ARIScalping
- Indicators
- Temirlan Kdyrkhan
- Version: 9.9
- Updated: 20 December 2025
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live.
Key Features:
Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands
Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR
Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility
Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2)
Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email
Custom logo support for branding
Works on all symbols and timeframes
Perfect for traders who value clarity, precision, and visual feedback.
Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev
