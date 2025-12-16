Volume Profile Pro Signals

Volume Profile Pro Signals 
Precision volume analysis meets automatic signal generation.

What It Does

Volume Profile Pro Signals builds a live, data-driven picture of where trading volume truly occurs — exposing market zones where price is accepted or rejected. It highlights POC, VAH, VAL, and identifies HVN/LVN areas with exact accuracy. From that foundation, it generates real-time breakout signals (VAH/VAL) and plots smart SL/TP levels from ATR volatility data.

Every component — from profile resolution to alert type — can be tuned to match your trading style, whether you scalp fast moves or position trade multi-day swings.

Core Highlights

  • Volume-by-Price Insight: Visually map the Point of Control and Value Area directly on your MT5 chart.

  • Breakout Alerts: Instant signals when price closes beyond VAH or VAL.

  • Adaptive Risk Levels: ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit placement, automatically calculated.

  • Smart Filters: EMA trend filters and optional POC slope confirmation reduce false triggers.

  • HVN/LVN Recognition: Distinguish between high-activity and low-volume zones for better trade context.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Runs efficiently across multiple charts and timeframes.

How Traders Use It

Instead of manually drawing profiles or checking volume bars, the indicator continuously updates a dynamic profile of the market.
When price moves above VAH or below VAL — and your selected EMA filters confirm — it plots clear Buy/Sell arrows, defines SL/TP zones, and can notify you through popup, email, or push alert.

The tool’s design is lightweight and memory-safe, enabling reliable performance even when running on multiple charts simultaneously.

Practical Example

  • A trader monitors M5 with 20-bar profiles.

  • Price breaks above VAH while the EMA trend is bullish.

  • The indicator draws the new POC and prints a green Buy arrow with SL/TP (ATR-based) displayed on chart.

  • The same logic works symmetrically for shorts below VAL.

Setup in Minutes

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart.

  2. Adjust ProfilePeriods, ValueAreaPercent, and ATR parameters as needed.

  3. Enable or disable filters: Fast/Slow/Trend EMA, POC slope.

  4. Turn on preferred notifications.

  5. Save template for repeated use.

Recommended timeframes:

  • Scalping: M1–M15

  • Swing: H1–D1

Customization Options

  • Profile density, bin count, and value area percentage.

  • Color and width for POC, VAH, VAL, HVN, LVN lines.

  • Toggle text labels for SL/TP display.

  • Separate sections for alert management and volume filtering.

Why It’s Different

Most volume tools show only bar-by-bar activity. Volume Profile Pro Signals organizes that information into clear structural zones — letting traders see where the market truly values price. With its built-in signal logic, it’s not just analysis; it’s decision support.

Support 

  • Quick guide and screenshots are included on the product page.

  • Technical questions: contact the author directly via MQL5 messages.

Final Note

Volume Profile Pro Signals is ideal for traders who want to merge volume structure, trend confirmation, and automated risk guidance in one visual framework. Whether you trade intraday volatility or longer trends, it brings professional-grade clarity to your MT5 charts.

