Game Changer Indicator mt5

Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade with confidence, discipline and a clear understanding of the underlying trend dynamics.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus.  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me.

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else.

SETTINGS

  • Enable Alert on trend changes -True/False – shows alerts on chart if trend changes
  • Send push notification – True/False – enable push notifications of alerts to phone
  • Send mail notifications – True/False – sends mail notifications of trend change to e-mail

Memo Tegani
Memo Tegani 2025.12.18 02:43 
 

This indicator is selective by design and works best on M5 and M15.The lack of constant signals helps filter bad trades, not create confusion. It’s a tool for structure and confirmation not signal spamming. If you use it as intended, it delivers solid value. Strukov and his manual helped me a lot to understand how to use it..

mohamed salah
mohamed salah 2025.11.16 17:03 
 

I tested it on six charts at once and my MT5 didn’t lag at all. That’s rare for a visual indicator with alerts. It’s coded cleanly efficient, responsive and stable even on high-volatility assets like gold. Big thumbs up for technical design and strukov for sure

Richirich1k
Richirich1k 2025.11.11 08:09 
 

Very accurate signals! No repaint. I love this new indicator from Strukov!

