LT Regression Chanel MT5

LT Regression Channel MT5 is an advanced technical indicator combining Fibonacci analysis, Envelope theory, and Fourier extrapolation to deliver high-precision market analysis directly on your chart.

What makes it powerful:

  • Identifies overbought and oversold zones with Fibonacci-based precision
  • Predicts future price movements using Fourier extrapolation
  • Generates real-time alert and trade signals so you never miss an opportunity
  • Multi-timeframe analysis for deeper market context
  • Significantly reduced repainting for more reliable signal history
  • Optimized and lightweight — runs smoothly without slowing down your terminal

Compatible with all chart types including Renko and Heiken Ashi. Works standalone or alongside your existing indicators. Best results on timeframes above 500 bars.

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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LT Super Trend
BacktestPro LLC
4.89 (19)
Indicators
The Super Trend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify the direction of a trend and potential entry and exit points in the market. It is a trend-following indicator that provides signals based on price action and volatility. The Super Trend indicator consists of two lines - one indicating the bullish trend (usually colored green) and the other indicating the bearish trend (usually colored red). The lines are plotted above or below the price chart, depending on
FREE
LT Nrtr
BacktestPro LLC
Indicators
Introducing the powerful NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator - an essential technical tool for traders seeking to identify trend reversals and establish effective trailing stops. Developed by Nick Rypock, this indicator boasts a unique algorithm that adapts to ever-changing market conditions, making it a valuable addition to any trader's arsenal. Here are two popular ways in which traders use this indicator: 1. Trend Reversals: The NRTR indicator generates clear signals when a trend is
FREE
LT Awesome Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Our Awesome Oscillator Expert Advisor is here to help you make more informed and profitable trading decisions. Packed with four unique trading strategies, advanced features, and customizable filters, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features : Four Proven Trading Strategies : Our EA offers four distinct trading strategies based on the Awesome Oscillator indicator. Whether you prefer trend-following, re
LT Trade all Candle
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
This EA employs a simple yet effective trading strategy, making it suitable for traders of all levels. It operates by analyzing candlestick patterns and executing trades accordingly. When the previous bar indicates a bullish trend, the EA will initiate a buy trade at the next candle. Conversely, if the previous candle indicates a bearish trend, the EA will place a sell trade. Although it may sound unconventional, this approach has shown remarkable results. The EA is compatible with various chart
LT Rsi
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Introducing the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator, a powerhouse of technical analysis. This momentum oscillator assesses price movement strength and pinpoints potential overbought or oversold conditions in financial markets. Calculated using a mathematical formula based on gains and losses over 14 periods, the RSI comes with a value range of 0 to 100 and appears as a chart below the main price chart. For traders employing the RSI Reversal strategy: - First Level signals a buy opportunity.
LT Envelope
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Introducing our innovative LT Envelope EA, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by utilizing the Envelope indicator. This expert advisor is specifically crafted to provide traders with exceptional key features and flexible functionalities, making it an indispensable solution for trend following and optimizing trading outcomes in the financial markets. Key Features: 1. Envelope Indicator Strategy: Our EA automates all trades based on the Envelope indicator, allowing you to
LT Moving Average EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Boost Your Trading with Our Supercharged Moving Average Expert Advisor! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? The Moving Average is a favorite tool of traders worldwide, and now, we've taken it up a notch! Our EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to supercharge your trading strategy by integrating the top three most popular moving average approaches: Crossing Signals : Get alerts when the price crosses over a moving average. Double Cross : Receive signals when two moving averages inte
LT Accelerator Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Embark on a journey into the dynamic world of Bollinger Bands with our Bollinger Bands EA. This expert advisor is your gateway to three powerful trading strategies, each intricately woven around the pulsating heart of Bollinger Bands. It's more than just a tool; it's your partner in navigating the ever-changing tides of the market, designed to empower traders of every caliber. Key Features: Triple Strategy Power : Our EA integrates three distinct trading strategies centered around Bollinger Band
LT Macd EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Unlock the full potential of MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) trading with our versatile MACD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor, designed for traders of all levels. This powerful tool brings multiple MACD trading strategies under one roof, empowering you to explore MACD trend trading, reversal strategies, and more with ease. Key Features: Multiple MACD Strategies: Our Expert Advisor incorporates a variety of MACD-based trading strategies, giving you the flexibility to choose the one that
LT Adx EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
LT Bollinger Band EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Unlock the full potential of Bollinger Bands with the Bollinger Bands Pro EA! Our expert advisor is here to revolutionize your trading experience, offering not one, but three powerful trading strategies based on the time-tested Bands expert. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to suit your needs with an array of features that make trading easier and more flexible. Key Features: Triple Strategy Power : Our EA incorporates three distinct trading strategies centere
LT Stochastic EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
LT Rvi EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
The RVI indicator, or Relative Vigor Index, is a paramount tool that traders around the world rely on for its unparalleled ability to measure market momentum. By integrating this influential indicator, the LT RVI EA empowers you with the insight needed to make data-driven, precise trading decisions. Are you looking to streamline your trading and harness the potential of the Relative Vigor Index indicator? Look no further! The LT RVI EA is here to revolutionize your trading strategies. Whether yo
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
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BacktestPro LLC
71072
Reply from developer Sie Samuel Roland Youl 2025.03.27 02:58
yes, dm me to get it.
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BacktestPro LLC
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Reply from developer Sie Samuel Roland Youl 2025.01.07 16:02
我目前正在对其进行优化。新版本将很快发布
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