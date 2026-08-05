SMC Buy Sell KPG

SMC Buy Sell KPG - User Guide (MT5)


SMC Buy Sell KPG is an indicator based on Smart Money Concepts for MetaTrader 5. It displays buy and sell signals on the chart and visualizes market structure elements that many traders use to analyze price action.

The indicator is designed to support decision-making by showing key structural features directly on the chart, including market structure breaks and changes of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, equal high and low levels, premium and discount zones, and recent swing points.

Buy and sell signals appear as colored arrows. Each arrow includes a percentage number that reflects the estimated accuracy based on current market conditions. The tool also triggers audio alarms, on-screen pop-ups, and smartphone notifications when a new signal appears on a closed bar.

Higher timeframe high and low levels from daily, weekly and monthly charts can be drawn on the current chart for additional context. Arrow and text distances adjust automatically to each symbol and timeframe, so manual adjustment is not required when switching markets.

Signal types:
- Green arrow below the candle with the text BUY xx% indicates a potential buy signal.
- Red arrow above the candle with the text SELL xx% indicates a potential sell signal.

The indicator applies several filters to improve signal quality:
- A buy signal is more likely to appear in the Discount zone, while a sell signal is more likely to appear in the Premium zone.
- The tool avoids giving a buy signal inside a Supply Order Block and avoids giving a sell signal inside a Demand Order Block.
- Trend alignment with the swing and internal structure is also considered when estimating the accuracy percentage.

Suggested usage:
- For a clearer view of the main structure and trend direction, the indicator can be used on H1 or H4.
- When price reaches an order block or a premium or discount zone, matching signals on M5 or M15 may be used as entry cues.
- Entries may be considered when the accuracy percentage is above 60 and the signal aligns with the higher timeframe structure.
- Stop loss and take profit should be set manually. Alerts indicate the moment a signal appears, not a guaranteed trade outcome.
- A possible stop loss level could be placed below a buy signal candle or above a sell signal candle, or beyond the nearest order block.
- A risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 can be considered.
- Trading against the major structure is not recommended. Noisy and very short timeframes should be avoided.
- The indicator is a decision-support tool, not an automated trading system, and should be combined with the user's own analysis.

Alert and notification:
- Comprehensive alerting options including sound, visual pop-ups, and mobile push messages are fully supported.
- Push notifications are sent to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app when the terminal is connected and the MetaQuotes ID is configured.
- Each signal triggers an alert only once, on bar close, to avoid repeated messages during history loading.

Input parameters (examples):
- Mode: Historical or Present display.
- Swing Structure: visibility, colors and length.
- Internal Structure: visibility, colors and confluence filter.
- Order Blocks: visibility, count, filter method and mitigation method.
- Fair Value Gaps: visibility, extension and colors.
- Premium and Discount Zones: visibility and colors.
- Signal Source: selection of market events that generate buy and sell signals.
- Arrow and Text distance: automatic per symbol and timeframe.
- Label sizes: adjustable text sizes for structure and zone labels.
- Alerts: enable or disable audio, visual, and smartphone notifications.

Disclaimer:
- This tool provides analytical assistance. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Manage your capital responsibly.

Support:
- Support is provided through the product comments section or via the mql5.com internal messaging system.
- Assistance is not offered via Telegram, other messengers, or external websites.
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Arhyel Mshelia
480
Arhyel Mshelia 2026.08.05 19:50 
 

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Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7500
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.08.06 00:58
Thank you for your wonderful review! I truly appreciate your feedback and I'm very glad that the indicator has been helpful to you. Your support means a lot. Wishing you all the best in your trading!
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