Basic Candlestick Patterns MT5

4.9

Our Basic Candlestick Patterns indicator makes identifying major candlestick patterns easier than ever. Discover patterns such as the Hammer, the Evening Star, the Three White Soldiers and many more with just a glance at your chart. With an intuitive interface and clear visual cues, our indicator helps you identify trading opportunities quickly and accurately / MT4 version

Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard)


Features

  • Accuracy: Automatically identifies major candlestick patterns, eliminating the need for manual search.
  • Customization: Adjust the parameters according to your trading preferences to suit your trading style.


Harmonic Patterns Included

  • Bullish patterns

  1. Hammer 
  2. Inverse hammer
  3. Bullish engulfing
  4. Morning star
  5. 3 White soldiers

  • Bearish patterns
  1. Hanging man
  2. Shooting star
  3. Bearish engulfing
  4. Evening star
  5. 3 Black crows


Main Inputs

  • Show only confirmed patterns: this option allows to show only the patterns that have actually been confirmed by the candles, it is recommended to leave it as default.
  • Max bars: number of bars to look back for the calculation of the indicator.
  • Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal
  • Email alert: email alert
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone

*The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*


How to use it

You can activate or deactivate the desired patterns via the chart panel (see video below).


Reviews 38
patwuz
91
patwuz 2026.07.31 13:41 
 

Good

Elsanne
14
Elsanne 2026.05.30 20:00 
 

شكرا جزيلا لك ايها المطور العزيز

Kran5
814
Kran5 2026.05.28 02:11 
 

MUY BUENO, TRABAJA BASTANTE BIEN. GRACIAS.

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Axiom Matrix
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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
Indicators
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Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader!   /   MT4 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of i
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
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Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
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Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Filter:
patwuz
91
patwuz 2026.07.31 13:41 
 

Good

Gclasik
14
Gclasik 2026.07.08 13:11 
 

It's a great tool to add on

Elsanne
14
Elsanne 2026.05.30 20:00 
 

شكرا جزيلا لك ايها المطور العزيز

Kran5
814
Kran5 2026.05.28 02:11 
 

MUY BUENO, TRABAJA BASTANTE BIEN. GRACIAS.

Andres Suut
43
Andres Suut 2026.01.15 17:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ysimon70
14
ysimon70 2026.01.09 07:25 
 

Great tools!

Halil DAŞTAN
123
Halil DAŞTAN 2025.12.16 06:13 
 

Panelin açılışta sağa yanaşık olmasını tavsiye ederim. Diğer önemli bir kaç formasyonu da eklemeniz iyi olacak.

Grafik üzerindeki formasyon yazısına tıklayınca bir kutucuk açılsın ve içinde formasyon ile ilgili ayrıntılı açıklama olsun. Bu bilgileri kullanıcı kendisine göre bilgi girişi yapsın.

Bir de Formasyonların ismini Türkçe yapmak istiyorum ama elimde kaynak kod uolmadığı için yapamıyorum. Bu konuda desteğinizi rica ediyorum.

[Deleted] 2025.12.02 23:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khalid Albalushi
180
Khalid Albalushi 2025.10.12 08:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.09.22 05:46 
 

Great Produkt and easy to use

241404194 Britto
19
241404194 Britto 2025.09.09 05:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.08.24 17:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vida1964
44
vida1964 2025.08.04 14:49 
 

Ótimo indicador, agradeço por ser GRATIS

samucanunes
14
samucanunes 2025.07.28 13:56 
 

Great tool. Works well.

herschel-w
103
herschel-w 2025.07.07 17:04 
 

It's working well, thanks for the free gift!

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 14:04 
 

good product

catchdwind
104
catchdwind 2025.06.06 14:13 
 

Great job! Good indicator. Easily customisable, saves time and eliminates manual identification and associated errors. Please include more Candlestick Patterns, such as "Bullish Three Line Strike" and "Bullish Abandon Baby" in the next update. Thanks.

Henry Wanjala
16
Henry Wanjala 2025.06.06 10:54 
 

Valuable insight view of price action

TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.06.05 16:39 
 

Perfect, Thanks!

12
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