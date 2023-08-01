Easy Buy Sell Signal

4.69
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts.

It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot give exactly 100% good signals but when you know how to use it you get wonderful results (see the video) below.


The indicator does not repaint,  confirmation entries are valid after the candle closes. A red or green dot appears on the chart to indicate the transaction to be made (Buy or Sell).

Get the professional version with desktop and phone alerts:

  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103170


My other products with advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller 


The indicator is easy to use; simply drag it onto the chart.

  • No repainting
  • Ideal for scalping
  • Ideal for swing trading
  • Works on any timeframe
  • Works on any Mt5 currency pair, gold, silver, and many more 

How to use the indicator:

Place the indicator on the desired chart; the signal is considered confirmed (at candle close) and the alert is then given!

  • Red dot = SELL
  • Green dot = BUY

The indicator is operational for (Forex, Gold, indices, crypto) and periods (M5, M15, M30, H1). Once you understand its logic, you will not be able to do without it.

TIP : The more volume, the better the indicator works. Make your entry or exit on the break of the candle following the signal. (see example in the video)


If you have any other questions about installation, I would be happy to answer them.

I hope my indicator brings you complete satisfaction.

Happy trading, everyone.


Warning: Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money you can afford to lose, meaning its loss will not affect your essential needs or obligations.


Reviews 92
dimeloja1
24
dimeloja1 2026.07.31 07:50 
 

me encanta

Aknan Banari
598
Aknan Banari 2026.07.20 19:26 
 

This is one of the best indicators I've used. It provides clear information without cluttering the chart. The signals are easy to follow, and it helps me analyze the market much more efficiently. Great work by the developer!

Monmoy Hossain
20
Monmoy Hossain 2026.04.09 16:23 
 

Great indicator!

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dimeloja1
24
dimeloja1 2026.07.31 07:50 
 

me encanta

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2026.08.04 05:48
🙏 Thank you !
Aknan Banari
598
Aknan Banari 2026.07.20 19:26 
 

This is one of the best indicators I've used. It provides clear information without cluttering the chart. The signals are easy to follow, and it helps me analyze the market much more efficiently. Great work by the developer!

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2026.07.21 20:21
🙏 Thank you !
fsaadah
44
fsaadah 2026.06.17 10:07 
 

The EA does not work. I tried it for almost one full day in a live environment (on M10 as advised) but no trades were done!

[Deleted] 2026.06.16 07:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gideon hubert
24
gideon hubert 2026.05.10 09:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2026.05.10 19:38
🙏 You're welcom
chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.05.06 14:22 
 

ty

Monmoy Hossain
20
Monmoy Hossain 2026.04.09 16:23 
 

Great indicator!

NTPgamechanger
39
NTPgamechanger 2026.04.09 05:53 
 

Awesome indicator!!! M5 is the best time frame or higher TF then adjust the period 14 to lower... must testing and its awesome result!!! Thank you to the developer Franck Martin! Excellent!!!

cham
924
cham 2026.03.19 16:12 
 

Плохо когда точка помигает-помигает , а потом передумает

Dalvin CF
28
Dalvin CF 2026.03.04 04:37 
 

Great Indicator ive been looking at every signal and i can say that is from 95% to 98% all the time it is almost imposible to be wrong thank you for this amazing indicator very simple but supper powerful

RDA1221
14
RDA1221 2026.01.19 15:52 
 

Excellent indicator, congratulations! Is it possible to share the code? It's for personal use only, and I won't share it without your permission. Here's my email: albedan910@gmail.com. Thank you very much.

Park Sangcheol
70
Park Sangcheol 2025.12.15 00:32 
 

This is a very good indicator. I have a question: Does it provide buy and sell signals as a buffer?

Gracious25
14
Gracious25 2025.12.04 19:48 
 

Very Bad Indicator, gives wrong Signals, Over Lags

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.12.07 21:31
Hello, I'm sorry you weren't satisfied. I'm still available if you have any questions to help you achieve the desired results. Learning varies depending on the type of use or strategy.
Ali MMQE
29
Ali MMQE 2025.12.03 14:04 
 

Great indicator, very accurate signals.

homerone
15
homerone 2025.11.15 23:24 
 

I am conducting the tests and so far everything is going very well. I would like to know if there is any way I could contact you to ask a few questions and share some ideas. Congratulations, and may this indicator remain forever to help new traders with their decisions, very useful.

Alexvritme
24
Alexvritme 2025.10.09 21:27 
 

отличный индикатор

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.10.10 06:43
Thanks for the stars, that's encouraging.
daniel okine
24
daniel okine 2025.09.16 14:06 
 

do you have robot for this indicator, i would love to get it

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.09.19 17:34
Thanks for the stars, for the robot it is possible but not immediately.
11633211
14
11633211 2025.08.04 09:55 
 

It's helpful, thank you very much. I have a Local ATM card, I can use it to buy a version with not free? Help me!

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.08.04 19:20
Thank you for the stars.
Try to make your purchase online and follow the steps.
JOHN_AUK
14
JOHN_AUK 2025.07.02 21:21 
 

It's helpful for confirming the validity of decisions after entry. Thanks, Frank.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.07.07 05:10
Thank's
2893179
24
2893179 2025.06.27 03:32 
 

One of the best indicator i used!!! You can really rely on the signal.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.27 16:52
🙏 Thank you
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