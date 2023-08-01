Easy Buy Sell Signal
- Indicators
-
Franck MartinProfessional trader for several years, specializing in automatic trading.
Do not hesitate to contact me, ask me as a friend on MQL5.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 12 November 2024
The indicator does not repaint, confirmation entries are valid after the candle closes. A red or green dot appears on the chart to indicate the transaction to be made (Buy or Sell).
Get the professional version with desktop and phone alerts:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103170
My other products with advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller
- No repainting
- Ideal for scalping
- Ideal for swing trading
- Works on any timeframe
- Works on any Mt5 currency pair, gold, silver, and many more
How to use the indicator:
Place the indicator on the desired chart; the signal is considered confirmed (at candle close) and the alert is then given!
- Red dot = SELL
- Green dot = BUY
The indicator is operational for (Forex, Gold, indices, crypto) and periods (M5, M15, M30, H1). Once you understand its logic, you will not be able to do without it.
TIP : The more volume, the better the indicator works. Make your entry or exit on the break of the candle following the signal. (see example in the video)
If you have any other questions about installation, I would be happy to answer them.
I hope my indicator brings you complete satisfaction.
Happy trading, everyone.
Warning: Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money you can afford to lose, meaning its loss will not affect your essential needs or obligations.
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