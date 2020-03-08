FX Volume MT5

4.79

FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective

Quick Overview
Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can revolutionize your decision-making!

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

1. Why FX Volume Is Extremely Beneficial for Traders

Early Warnings with Unbeatable Accuracy
• Access near-instant updates on how many traders are buying or selling each currency pair—well ahead of the crowd.
FX Volume is the only tool that compiles authentic multi-broker volume data and presents it in a clean, user-friendly format.

Strong Risk Management
• Detect significant imbalances (long or short) that often signal trend reversals, helping you place stops and targets with more confidence.
• Authentic, exclusive data means you’ll enjoy reliable insights for every trading decision.

Optimize Entry & Exit Points
• Identify “crowded trades” where most participants are stuck on one side, and confirm breakouts supported by real volume.
• Avoid misleading signals typical of standard indicators by relying on genuine, real-time flow.

Works with Any Strategy
• Blend FX Volume seamlessly with trendlines, support/resistance, or indicators. Real volume data provides a unique layer of confirmation you won’t find anywhere else.


2. Learn More at Stein Investments

At Stein Investments, we offer:

• Expert Advisors and Indicators for a variety of markets.

• Tutorials, Videos, and Guides to accelerate your learning.

• A supportive community with exclusive trading chats.

Visit our Stein Investments page for strategies, updates, and resources—so you can get the most out of FX Volume and take your trading to the next level.


3. How to Get Started with FX Volume

Add the Required URL
• In your MetaTrader terminal, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and add:
    https://stein.investments
This allows FX Volume to retrieve genuine market data from our specialized data center.

Install SI Connect
• Open a separate chart (any symbol/timeframe).
• Attach SI Connect there—it automatically downloads all data FX Volume needs.

Add FX Volume to Your Main Chart
• Drag and drop FX Volume onto the chart you want real-time volume insights on.
• View long/short ratios, total volume, and net positions—all drawn from exclusive multi-broker data.


4. How FX Volume Works (Simple Explanation)

Every Trade Has Two Sides
• If you buy, a broker or institution sells—creating a live market position on the other side.

Data Collection
• We collect real, anonymized volume data from retail traders and brokers, ensuring no personal info—just authentic volume metrics.
FX Volume merges this info into one reliable feed so you can see exactly where market players stand.

Aggregation & Analysis
• Our data center continually processes everything for FX Volume.
SI Connect then downloads these ready-to-use files and updates them without any extra steps on your part.

Contrarian Perspective
• If 80% of retail traders go long, major institutions often go short. FX Volume pinpoints these imbalances, giving you a clarity advantage so you can make stronger decisions.


5. Practical Ways to Use FX Volume

Identify Overcrowded Trades
• If the majority piles into one direction (long or short), a reversal could be near.
Our exclusive feed lets you spot these shifts early and plan accordingly.

Confirm Breakouts
• A breakout supported by rising buy/sell volume often suggests real momentum.
• Trust actual global retail volume for more credible breakout validation.

Optimize Stop-Loss Placement
• Volume spikes show where big players move the price. Setting stops with this knowledge can reduce surprise volatility.

Combine with Price Action
• Pair key support/resistance zones or candlestick patterns with FX Volume for double confirmation on your setups.


6. FX Volume Indicator Settings

Customize FX Volume to fit your preferred style and approach:

Broker DST Zone & GMT Shift
• Align your time settings with your broker’s local time to keep volume data consistent.

Back Comparison In (Hours or Minutes)
• Decide if you’d like to compare the current data to an interval measured in hours or minutes.

Compare with X Units Back
• Define how far back you look for sudden spikes or drops in volume.

Display All History Lines
True: Shows history lines for all relevant currencies.
False: Only lines linked to the current symbol.

History Values
• Pick which volume data you want to see: Net Long, Long Volume, Short Volume, or Total Volume.

Multi-Instance Settings
• If you run multiple FX Volume indicators in one window, assign a unique ID to each.

Alert Settings
• Set volume thresholds or spike alerts—so you’re always aware of major shifts.

Graphical Settings
• Adjust colors, line thickness, and overall layout to match your chart preferences.

Schedule
• Control when FX Volume triggers alerts, perfect if you trade specific sessions.


7. Further Information & Help

FX Volume FAQ: Explore our FX Volume FAQ for deeper insights and troubleshooting.

Community Chat: Join our private group to exchange strategies, ask questions, and connect with other FX Volume users.

Support: Need help or have questions? Contact us. We’re here to guide you.


Ready to Transform Your Trading?
Access Exclusive Data: We gather genuine volume from multiple retail brokers, revealing the real market stance.
Trade with Greater Precision: Confirm sentiment, spot reversals, and reinforce your strategies with top-quality, real-time data.
Join Stein Investments’ Community: Rely on our tools, guides, and supportive network to pursue your trading goals with confidence.


