Game Changer Indicator mt5
- Indicators
- Vasiliy Strukov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses. Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade with confidence, discipline and a clear understanding of the underlying trend dynamics.
SETTINGS
- Enable Alert on trend changes -True/False – shows alerts on chart if trend changes
- Send push notification – True/False – enable push notifications of alerts to phone
- Send mail notifications – True/False – sends mail notifications of trend change to e-mail
This indicator is selective by design and works best on M5 and M15.The lack of constant signals helps filter bad trades, not create confusion. It’s a tool for structure and confirmation not signal spamming. If you use it as intended, it delivers solid value. Strukov and his manual helped me a lot to understand how to use it..