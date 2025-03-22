Grabber System MT5
- Indicators
- Ihor Otkydach
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 10
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy.
Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications.
Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free:
-
Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders
-
Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator
-
Custom set files for fast automatic setup to achieve maximum results
Forget about other strategies! Only Grabber can truly inspire you to reach new trading heights.
Key features of the Grabber strategy:
-
Trading timeframes: from M5 to H4
-
Trading assets: any, but I recommend those I’ve personally tested (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, AUDCHF, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDSGD)
-
Trading hours: 24/7
-
Trading performance: I share my personal results and teach how to trade here – https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New#!tab=comments&comment=56238800
-
Trading strategy type: swing trading (reversal system)
Great indicator with semi automation. I bought it about 3 days ago and I already recovered the amount I paid to buy this indicator. So far it completed 3 trades and all trades closed in profit. Author Ihor is so helpful and answered all my questions very promptly. Thanks Ihor. Great job!