Don’t wait! Install FX Volume today and experience the game-changing power of real volume data—seize the advantage and elevate every trade.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 30
RealDavyK1ngsiz3
87
RealDavyK1ngsiz3 2025.12.14 20:47 
 

Really very accurate, just the fact that this indicator is linked to a data center where the data is transmitted and sent gives us a real sense of the volume where forex pair trades are concentrated. It's extraordinarily good.

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2025.11.24 15:11 
 

I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!

ホウケンイ
495
ホウケンイ 2025.10.11 10:25 
 

I purchased this indicator last week and tested it for a while across different prop firm challenges. All I can say is — this is a very powerful indicator. Once you understand the full strategy and how it operates, making profits is not difficult at all. The developer, Daniel Stein, is also extremely helpful. I encountered some issues at the beginning, and he quickly resolved them for me. I highly recommend Daniel’s indicators to anyone who wants to trade seriously and effectively.

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Daniel Stein
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Scan your entire watchlist for extreme bars - in real time. Power Bar Scanner monitors all your symbols at once and alerts you the moment an extreme price bar appears. No more flipping through charts. See every opportunity in one panel. Works on any timeframe. Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto - all in one view. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think s
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RealDavyK1ngsiz3
87
RealDavyK1ngsiz3 2025.12.14 20:47 
 

Really very accurate, just the fact that this indicator is linked to a data center where the data is transmitted and sent gives us a real sense of the volume where forex pair trades are concentrated. It's extraordinarily good.

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2025.11.24 15:11 
 

I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!

ホウケンイ
495
ホウケンイ 2025.10.11 10:25 
 

I purchased this indicator last week and tested it for a while across different prop firm challenges. All I can say is — this is a very powerful indicator. Once you understand the full strategy and how it operates, making profits is not difficult at all. The developer, Daniel Stein, is also extremely helpful. I encountered some issues at the beginning, and he quickly resolved them for me. I highly recommend Daniel’s indicators to anyone who wants to trade seriously and effectively.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.11 10:45
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback and recommendation! I’m really glad to hear that everything is now working well and that the indicator performs so powerfully in your prop firm tests. Wishing you continued success and steady profits on your trading journey! 🙂🙏
Antonio Serna Cerda
1016
Antonio Serna Cerda 2025.10.09 14:03 
 

Llevo utilizando todos los indicadores de Stein desde hace 6 meses, incluyendo las herramientas EasyInsight, y sin lugar a dudas, y después de probar literalmente cientos de indicadores, no hay comparación. Y lo verdaderamente diferenciador, es el soporte, la comunidad y la atención de todo el equipo Stein.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.09 14:24
Thank you so much, Antonio.We really appreciate your kind words and long-term trust in our tools and community. It’s great to hear that you’ve had such a positive experience and that our work makes a difference in your trading journey. 🙏🙂
matts373
285
matts373 2025.07.17 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.07.17 18:01
Thank you so much for your great feedback! I’m really glad to hear you’re getting strong results - and you’re absolutely right: combining FX Volume with EasyInsight AIO unlocks the full potential of both tools. That’s exactly what we had in mind when designing the system - helping traders generate consistent results without needing complex strategies or deep market knowledge. 🙏🙂
Antonio Filogonio Teixeira Dos Santos
205
Antonio Filogonio Teixeira Dos Santos 2025.05.11 02:48 
 

FX Volume MT5 is an excellent indicator for tracking trading volume. Very useful for optimizing operations.

LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2025.05.08 15:19 
 

Remarkable indicator, it delivers what it promises

Valentin Popa
587
Valentin Popa 2025.01.27 11:42 
 

Uselles. Money spent for nothing. However, author, very polite, will advice (see reply below from comments section) that you must buy another one of his indicators in order to figure something out with both of them. So why to sell this one alone in the first place? Why not to make a package from the beginning? Anyway, I lost my confidence to spend more money on Stein products, enough for me. I can see other nice replies here, good luck with them.. "1. Understanding FX Volume FX Volume analyzes retail sentiment, which represents only a small part of the overall Forex market. While it’s a great tool for confirmation, it’s important to remember that it’s not a trend indicator or a trigger tool. Retail sentiment can sometimes move contrary to larger institutional flows, which is why it might show results that seem opposite to price movements. 2. Combining FX Volume with FX Power I personally use FX Volume in combination with FX Power, which analyzes the market based on pure price data. Price data reflects the combined influence of all market participants, including institutional traders, central banks, and hedge funds, making it a more reliable foundation for identifying trends."

