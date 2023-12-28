Basic Candlestick Patterns MT5
- Indicators
-
Mehran Sepah Mansoor𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞
With 11 years immersed in the trading industry, I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐬
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 1 January 2025
Our Basic Candlestick Patterns indicator makes identifying major candlestick patterns easier than ever. Discover patterns such as the Hammer, the Evening Star, the Three White Soldiers and many more with just a glance at your chart. With an intuitive interface and clear visual cues, our indicator helps you identify trading opportunities quickly and accurately / MT4 version
Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard)
Features
- Accuracy: Automatically identifies major candlestick patterns, eliminating the need for manual search.
- Customization: Adjust the parameters according to your trading preferences to suit your trading style.
Harmonic Patterns Included
- Bullish patterns
- Hammer
- Inverse hammer
- Bullish engulfing
- Morning star
- 3 White soldiers
- Bearish patterns
- Hanging man
- Shooting star
- Bearish engulfing
- Evening star
- 3 Black crows
Main Inputs
- Show only confirmed patterns: this option allows to show only the patterns that have actually been confirmed by the candles, it is recommended to leave it as default.
- Max bars: number of bars to look back for the calculation of the indicator.
- Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal
- Email alert: email alert
- Push notification alert: alert to phone
*The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*
How to use it
You can activate or deactivate the desired patterns via the chart panel (see video below).
Good