Area of Interest MT5

4.81

The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones:

  1. Seller AOI (Area of Interest): This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur.

  2. Buyer AOI (Area of Interest): The BOI zone identifies regions where buyers are expected to step in, typically serving as a support level. As the price reaches this zone, the indicator alerts traders that a potential buying opportunity may arise.

Alerts for Real-Time Reactions:

  • The AOI Indicator provides real-time alerts whenever the price touches either the Seller AOI or Buyer AOI. This ensures that you never miss a key trading opportunity, whether you're looking for entries or exits based on these crucial zones.
  • Alerts are customizable, so you can receive notifications via pop-ups, sound, or email, depending on your preferences.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Zone Display: The indicator visually plots both the Seller and Buyer AOI directly on your chart, making it easy to spot potential areas where price may react.
  • Price Touch Alerts: Receive instant alerts when the price touches either the Seller or Buyer AOI, giving you enough time to assess and act on market movements.
  • Customizable Settings: You can fully customize the colors of the AOI zones to match your chart style. Additionally, there are options to adjust font sizes for better clarity and visibility.

This tool is perfect for traders who want to leverage key market zones for better entries and exits. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the AOI Indicator simplifies your analysis by highlighting the most important areas on the chart.

Note: Support is not available for free products, but the tool comes with easy-to-use customization options for changing zone colors, fonts, and alert settings.



Reviews 28
Fernando Cesar Cardoso
108
Fernando Cesar Cardoso 2026.04.27 18:07 
 

Até o momento só sucesso.

Sonia Khatun
56
Sonia Khatun 2026.04.25 08:13 
 

The indicator is interesting, I'll try to integrate it into my trading.

Husin Nanang
108
Husin Nanang 2026.04.24 13:14 
 

Very Good and usefull indicator.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Alvin Nuque
38
Alvin Nuque 2026.07.27 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fernando Cesar Cardoso
108
Fernando Cesar Cardoso 2026.04.27 18:07 
 

Até o momento só sucesso.

Sonia Khatun
56
Sonia Khatun 2026.04.25 08:13 
 

The indicator is interesting, I'll try to integrate it into my trading.

Husin Nanang
108
Husin Nanang 2026.04.24 13:14 
 

Very Good and usefull indicator.

NTPgamechanger
39
NTPgamechanger 2026.04.09 06:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xin Hu
483
Xin Hu 2026.01.11 07:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.12.20 10:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.12.02 23:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Berkut51
74
Berkut51 2025.11.11 16:50 
 

Индикатор пока два дня использую и в полной мере его еще не понял. Но полезный!

Ram_T
34
Ram_T 2025.11.06 05:54 
 

HI, CAN I have the code, just want to play around with my own changes

eli7373
64
eli7373 2025.10.31 18:44 
 

Hallo , wie kann ich den Indikator auf Handy oder Tablet nutzen . Danke im Voraus

Calderon99
15
Calderon99 2025.10.22 19:13 
 

Good indicator

marshame78
111
marshame78 2025.10.22 15:27 
 

Не точные сигналы! Перерисовывается!!!!!!!!

Ayodele Ayegbusi
18
Ayodele Ayegbusi 2025.10.03 21:33 
 

AOI is an excellent indicator and it's very helpful. Love it 💚

Rahul Sehgal
48
Rahul Sehgal 2025.09.26 04:33 
 

Ultimate Indicator, 95% acurate results, "You just plan the buy and sell according to this indicator only, you won’t need any other software or indicator at all." i love it

Samson Mwangi
66
Samson Mwangi 2025.07.25 09:49 
 

Great indicator, using it so far has really helped to know best entry points for either buys or sells

Daniel Enrique Silva Suarez
148
Daniel Enrique Silva Suarez 2025.07.24 20:38 
 

excelente

MAS-Trading
115
MAS-Trading 2025.06.20 07:39 
 

Good indicator, very useful when combined with your favourite indicator.

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:14 
 

great product

12
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