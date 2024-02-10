Moving Average Signal Alert

4.47

Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator

Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal.

Key Features

Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are.

1. Real-Time Alerts:

  • Crossover Notifications: Receive alerts whenever a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average.
  • Audible Alerts: Never miss a trade opportunity with sound notifications.
  • On-Screen Notifications: Immediate pop-up alerts on your trading platform.
  • Email Alerts: Stay informed with email notifications sent directly to your inbox.
  • Push Notifications: Get instant updates on your mobile device.

2. Customizable Settings:

  • Fast MA: Set your preferred fast moving average period.
  • Slow MA: Set your preferred slow moving average period.
  • Moving Average Types: Choose from SMA (Simple), EMA (Exponential), Smoothed, or Linear Weighted moving averages to suit your trading style.
  • Notification Preferences: Customize how you want to receive alerts (email, audible, push notifications).

3. Seamless Integration:

  • Combine the Moving Average Crossover Alert with other powerful indicators like the RSI Alert, Engulfing Signal Alert, or MACD Signal Alert for a comprehensive trading strategy.
  • Enhance your analysis and increase your trading accuracy by leveraging multiple indicators in tandem.

4. User-Friendly Interface:

  • Easy to Set Up: Simple installation and configuration to get you up and running quickly.
  • Flexible Adjustments: Tailor the indicator to fit your unique trading style and strategy.

Why Choose Our Indicator?

  • Reliability: Built to provide accurate and timely alerts.
  • Flexibility: Suitable for all trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, and commodities.
  • Efficiency: Helps you catch market trends and reversals early.

How It Works

The Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator uses two moving averages: a fast moving average and a slow moving average. When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, it signals a potential upward trend (buy signal). Conversely, when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, it indicates a potential downward trend (sell signal).

Recommended Use

  • Versatile Time Frames: Ideal for various time frames, from intraday to long-term trading.
  • Comprehensive Strategy: Use in conjunction with other indicators to validate signals and enhance your trading strategy.
  • Recommended Broker

Get Started Today

If you're interested in an automated trading system that has achieved over +1000% verified profit this year on a live account, click here to check it out.

[Link to product page]

For updates, announcements, and additional information, you can join my official MQL5 channel here: Smart Trading Solutions

Don't forget to leave your review to assist in further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!

Reviews 29
Silverstein
80
Silverstein 2026.03.02 11:51 
 

This is a great tool, and works so well, thanks you sir.

Ariel Cercado
28
Ariel Cercado 2025.08.27 12:49 
 

Works as intended, love the audible alert. Thank you Adam.

Alencar Muniz
16
Alencar Muniz 2025.07.12 09:51 
 

Ainda estou testando, mas é um bom indicador

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Silverstein
80
Silverstein 2026.03.02 11:51 
 

This is a great tool, and works so well, thanks you sir.

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2026.03.02 18:02
Thank you very much for your kind words and the positive review! I am very glad to hear that the indicator is working well for you and helping your trading. Wishing you continued success and many profitable trades!
SanteWinner Srey
16
SanteWinner Srey 2026.01.26 19:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.12.04 12:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.12.04 20:25
Thank you, I’m glad you like it!
rockkosz
14
rockkosz 2025.09.23 05:13 
 

seems like it only works on the first day I've installed it, no more signal shown the following day onwards

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.09.23 21:04
Thank you for your feedback! The issue has been fixed, please update the indicator to the latest version.
Natalija Melnitsjenko
747
Natalija Melnitsjenko 2025.09.20 18:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.09.21 17:01
Thank you for your feedback. This indicator is based on two moving averages and provides signals when they cross. It works according to this logic. If you were expecting something different, I’m sorry it didn’t meet your expectations. Please feel free to contact me via private message if you’d like help with using it.
Ariel Cercado
28
Ariel Cercado 2025.08.27 12:49 
 

Works as intended, love the audible alert. Thank you Adam.

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.08.27 22:23
Thanks a lot, happy to hear you like it!
Khalid Albalushi
180
Khalid Albalushi 2025.08.26 23:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.08.27 22:22
Thank you very much for your kind words! I’m glad the indicator works well for you.
Alencar Muniz
16
Alencar Muniz 2025.07.12 09:51 
 

Ainda estou testando, mas é um bom indicador

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.07.15 09:02
Obrigado! Fico feliz que esteja achando útil. Bons testes!
tono_perez
18
tono_perez 2025.07.03 14:10 
 

Facil de instalar y buenas señales de los cruces

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.07.06 16:20
Gracias por tu comentario. ¡Me alegra que te haya resultado fácil de instalar y que las señales te parezcan útiles! Si tienes alguna duda, no dudes en escribirme.
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:39 
 

good product

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 05:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alsheryani Mohammed
34
alsheryani Mohammed 2025.06.05 17:52 
 

ممتاز لازم تعرف كيف تتعامل معاه و شكرا

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.06.05 22:17
شكرًا جزيلًا لك! سعيد أنه نال إعجابك، وإن شاء الله يكون مفيد في تحليلك.
AleChamulak
44
AleChamulak 2025.05.08 18:29 
 

Muy buen aplicativo, gracias

Joyo ningrat
28
Joyo ningrat 2025.05.01 14:38 
 

terimakasih sangat bermanfaat

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.05.01 22:37
Sama-sama! Senang mendengarnya
Rogue
80
Rogue 2025.04.19 05:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.19 11:42
Glad you liked it — thanks for the feedback!
shadyVerse
60
shadyVerse 2025.04.18 07:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.19 11:42
Great to hear it's been helpful — appreciate you taking the time!
[Deleted] 2025.04.12 01:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.12 09:08
Thank you for the feedback! I completely agree – the right setup can make a big difference. I’m glad to hear the indicator is working well for you. Wishing you continued success in your trading!
lt775775
84
lt775775 2025.03.27 18:26 
 

Thank you

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.03.27 19:25
Thank you for your kind words and for taking the time to share your experience with our indicator.
Moisés Santos
18
Moisés Santos 2025.03.18 15:25 
 

Brother.. Parabéns pelo trabalho e obrigado por compartilhar. Sei que acabou de fazer uma atualização para mudar as médias entre simples e exponencial. Mas poderia fazer esta atualização novamente separando as médias, de forma que cada média possa ser configurada separadamente? seria interessante, pois eu particularmente gosto de usar 20 simples e 9 exponencial. Alterar de forma independente entre SMA ou EMA, tipo de linha como linha continua, pontilhado, etc, cores e espessura das linhas tornaria o seu indicador mais versátil e interessante. Obrigado pela atenção!

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.03.18 16:57
Olá,
Muito obrigado pelo seu feedback e pelas palavras de apoio! Agradeço imensamente o reconhecimento e a sugestão. No entanto, no momento, estou focado em outros projetos, e não planejo implementar esse tipo de modificação no indicador no futuro próximo.
Agradeço sua compreensão e desejo a você ótimas operações e muito sucesso na sua jornada de trading!
Kran5
814
Kran5 2025.03.15 17:39 
 

MUY BUENO, LO MODIFIQUE Y ME VA EXCELENTE. GRACIAS.

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.03.15 20:33
¡Gracias por tu feedback! ¡Feliz trading!
12
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