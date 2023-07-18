LT Regression Chanel MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.16
- Updated: 20 February 2026
- Activations: 5
LT Regression Channel MT5 is an advanced technical indicator combining Fibonacci analysis, Envelope theory, and Fourier extrapolation to deliver high-precision market analysis directly on your chart.
What makes it powerful:
- Identifies overbought and oversold zones with Fibonacci-based precision
- Predicts future price movements using Fourier extrapolation
- Generates real-time alert and trade signals so you never miss an opportunity
- Multi-timeframe analysis for deeper market context
- Significantly reduced repainting for more reliable signal history
- Optimized and lightweight — runs smoothly without slowing down your terminal
Compatible with all chart types including Renko and Heiken Ashi. Works standalone or alongside your existing indicators. Best results on timeframes above 500 bars.
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