FOR BOTH MT4 AND MT5, I WANT A FULL REFUND!! The indicator is useless now that it doesn't display correctly

Gianflavio Gordillo
150
Gianflavio Gordillo 2024.03.13 18:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

christian007
55
christian007 2023.12.19 20:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dura Radisic
440
Dura Radisic 2023.04.17 12:19 
 

Very nice indicator, and a very nice trading strategy! I have been trying to learn price action for a while, just lacking the consistancy. Glad I come accross your methods. I love how this indicator shows the FVG / imbalances

1BonScott
34
1BonScott 2023.01.11 04:38 
 

I purchased the DR IDR Pro, the installation was simple enough, and I can make changes to the inputs except for the time zone. The DR IDR is not lined up at the correct times, I have changed the input and when I open the indicator it is still in time zone 2. I may be overlooking something in changing the time zone, please provide me with your instructions on how to change the time zone setting. The indicator looks correct other than I am experiencing trouble changing the time zone so the DR IDR box will line up with the correct times.

Barend Paul Stander
15395
Reply from developer Barend Paul Stander 2023.01.11 07:18
hi two things to look at: if you change the time zone setting you must click OK on the settings page for the setting to be saved for that specific chart . If you open a new chart and add the indicator you must change the setting as it is save per chart and not as a global setting .
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