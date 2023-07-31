Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert

4.61
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts.

It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot give exactly 100% good signals but when you know how to use it you get wonderful results (see the video) below.


My other products with its advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller


The indicator does not repaint, confirmation entries with ALERTS are shown after the candle closes. In addition to the alert, a red or green dot appears on the chart to indicate the trade to be made (Buy or Sell).

The indicator is easy to use, just drag it on the chart.

  • Non-Repainting
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Entry Alerts
  • Mobile alert signal MQL5 app
  • Desktop Alerts
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt5 Forex pair and Gold, Sylver and many others

The guide to receiving alerts by phone : Click here


How to use the indicator:

Place the indicator on the desired chart, the signal is considered validated (at the close of the candle) the alert is then given !

  • Red dot = SELL
  • Green dot = BUY

The indicator is operational for (Forex, Gold, indices, crypto) and periods (M5, M15, M30, H1). Once you understand its logic, you will not be able to do without it.

TIP : The more volume, the better the indicator works. Make your entry or exit on the break of the candle following the signal. (see example in the video)


If you have any other questions about the installation, I would be happy to answer them.

I hope that my indicator will give you full satisfaction.

Happy trading everyone.


Disclaimer: Forex trading use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.





Reviews 19
Janine Garrard
103
Janine Garrard 2026.03.24 09:46 
 

I've been using the free version for a while and have combined it with other indicators to produce a steady system for trading. I've recently paid for the indicator so that I can be alerted to new signals. This has been a great step forward as I am now not glued to the trading screen. This is not a robot and for that I am very greatful you still have the ability to use your judgment, stear clear of news events and stay out of the market when idoits are tweeting. I use the free version on a minute time frame and the paid on a 5 min and only trade when they agree. I confirm the signal with parabolic, adaptive M.A. & triple expotential M.A. It has proven to be very robust on the Asian markets and very good on the European - I'm afraid nothing is great just now on the american markets but that's not the fault of the developer. Thank you Frank for a great tool to add to the toolbox of trading.

Peter Meyer
160
Peter Meyer 2026.03.02 11:28 
 

Ich habe den Indikator Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert gekauft. Wo ist hier der Unterschied zum kostenlosen Indikator Easy Buy Sell Signal -> Roter Punkt = VERKAUFEN Grüner Punkt = KAUFEN haben beide Indikatoren. In der Grafik fehlt die Anzeige wie im Video dargestellt -> z.B Signal SELL BREAK OK. Wo ist hier der Vorteil zum gekauften Indikator -> daher von meiner Seite vorerst mal keine Bewertung. VG Peter

liudongbing
20
liudongbing 2025.07.24 09:33 
 

美国的老师你好，对于我购买的这个指标，我想请问你一下，这个指标K线走势中，出现了红点或者绿点，为什么没有声音提醒功能，如果出现绿点或者红点的时候，会发出声音，那效果会更好 了，但是出现了红点或者绿点没有声音提示，太遗憾了。如果出现了红点或者绿点的声音提醒是多么的喜欢，后台喜欢了可以自己动手打开，不喜欢了自己可以关掉，是多么人性化的操作啊，希望老师能改进一下。

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awais mukhtar
26
awais mukhtar 2026.05.20 17:38 
 

im still looking for a reply, ive deleted it on my laptop & now unable to install it again on my new laptop but no reply from anyone

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2026.05.21 19:49
Hello dear friend, to help you, I would need more information. You only tell me that you can't install it, which is a bit vague. Please contact me and explain your problem in detail. Thank you.
Janine Garrard
103
Janine Garrard 2026.03.24 09:46 
 

I've been using the free version for a while and have combined it with other indicators to produce a steady system for trading. I've recently paid for the indicator so that I can be alerted to new signals. This has been a great step forward as I am now not glued to the trading screen. This is not a robot and for that I am very greatful you still have the ability to use your judgment, stear clear of news events and stay out of the market when idoits are tweeting. I use the free version on a minute time frame and the paid on a 5 min and only trade when they agree. I confirm the signal with parabolic, adaptive M.A. & triple expotential M.A. It has proven to be very robust on the Asian markets and very good on the European - I'm afraid nothing is great just now on the american markets but that's not the fault of the developer. Thank you Frank for a great tool to add to the toolbox of trading.

