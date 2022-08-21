Dark Bands MT5

4.9

Dark Bands is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  • Plus Package available, leave a feedback to receive it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading ► Recommended Brokers
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Parameters


Main settings

- Maximum Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator
- Line Method: General method for calculate the indicator
- Show Lines: if true, show bands lines
- Show Arrow: if true, show arrow
- Volatility Period: number of bar for analyze volatility

Bands settings

- Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the bands
- Multiplier: This value determines the distance of the bands from the price

- Shift: Indicators line offset relate to the chart by timeframe
- Method: Calculation method for the bands
- Price: Prices to use for calculate the indicator

Line width

- Width 1: Line size 1
- Width 2: Line size 2
- Width 3: Line size 3

Alert settings

- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
-  Sound name: The name of mt4/mt5 sound

TP and SL lines

- TP1 Multiplier: Distance for the first take profit
- SL1 Multiplier: Distance for the first stop loss
- Show TP and SL lines: if false, hide TP and SL lines
- Show Info Panel: if false, hide Statistics

- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 495
Kevin Clement
31
Kevin Clement 2026.08.14 03:15 
 

Easy & quite accurate for scalping

lsanches_sp
14
lsanches_sp 2026.08.07 19:46 
 

very good

patwuz
91
patwuz 2026.07.31 13:40 
 

Good

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Indicators
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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
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5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
Indicators
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Indicators
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Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
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Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
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Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
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FREE
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Kevin Clement
31
Kevin Clement 2026.08.14 03:15 
 

Easy & quite accurate for scalping

lsanches_sp
14
lsanches_sp 2026.08.07 19:46 
 

very good

patwuz
91
patwuz 2026.07.31 13:40 
 

Good

amaral_antonio
19
amaral_antonio 2026.07.28 18:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henrique Borges
19
Henrique Borges 2026.06.28 01:34 
 

show demais ... ;)

Berny Perera
68
Berny Perera 2026.06.27 00:14 
 

Absolutely fantastic !!! I have been testing it on XAUUSD for few weeks now and has produced very impressive win rate. Keep up good work mate.

Ali Dilber
194
Ali Dilber 2026.06.10 19:17 
 

THIS DISPLAY IS ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC.

Carlos Tabares
76
Carlos Tabares 2026.06.10 15:46 
 

Excellent Indicator, I have used it and it really shows the entry points. if you can hold after the last 3er ST it probably will win if not or maybe all of them.

NGQ-fq
14
NGQ-fq 2026.06.01 10:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

david Moizant
19
david Moizant 2026.05.26 17:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

云风 彭
18
云风 彭 2026.05.25 03:37 
 

So far, I have been using it for a week. I think the signal for opening a position is good. My method involves scalp trading on the short-term cycle. If there is a signal on the long-term cycle, I will enter the market on the short-term cycle first and then follow the trend to look at the long-term cycle. Currently, it is the stop-loss position that I am not sure about. Overall, it is a very good indicator. I hope to get the Plus version.

IAMD OFFICIAL
69
IAMD OFFICIAL 2026.05.23 10:48 
 

very good indicator like it

xninja123
63
xninja123 2026.05.22 07:16 
 

very very good

Cicu
278
Cicu 2026.05.19 15:40 
 

Hola! hasta el momento parece funcionar muy bien! parece muy fiable, solo me gustaría que la alerta mencionara también los niveles de TP y SL! Muchas gracias!!

Maggo35
44
Maggo35 2026.05.15 15:23 
 

Sehr guter Indikator. mit den richtigen Einstellungen und dem richtigen Timeframe, sehr profitabel.

AnniW
59
AnniW 2026.05.15 09:18 
 

Ein echter Super ndikator, leider fehlen mir das Wissen diesen genau Einzustellen.

zzharleyzz
119
zzharleyzz 2026.05.15 03:20 
 

Very nice indicator, nice colors.

alain
27
alain 2026.05.14 18:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ouranos
31
Ouranos 2026.05.10 15:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Antomar Barbosa
38
Antomar Barbosa 2026.05.04 19:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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