LT Regression Chanel MT5

LT Regression Channel MT5 is an advanced technical indicator combining Fibonacci analysis, Envelope theory, and Fourier extrapolation to deliver high-precision market analysis directly on your chart.

What makes it powerful:

Identifies overbought and oversold zones with Fibonacci-based precision

Predicts future price movements using Fourier extrapolation

Generates real-time alert and trade signals so you never miss an opportunity

so you never miss an opportunity Multi-timeframe analysis for deeper market context

analysis for deeper market context Significantly reduced repainting for more reliable signal history

for more reliable signal history Optimized and lightweight — runs smoothly without slowing down your terminal

Compatible with all chart types including Renko and Heiken Ashi. Works standalone or alongside your existing indicators. Best results on timeframes above 500 bars.