Comprehensive Moving Average MT5

4.56

Access a wide range of moving averages, including EMA, SMA, WMA, and many more with our professional Comprehensive Moving Average indicator. Customize your technical analysis with the perfect combination of moving averages to suit your unique trading style / MT4 Version


Features

  • Possibility to activate two MAs with different settings.
  • Possibility to customize chart settings.
  • Possibility to change the color of the candlesticks depending on crossed MAs or price crossed with MAs.
  • Sending of alerts in case of crossed MAs or price crossed with MAs.


Types of moving averages included

  • SMA --------------------> (Simple)
  • EMA --------------------> (Exponential)
  • SMMA [RMA] ----------> (Smoothed)
  • WMA -------------------> (Linear Weighted)
  • DEMA ------------------> (Double EMA)
  • TEMA ------------------> (Triple EMA)
  • VWMA -----------------> (Volume Weighted)
  • HMA -------------------> (Hull)
  • LSMA ------------------> (Least Square)
  • ALMA [Gaussian] ----> (Arnaud Legoux)
  • WWMA ---------------->  (Wilder's MA)
  • T3 ---------------->  (Tillson)
  • AMA (KAMA)---------------->  (Kaufman Adaptive)
  • VIDYA ---------------->  (Variable Index Dynamic Average)


Main inputs

  • Length: this parameter refers to the number of periods used to calculate the moving average. For example, if you set the length to 20, the moving average will be calculated using data from the last 20 periods.
  • Offset: the offset refers to the number of periods forward or backward you want to move the moving average. For example, if you set the offset to 2, the moving average will be shifted two periods forward on the chart.
  • SIGMA (ALMA mode): in ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) mode, SIGMA represents the smoothing factor that controls the sensitivity of the moving average to changes in the input data. A higher value of SIGMA will produce a smoother moving average, while a lower value will cause the moving average to react more quickly to changes in the input data.
  • MAs cross each other alert: this input triggers an alert when two selected moving averages cross each other. You can set this option to receive a notification when the shorter-period moving average crosses above or below the longer-period moving average, which may indicate a change in trend.
  • Price cross MAs alert: this feature generates an alert when the price of an asset crosses above or below one or more selected moving averages. This type of alert can be useful for identifying entry or exit points based on price interaction with moving averages.
  • Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal
  • Email alert: email alert
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone
  • Alerts after candle close: this setting determines whether alerts will be triggered immediately when a specific condition is met or whether they will be postponed until the current candle closes. Choosing to trigger alerts after the close of the candle can help confirm the validity of a trading signal before making a decision, as it allows you to evaluate the price action over the entire candlestick period.
*The other inputs have to do with the personalization of the colors and characteristics of the lines*


Reviews 52
calmanovich19
81
calmanovich19 2026.02.14 11:15 
 

Хороший индикатор, очень удобно по нему делать входы!

BrentR76
31
BrentR76 2026.02.09 01:13 
 

Exceptional Indicator, easy to adjust inputs, the clouded sections between are a great visual aid. Love it man

Augusto Quintino
58
Augusto Quintino 2025.10.04 06:53 
 

Nice!!

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Filter:
Anthony Burton
41
Anthony Burton 2026.05.25 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lexiconj
104
Lexiconj 2026.03.10 10:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

calmanovich19
81
calmanovich19 2026.02.14 11:15 
 

Хороший индикатор, очень удобно по нему делать входы!

BrentR76
31
BrentR76 2026.02.09 01:13 
 

Exceptional Indicator, easy to adjust inputs, the clouded sections between are a great visual aid. Love it man

Xin Hu
483
Xin Hu 2025.12.28 13:21 
 

Their products are very good.

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.12.03 14:20 
 

Хороший индикатор

Augusto Quintino
58
Augusto Quintino 2025.10.04 06:53 
 

Nice!!

kazuhide777
24
kazuhide777 2025.09.22 23:53 
 

もう少し具体的に使い方の説明をしてもいいのでは？ トレンド変化によるローソク足の色の変化は、まだ一考の余地ありだと思う。

Natalija Melnitsjenko
747
Natalija Melnitsjenko 2025.09.20 18:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tataia
14
tataia 2025.09.20 09:48 
 

Very, very useful!

baik6211
86
baik6211 2025.09.09 06:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.08.22 21:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ASHWANI KUMAR
38
ASHWANI KUMAR 2025.07.07 08:47 
 

All fields should be editable and can be changed by user. Default value 0.

Hendry Haryanto
298
Hendry Haryanto 2025.06.28 15:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:19 
 

great product

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 05:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohsen Kalantari
93
Mohsen Kalantari 2025.06.07 04:52 
 

very good!!

Daniel Gavilan
30
Daniel Gavilan 2025.05.15 18:49 
 

exelente para completar estrategia con hull exelentes alertas. muchas gracias.

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:36 
 

very good

Sniper68
47
Sniper68 2025.04.18 05:58 
 

its not good indicator its amazing indicator, while it has difference in MT4 as its not showing the shades between MAs in MT4 even in properties in input theres not option for highlight and opacity if that can be enabled would be great

123
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