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.27 12:09
Thank you for sharing your feedback—I’m sorry to hear that FX Volume didn’t meet your expectations. FX Volume is designed to provide real-time retail sentiment data, offering a unique perspective on market activity. However, it’s important to note that it’s not a standalone trend indicator. Instead, it works best as a complementary tool, especially when paired with other indicators like FX Power, which analyzes trends based on price data. This combination allows traders to better confirm opportunities and make informed decisions. Regarding your suggestion about bundling tools: while FX Volume can deliver value on its own, we offer it separately to provide traders the flexibility to choose tools that suit their specific needs. Bundling everything together might restrict that choice, especially for traders with focused strategies. Additionally, I recommend watching our latest tutorial video on how to spot exceptional volume trends—it provides valuable insights on maximizing FX Volume’s potential: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHCzXca3PQI. I appreciate your feedback and understand your concerns. If you’d like further guidance or assistance in using FX Volume effectively, feel free to reach out—I’m happy to help. Best regards,
Daniel
Gryffn10
615
Gryffn10 2025.01.26 16:08 
 

(in December) I rented this FX Volume Indicator for six months. Now at the end of January after just more than a month, I have purchased it, as the insights that it provides into what the institutional players are actually doing is exact and is not available anywhere else.... I also rented FX Power NG and the Custom Alerts Indicators and they have fit right into and confirm my strategy, so I have also purchased them.... I am so pleased I have done so.... Thank you Daniel..

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.26 19:40
Hi Gryffn10, Thank you so much for your wonderful review! I’m thrilled to hear how valuable FX Volume has been for you and that you’ve decided to add FX Power NG and Custom Alerts to your trading setup. It’s fantastic to know that these tools are aligning with and confirming your strategy. Your kind words and trust in our work mean a lot—thank you for your support! 🙏🙂 Best regards,
Daniel
wzrd67
119
wzrd67 2025.01.22 20:40 
 

This is an excellent tool and especially good when combined with other Stein Investments tools. Accurate real-time volume data is so important in forex — it's like the 'fuel' that drives trends — and this is the only tool that provides such data. It's a must have for trend-following traders. Not only does it help to identify good entries but it also keeps you out of potentially unprofitable trades when you can see that the volume doesn't support taking the trade even if other indications do, and avoiding losing trades is as important as finding winning trades when it comes to the bottom line in your account. Support from Stein Investments is great too, as are their other tools. I've bought most of them now and they've really improved my trading. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend FX Volume and the other Stein Investment tools.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.22 22:16
Thank you so much for your detailed and thoughtful review! I’m truly glad to hear how FX Volume, along with our other tools, has had such a positive impact on your trading. Your recognition of the importance of real-time volume data and how it helps not only to identify good entries but also to avoid unprofitable trades is exactly why we created this tool. It’s great to know you’ve found value in combining FX Volume with our other indicators, and I appreciate your kind words about the support we provide. Your trust in our tools and your recommendation mean a lot to me. Thank you once again for your support—it’s customers like you that inspire us to keep improving and delivering tools that make a difference! Best regards,
Daniel
Nguyen Van Hung
534
Nguyen Van Hung 2025.01.21 08:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.21 08:54
Thank you so much for your kind review! I’m thrilled to hear you’re enjoying the products and service—it means a lot!
indaplace2be
39
indaplace2be 2024.04.02 16:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sclaudio
24
sclaudio 2024.01.18 20:36 
 

FX VOLUME : EXCELENTE INDICADOR, ESTOU MUITO FELIZ COM ELE ! OBRIGADO DANIEL.

raulovalle
90
raulovalle 2023.12.23 22:34 
 

Hello ... I bought the FX Volume and I must have a fact to add me to the telegram or it is the same telegram they use in general.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.23 22:38
Hello raulovalle, I sent you an invitation via private message. Please check your inbox on mql5. Best regards and happy holidays, Daniel
Oliver Henry
674
Oliver Henry 2023.07.24 22:20 
 

Very good indicator and totally unique on the retail forex market. The insight a trader can get from this is a real edge for trading. The support is also very good as are the daily updates that are published on the chat group.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.07.24 22:28
Thank you so much for your positive feedback. It's highly appreciated. 🙏
bandelero
474
bandelero 2023.06.16 16:15 
 

I have now closed the second week of trading with FX Power and FX Volume with net gain of 2.7%. I am really pleased how the indicators gives me a quick overview of the market and help me to choose the relevant currency to trade for the day.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.06.17 12:54
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback. 🙏
Khuman Bakhramirad
9935
Khuman Bakhramirad 2023.05.18 13:15 
 

its an amazing indicator, once you combine it with other tools its very good.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.05.18 13:23
Thank you so much for your positive feedback. It's highly appreciated. 🙏
Oliver Hesse
1168
Oliver Hesse 2022.09.22 21:26 
 

