WH Fair Value Gap MT5

4.79

Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT5 Indicator,(FVG)
hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary,
providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics.

Send me a Message and Get A Free Gift : FVG Symbol Scanner Dashboard!
EA Version: WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
SMC Based Indicator : WH SMC Indicator MT5

Features:

  1. Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis.

  2. Multi-TimeFrame Support.

  3. Customization.

  4. Real-time Alerts.

  5. User-Friendly Perfection

  6. Seamless Compatibility

Benefits:

  • Unrivaled Precision: Make decisions with confidence, knowing you have the absolute best fair value gap indicator at your fingertips.

  • Optimized Risk Management: Identify market corrections and manage risk with unparalleled accuracy, leveraging the true fair value of assets.

  • Versatility at Its Finest: Tailor the indicator to your preferred trading style, whether it's day trading, swing trading, or long-term investing. Adapt to different timeframes and instruments seamlessly.

  • Proven Excellence: Backed by rigorous testing and a track record of positive user feedback, our Fair Value Gap Indicator has consistently outperformed competitors in various market conditions.


Elevate your trading experience to new heights with the Ultimate Fair Value Gap Indicator. Make the smart choice for your success today!

**Contact Me if you have any questions**


Reviews 47
LEXX315854
25
LEXX315854 2026.08.03 14:21 
 

Индикатор понравился, зоны FVG определяет хорошо вручную можно не рисовать, хороший помощник! Автор на сообщение отвечает быстро.

feenDE
69
feenDE 2026.05.26 04:41 
 

This guy delivers high quality software for free. I have been using this indicator quite heavily recently and wanted to create an EA using the signals of it. I only had version 1.4 or so and the icustom call did not work. So I contacted the developer. It did not take long, on the same day, and the developer instantly replied and acknowledged that there is some issue with the icustom implementation and promptly promised to post an update, which he did the next day. Unbelievable. This degree of support and instantaneousness is rare and very commendable. With the updates, I could successfully load the indicator via icustom into my EA. But I did not even mention yet: Because I had downloaded the indicator about a year ago and just tested it very briefly, I only had version 1.4 or so and did not update it yet. So when I updated it I was amazed to put it mildly because not only have the visuals improved dramatically, he also had added a multi-timeframe scanner, which is even customizable in terms of which timeframes you want to display. Awesome. I was very surprised that this was offered for free. My guy: THANK YOU.

herschel-w
103
herschel-w 2026.02.26 12:07 
 

Great free indicator thanks.

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LEXX315854
25
LEXX315854 2026.08.03 14:21 
 

Индикатор понравился, зоны FVG определяет хорошо вручную можно не рисовать, хороший помощник! Автор на сообщение отвечает быстро.

feenDE
69
feenDE 2026.05.26 04:41 
 

This guy delivers high quality software for free. I have been using this indicator quite heavily recently and wanted to create an EA using the signals of it. I only had version 1.4 or so and the icustom call did not work. So I contacted the developer. It did not take long, on the same day, and the developer instantly replied and acknowledged that there is some issue with the icustom implementation and promptly promised to post an update, which he did the next day. Unbelievable. This degree of support and instantaneousness is rare and very commendable. With the updates, I could successfully load the indicator via icustom into my EA. But I did not even mention yet: Because I had downloaded the indicator about a year ago and just tested it very briefly, I only had version 1.4 or so and did not update it yet. So when I updated it I was amazed to put it mildly because not only have the visuals improved dramatically, he also had added a multi-timeframe scanner, which is even customizable in terms of which timeframes you want to display. Awesome. I was very surprised that this was offered for free. My guy: THANK YOU.

Mauro
36
Mauro 2026.04.09 20:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

herschel-w
103
herschel-w 2026.02.26 12:07 
 

Great free indicator thanks.

BN9
35
BN9 2025.12.22 12:02 
 

Excellent indicator if you already have an overall bias.

Honglin Liao
125
Honglin Liao 2025.10.22 09:10 
 

This is great—it provides alerts across different timeframes. You just need to get familiar with it, and it’s really useful. I hope the developer keeps improving it and releases even better versions in the future.

ksl55
67
ksl55 2025.10.21 04:18 
 

Very good and very useful. Good support from developer as well. I am very much Appreciatred

Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
510
Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai 2025.09.30 14:04 
 

Thank you for sharing this WH FVG indicator free 🙏 it already works very well. If in the future you plan to expand, it would be amazing to see some extra SMC concepts — like BOS/CHoCH, market structure labels (HH, HL, LH, LL), liquidity levels (equal highs/lows), or premium/discount zones. Even simple versions would make the tool a more complete SMC package. Great work and thanks again!

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.09.07 06:16 
 

Thanks for the Indicator Hussein. You can also use it without showing SL/TP with arrows to close the gap. Thats the way I know the FWG. But it works in both direction

sunsethaven
14
sunsethaven 2025.09.01 08:37 
 

Just taking some of the trades,,, but great help!

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:44 
 

good product

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 05:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shadyVerse
60
shadyVerse 2025.04.17 16:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Frank Poulain
24
Frank Poulain 2025.04.16 17:09 
 

C'est vraiment interessant votre travail ! Et puis ca macrche. C'est pas comme d'autre robot que vous payez cher parce que sur le Back test c'est mirobolent et en vrais rien !!!

AminaHossam
60
AminaHossam 2025.01.15 02:47 
 

good one

Giorgio Lucchetta
88
Giorgio Lucchetta 2024.11.24 01:30 
 

Ainda nao consegui acertar um trade, devo ser muito ruim nesse negocio.........

Wissam Hussein
115159
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2024.11.24 06:08
Thank for your feedback, you should wait for the signals
Keokone
814
Keokone 2024.11.13 17:34 
 

Nice tool for manual trading. Thanks for sharing.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.23 04:50 
 

essa estratégia é muito assertiva, eu gostei demais, parabéns ao desenvolvedor!

crovara3002
24
crovara3002 2024.08.22 16:20 
 

EXCELENTE!!!!....gracias

Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.08.18 10:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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