Blahtech Market Profile MT5

5

Was: $249  Now: $99  

Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using.

Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the needs of all profile traders. It delivers functionality usually only available on futures platforms and adds innovations like auto focus switching and backtest mode.

Links [ Documentation | Install | Update Training All Products ]


Feature Highlights

  • Configuration presets for schedules on higher timeframes
  • Auto switching of focus to next active session
  • Highlight of business rules – Open, IB Extension and Rotation Rules
  • Backtest directly on the chart
  • Custom sessions, intervals and timeframe period
  • Overall market and volume profiles
  • Text based TPO profiles
  • Configurable TPO start letter
  • Value Areas, Initial balance, Point of control
  • Fast access hot-keys


Full parameter documentation - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/700844


Input Parameters

Presets

  • Configuration Preset – Choose custom or predefined schedules. Hotkey “0”

Schedules

  • Intervals- Number of interval periods to display
  • Interval Period - Timeframe of the intervals (Days)
  • TPO Period - Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins)
  • TPO size
  • TPO Schedule 1-7
  • TPO Schedule Names
  • TPO Schedule Display - Single / Multi. Hotkey “/”
  • TPO Schedule Active Mode - Auto/Man. Hotkey “.”
  • TPO Active Schedules - e.g. 2,1,3

Profile Lines

  • Profile Lines - Choose which lines are shown on chart. Hot-Key "L"
  • Profile Lines Colour 1-7, styles, fonts
  • Profile Lines Width Horizontal
  • Profile Lines Width Vertical - (0 to remove)
  • Profile Lines Titles - Choose the titles to be displayed on the chart
  • Profile Lines Extend Active Schedule - Extend previous active schedule lines to the next interval

Overall Volume

  • Overall Volume - Display graphic profile. Hot-Key "M"
  • Overall Volume Interval Period - Timeframe of the intervals (Days)
  • Overall Volume TPO Period - Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins)
  • Overall Volume TPO size
  • Overall Volume TPO Outline - Outline style (Single line). Hot-Key "K"
  • Overall Volume Highlight Value Area
  • Overall Volume Custom Schedule

Overlay Charts

  • Overlay Charts - Display graphic profile. Hot-Key "N"
  • Overlay Charts Join Lines - Separators between each TPO. Hot-Key "J"
  • Overlay Charts Colours x7

Profile Text

  • Profile Text – Display text profile at the sides of the chart. Hot-Key "V"
  • Profile Text Colours x6
  • Profile Text Show Rows - Set limit for the maximum number of TPO rows to display
  • Profile Text First Letter - Start char for TPO letters (A)

Summary Text

  • Summary Text Font, Size, positions
  • Summary Text Composite Day Text

Hot Keys

  • Hot Keys - Display Hot Keys dialog. Hot-Key "H"
  • Hot Keys Text Size, Positions
  • Hot Key Map - Keyboard hot-key input map - Allows the user to re-assign the hot-keys

Other Parameters

  • Instance Id - Unique id for multiple instances per chart
  • Calculator Tpo Size Factor - Normal/Large TPO scaling. Hotkey “T”
  • Calculator Value Area Percent - TPO within the Value Area (70%)
  • Configuration Presets – Overall Volume Intervals – Override for presets
  • GMT Offset - Use Daylight Savings - Use Daylight savings. Adjust the time by 1 hour in March/September
  • GMT Offset - Manual GMT offset in seconds
Reviews 12
Lamar Jackson
401
Lamar Jackson 2025.02.04 09:12 
 

N°1 Form the middle of trading, A+++++++++++++++++++

Denis Sokolovsky
421
Denis Sokolovsky 2023.06.25 21:39 
 

thank you :)

RiaB
59
RiaB 2022.11.14 21:23 
 

This is a powerful tool for a serious intraday trader. It is highly customizable and full of unique features second to none on the market.

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Lamar Jackson
401
Lamar Jackson 2025.02.04 09:12 
 

N°1 Form the middle of trading, A+++++++++++++++++++

William Montero
67
William Montero 2024.09.14 18:01 
 

How should I format the computer, or if I change broker and I should install your MQL5 and not keep running out of activations?

CHARLES-ANTOINE LEVOY
75
CHARLES-ANTOINE LEVOY 2024.07.19 22:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Denis Sokolovsky
421
Denis Sokolovsky 2023.06.25 21:39 
 

thank you :)

RiaB
59
RiaB 2022.11.14 21:23 
 

This is a powerful tool for a serious intraday trader. It is highly customizable and full of unique features second to none on the market.

Sigurds Lallo
197
Sigurds Lallo 2022.09.19 18:09 
 

great tool. but is it possible to change inline profiles to the right side like inline Volumes? and is it possible to adjust Profile Text in a way that it always fits on the screen so you can always see the current price?

arruda.has
48
arruda.has 2022.02.15 11:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jayme Galvao de Oliveira Junior
179
Jayme Galvao de Oliveira Junior 2021.03.25 20:12 
 

Great indicator, and reported performance issues were solved.

Matt Simpson
45
Matt Simpson 2020.09.04 04:48 
 

Solid indicator, solid programmer. I have been testing this alongside other platforms for MP (I use Reuters Xenith and considered the MP add-on and also trialled MotiveWave). But this is better for my needs as it includes user-configurable sessions, along with a lot of options to configure it further. It's much more friendly for FX trading than the others I have tested. And the visual backtesting mode is an excellent tool for educational purposes and (obviously) backtesting.

Hamid N
29
Hamid N 2019.04.09 05:33 
 

This is a great indicator for those who really want to trade professionally. Thanks to the developer of Blatech MP, recent updates from MP father, Jim Dalton, such as halfback lines are also included. Market profile is for serious people who want to become an expert trader. It sorts market data in a readable format so the seasoned trader can better decide which side of the market to take. I am sure the developer of the indicator has made a lot of hard work producing such a great all-in-one indicator which I believe worth much more than $135. Buy it and do hard work!

Trader X
352
Trader X 2018.11.10 01:10 
 

This is the best MP indicator for MT5..the money that I have made from this indicator easily makes up for the money invested to purchase! Must have for futures indicies traders!

pipie3
62
pipie3 2018.08.23 07:19 
 

best MP ever. backtest mode very helpful!

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