DR IDR Pro





Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR ) indicator Pro with added features from free version







Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for

RDR Regular defining range (New York Session)



Regular defining range (New York Session) ADR After defining range (Asian session)

After defining range (Asian session) ODR Outside defining range (London Session)



Buttons on chart to enable / disable :



Show Imbalance ( IMB )

Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB )

Show Gap's between open and close



Show Standard Deviation ( SD )



Show last 3 Sessions or Back testing mode with multi day Sessions ( BT )







for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability watch : https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er

or https://twitter.com/IamMas7er





Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs





Manual





MT4 version



MT5 version





MT4 free version

MT5 free version





Other Indicators

































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