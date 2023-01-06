DR IDR Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.8
- Updated: 23 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR ) indicator Pro with added features from free version
Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for
- RDR Regular defining range (New York Session)
- ADR After defining range (Asian session)
- ODR Outside defining range (London Session)
Buttons on chart to enable / disable :
- Show Imbalance ( IMB )
- Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB )
- Show Gap's between open and close
- Show Standard Deviation ( SD )
- Show last 3 Sessions or Back testing mode with multi day Sessions ( BT )
for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability watch : https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er
or https://twitter.com/IamMas7er
Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs
...
Very nice indicator, and a very nice trading strategy! I have been trying to learn price action for a while, just lacking the consistancy. Glad I come accross your methods. I love how this indicator shows the FVG / imbalances