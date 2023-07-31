Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert

Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts.

It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot give exactly 100% good signals but when you know how to use it you get wonderful results (see the video) below.



My other products with its advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller





The indicator does not repaint, confirmation entries with ALERTS are shown after the candle closes. In addition to the alert, a red or green dot appears on the chart to indicate the trade to be made (Buy or Sell).





The indicator is easy to use, just drag it on the chart.





Non-Repainting

Great For Scalping

Great For Swing Trading

Entry Alerts

Mobile alert signal MQL5 app

Desktop Alerts

Works On Any Timeframe

Works On Any Mt5 Forex pair and Gold, Sylver and many others





The guide to receiving alerts by phone : Click here

How to use the indicator:

Place the indicator on the desired chart, the signal is considered validated (at the close of the candle) the alert is then given ! Red dot = SELL

Green dot = BUY The indicator is operational for (Forex, Gold, indices, crypto) and periods (M5, M15, M30, H1). Once you understand its logic, you will not be able to do without it. TIP : The more volume, the better the indicator works. Make your entry or exit on the break of the candle following the signal. (see example in the video)



If you have any other questions about the installation, I would be happy to answer them. I hope that my indicator will give you full satisfaction. Happy trading everyone.

Disclaimer: Forex trading use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.