I am writing this review as an overall review of the FX Trend, FX Power and Lighthouse indicators, as the authors have combined them into the STS strategy as a whole set-up. I will not write the review as text, but will list the advantages and disadvantages. + good way to get the trend of different time frames at a glance (FXT) various visualized SL setting options (FXT) great opportunities to display the currency pair strengths based on freely selectable time periods and therefore also to place good entries (delta crosses/FXP) unique insight into the volume of individual currency pairs (FXV) - none of the Stein tools can be saved as a template in such a way that the panels of the various tools look the same or are in the same place after closing and reopening the template (all FX) Buttons remain objectively on the chart, although the respective indicator has been deleted (LH) if you use these tools on different screen sizes, it can happen that the font of the panel exceeds the frame of the panel (FXT and LH) If the authors decide to no longer provide the data for the volume indicator, all volume-based indicators and EAs by Stein will become unusable, no matter what promises are made on the official site (FXV) In principle, the LH indicator has 3 different display levels. However, these only give the trader a rough indication of where there might be significant SR levels. These levels are broken as often as they are resisted. They give the user a maximum 50/50 rating. Many users, including me, also complain about the inaccuracy of the SR lines. Drawn SR zones would also make more sense than delicate lines. No SR level focuses within a 1 pip line. In addition, it is also disturbing that the lines cross the entire chart and SR lines are visualized that are several hundred pips away from the current price (LH) there is a telegram chat where the functions and the interaction of the tools mentioned can be discussed. This chat is made up of 600 people, never more than the same 10 people posting (with slight fluctuation). In the meantime, the library is so full of images from past conversations that every question from newcomers is answered with: "look at the library". As a new chat member, you have to be prepared to no longer receive personal help, but to browse through tons of image and text material. Unfortunately, the chat rules are also strangely regulated by the author. On the one hand, masses of third-party tools can be found in the library, on the other hand, the author does not want any products linked that do not do justice to the purpose of the group... discussing the Stein Tools. This is strange in many respects, since, as I said, it has happened a thousand times before that foreign tools have been uploaded and, secondly, every new interested party should be absolutely clear that you definitely don't get a setup with the compilation of Stein tools, which one enough to get rich. Unfortunately, this is completely absent in the group. To work out a setup together (from Stein Tools and others) that can ultimately lead to success. The fact is that no money can be made with the STS strategy shown on the blueball side. That's simply not enough that you have to consider as a retailer (fundamentals, MM...) The biggest minus point for me, however, is that I addressed various things regarding object-related errors (template capability) several months ago. Unfortunately, the statement was already a year ago that this is known, but no more changes are made to these tools. All should be redisgned once, but without time limits. So it could be weeks or years. Anyone who would like to know more about what I mean is welcome to contact me personally. Finally, I can say that I have been using all the tools for 3 years and can live with the bugs. What I can't live with is that the authors have known these for several years, but they are not turned off and that the author basically assumes that I'm the only one with these problems.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2022.09.23 09:15
Oh, Oliver, I'm so tired of your childish attitude, but you force me to clarify some things for the public. You bought some tools and NOT us or our company. This means we do NOT have to code anything you think is an improvement. Of course, we take care of bugs if we can reproduce them. Try it yourself by opening a blank new chart and try to reproduce the issue you think of it's a bug. If everything works on this new chart, it's a problem with the setup you created. That's what we explained so often.
And then there are technical limitations of our current product series, which hundreds of other users can easily live with but not you. We know them and designed a new panel technique already available at FX Volume and will be available with the next generation of our other tools. You ignore that there are hundreds of other users besides you. A fundamental redesign of a productive tool is too risky, and that's why every creator, author and software company provides an entirely new version every now and then. So the "old" users are happy, and the new generation users are pleased with the new features. And everyone can switch or use both as they want. I doubt you'll ever understand that, but we honestly don't care. We had endless chats with you, and it's simply hopeless, so please accept that we, as a company, have our own plans for our customers and products. Our chat rules are fair and transparent, and doing marketing for other publishers is simply unacceptable. Besides that, everyone gets the help he needs, but it's clear that we don't have the time to offer individual coaching; hence we have the central Link Library with useful basic information for all users. If there are questions, users can drop them in the group, and other more experienced users or we answer. We're happy to have constantly profitable traders taking their trades solely based on our tools and sharing their knowledge with the crowd. If this isn't enough for you to get rich, we can't help you. Getting rich is a question of attitude and posting your "review" on all 4 product pages makes it even more evident that this is something personal because you don't get your will. Enjoy the audience. We're done with you.
Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2022.06.15 07:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lester David Saldana Reyes
411
Lester David Saldana Reyes 2021.12.20 16:55 
 

Muy bueno, hace pocas horas lo instalé y está dando buenos resultados, espero siga así. Estaré actualizando la información y datos. La respuesta del creador de este indicador es rápida.

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