Peter Meyer
160
Peter Meyer 2026.03.02 11:28 
 

Ich habe den Indikator Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert gekauft. Wo ist hier der Unterschied zum kostenlosen Indikator Easy Buy Sell Signal -> Roter Punkt = VERKAUFEN Grüner Punkt = KAUFEN haben beide Indikatoren. In der Grafik fehlt die Anzeige wie im Video dargestellt -> z.B Signal SELL BREAK OK. Wo ist hier der Vorteil zum gekauften Indikator -> daher von meiner Seite vorerst mal keine Bewertung. VG Peter

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2026.03.02 15:09
Hi Peter, the pro (paid) version can send alerts to your mobile phone using the MQL5 app. The free version does not have this feature.
Recsnik Peti
24
Recsnik Peti 2026.02.06 09:37 
 

The indicator wouldn’t be bad, but it would need a TP and an SL to go with it.

liudongbing
20
liudongbing 2025.07.24 09:33 
 

美国的老师你好，对于我购买的这个指标，我想请问你一下，这个指标K线走势中，出现了红点或者绿点，为什么没有声音提醒功能，如果出现绿点或者红点的时候，会发出声音，那效果会更好 了，但是出现了红点或者绿点没有声音提示，太遗憾了。如果出现了红点或者绿点的声音提醒是多么的喜欢，后台喜欢了可以自己动手打开，不喜欢了自己可以关掉，是多么人性化的操作啊，希望老师能改进一下。

Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua
289
Felipe Ignacio Zavala Abarzua 2025.06.24 20:07 
 

Excelente indicador, para detectar entradas y salidas, recomendable desde M5 en adelante.

Cesar Alonso
74
Cesar Alonso 2025.05.21 17:02 
 

Es un excelente indicador, ha mejorado mi rendimiento, muchas gracias Franck por crear este indicador y espero que sigas sacando mas indicadores

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.05.22 13:26
You’re welcome Cesar 🙏 thanks for the stars.
rjvik
82
rjvik 2025.05.14 22:42 
 

Dramatically improve my performance sir..thanknyou sonmuch..good worth buy..sir pls add and reply my private message

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.05.22 13:27
You’re welcome 🙏 thanks for the stars.
Yass Look
24
Yass Look 2025.04.15 10:07 
 

Hi, I have been trying to reach out to you because i have issues with setting up. Hope you can add me as a friend and discuss this in private chat please.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.04.18 07:50
Hi Yass, it's done
Michael de Guzman
39
Michael de Guzman 2024.11.23 11:13 
 

One of the best indicator thanks Franck...

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.11.23 11:40
You’re welcome Michael 🙏 thanks for the stars.
Marco Engstermann
19114
Marco Engstermann 2024.08.27 14:38 
 

Works very well, thank you.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.08.27 14:43
Hi Marco, 🙏 thanks for the stars.
I remain at your disposal.
Rookietrader
289
Rookietrader 2024.08.27 01:57 
 

yes , repaint , doesnt work good , is a lie

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.08.27 07:36
Hello, I invite you to review your comment and learn how to use the indicator. It does not repaint, the signal is validated at the close of the candle, once the candle is closed the signal remains and does not change. I suggest you check please and stop your defamation. You also say, that it does not work well, there is a free version available, so why did you buy it?
David Mackay
96
David Mackay 2024.05.07 17:40 
 

Excellent visual indicator, very easy to setup and to follow.... dramatically improved my trading. Thank you.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.05.07 17:58
Hi David, 🙏 thanks for the stars.
I just updated to version 1.70 which allows you to receive alerts on your phone.
There is a guide available from the product sheet to help you connect the alerts to the phone.
I remain at your disposal 👍
Pilschi
42
Pilschi 2024.03.03 18:22 
 

Als unterstützendes Signal vorallem im 4h chart sehr nützlicher Indikator. Vielen Dank hierfür

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.03.03 19:19
You’re welcome 🙏 thanks for the stars.
Code Devil
37
Code Devil 2023.10.30 08:21 
 

This indicator is useful. Can you add push notifications and automatically buy sell?

Mariusz MMak
50
Mariusz MMak 2023.09.23 10:18 
 

Wskaźnik jest prosty, przejrzysty i intuicyjny. Nie przemalowuje i co najważniejsze zgodny z opisem. Nie można mieć wszystkiego. Ja jestem zadowolony bo we współpracy z innymi wskaźnikami robi swoją robotę należycie. Dzięki też za wsparcie od Autora.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.09.23 11:09
🙏 DZIĘKI Mariusz
mgms
24
mgms 2023.08.27 21:32 
 

Ich bin mit der Performance sehr zufrieden. Allerdings wäre es gut, wenn noch ein Update für Pushbenachrichtigungen erfolgt.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.27 21:57
Hi, thank you very much for your constructive review. For now, as indicated on the product sheet, there are desk alerts. For push notifications, we will work on it. 🙏☘️🌺
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.08.02 10:05 
 

Gute Arbeit, funktioniert sehr gut, ich bin damit zufrieden.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.02 10:18
Danke, das ist schön.
silvioit CORRAO
718
silvioit CORRAO 2023.08.01 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.01 08:01
Hello, as indicated in the description, there are currently desk alerts. For filters on bad signals, in trading we can never do 100% unfortunately. You have to think in the long term and not day to day, you bought the indicator yesterday.
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