Order Blocks Finder MT5
- Indicators
- Muhammad Arslan
- Version: 1.17
- Updated: 16 October 2023
- Activations: 6
MTF UPDATED IN NEW VERSION
Note:
If MTF Order Not Work just do one thing one, when you set Show_mtf to true then don't change otf timeframe instead you insert indicator and then again open setting and change current otftimeframe to other in this way it will work. It issue from Mql5 not refresh setting properly.
Very precise patterns to detect High Accurate Order Blocks: It Draw zone after market Structure Breakout with a high Accuracy, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.
Features
- Auto Order Blocks Draw
- Market Structure BOS LINE and Choch
- Auto Imbalance Detect
- Auto Trend Detect
- MTF Order Blocks
- Push Notification
- Double Signal One Alert Signal Second Long Wick Rejection Signal
- Imbalance removed after filled
- Order Blocks Retest counted Order Block Untested Show and Hide Order Block Proven
- Hide Bullish OB show Only Bearish OB
- Hide Bearish Show Only Bullish
- Hide Both and Follow just imbalance
- Two strategies in one time
- OTE Fibonacci Levels
How to show MTF order Block
Go on indicator setting at the end of scroll you see OTF Setting change Timeframe current to other timeframe.
Some Tips:
- Indicator will be display two signal first signal is alert signal and second signal is long wick rejection, I suggest you follow 2nd signal first signal may be risky for you.
- Follow Trend. Trend is your Friend.
- Use William Percent Range indicator for extra confirmation
- When candle touch zone after make sure the WPR indicator is overbought or oversold. -10 level is overbought and -75 level is oversold.
