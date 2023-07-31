Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
- Indicators
-
Franck MartinProfessional trader for several years, specializing in automatic trading.
Do not hesitate to contact me, ask me as a friend on MQL5.
- Version: 1.90
- Updated: 3 September 2024
- Activations: 20
My other products with its advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller
- Non-Repainting
- Great For Scalping
- Great For Swing Trading
- Entry Alerts
- Mobile alert signal MQL5 app
- Desktop Alerts
- Works On Any Timeframe
- Works On Any Mt5 Forex pair and Gold, Sylver and many others
The guide to receiving alerts by phone : Click here
How to use the indicator:
Place the indicator on the desired chart, the signal is considered validated (at the close of the candle) the alert is then given !
- Red dot = SELL
- Green dot = BUY
The indicator is operational for (Forex, Gold, indices, crypto) and periods (M5, M15, M30, H1). Once you understand its logic, you will not be able to do without it.
TIP : The more volume, the better the indicator works. Make your entry or exit on the break of the candle following the signal. (see example in the video)
If you have any other questions about the installation, I would be happy to answer them.
I hope that my indicator will give you full satisfaction.
Happy trading everyone.
Disclaimer: Forex trading use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.
I've been using the free version for a while and have combined it with other indicators to produce a steady system for trading. I've recently paid for the indicator so that I can be alerted to new signals. This has been a great step forward as I am now not glued to the trading screen. This is not a robot and for that I am very greatful you still have the ability to use your judgment, stear clear of news events and stay out of the market when idoits are tweeting. I use the free version on a minute time frame and the paid on a 5 min and only trade when they agree. I confirm the signal with parabolic, adaptive M.A. & triple expotential M.A. It has proven to be very robust on the Asian markets and very good on the European - I'm afraid nothing is great just now on the american markets but that's not the fault of the developer. Thank you Frank for a great tool to add to the toolbox of trading.