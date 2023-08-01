Easy Buy Sell Signal

Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts.

It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot give exactly 100% good signals but when you know how to use it you get wonderful results (see the video) below.



The indicator does not repaint, confirmation entries are valid after the candle closes. A red or green dot appears on the chart to indicate the transaction to be made (Buy or Sell). Get the professional version with desktop and phone alerts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103170

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The indicator is easy to use; simply drag it onto the chart.





No repainting

Ideal for scalping

Ideal for swing trading

Works on any timeframe

Works on any Mt5 currency pair, gold, silver, and many more



How to use the indicator:

Place the indicator on the desired chart; the signal is considered confirmed (at candle close) and the alert is then given! Red dot = SELL

Green dot = BUY The indicator is operational for (Forex, Gold, indices, crypto) and periods (M5, M15, M30, H1). Once you understand its logic, you will not be able to do without it. TIP : The more volume, the better the indicator works. Make your entry or exit on the break of the candle following the signal. (see example in the video)

