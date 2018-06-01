Multi oscillator divergence MT5

4.73

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. The indicator comes with a fully functional Expert Advisor.

The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. It has a RSI, Bollinger Bands and ATR filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout, Hull moving average color alignment or for price to cross a moving average (see screenshot #3) to confirm the divergence before signaling the trade opportunity. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it's the first zone test and that there are at least 30 bars before the zone was tested.

Features

  • At the end of the product's blog you will be able to download the source code of an example Expert Advisor (EA) which is using the iCustom() function to retrieve trade signals from the indicator. Even though the EA is fully functional, the main purpose is to use the code and paste it into your own developed EA. Given my limited time I will not be able to provide with any programming support though. My apologies
  • Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD (Metatrader native), OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, Composite index, ATR, OBV, MFI, Momentum, Accumulation/Distribution, Accelerator and DeMarker. Only one oscillator/indicator can be selected.
  • Draws solid lines for regular/classical (potential reversal) divergences and dashed lines for hidden (trend continuation) divergences. The lines are drawn on the chart as well as in the indicator window.
  • Sends an alert when a divergence or a breakout/cross has been detected. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Reviews 15
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2025.09.27 09:49 
 

A very good indicator. Lots of settings for displaying signals, MA, Donchian, etc. This alone filters out many false signals. A few years ago, I used MT4, but I returned to this indicator in MT5. Of course, no indicator always displays 100% correct signals, so it is always necessary to check whether the divergence is correctly plotted, because sometimes the divergence is marked strangely. In any case, despite this, it is the best divergence indicator I have known since 2020.

A. Forex
269
A. Forex 2025.07.11 19:47 
 

Best divergence finder indicator for MT5 here and for really reasonable price. Impressed with:

- Amount of indicators you can choose for the purpose.

- How supportive, proactive and hardworking Mr Jan Flodin is.

- Detailed tuning of every divergence parameter.

Thank you, Sir.

Johan Julien Aubry
919
Johan Julien Aubry 2023.02.12 11:38 
 

Powerfull indicator, very cheap and with a lot of possibilities to customise settings. Can be used for entry points or to confirm other entries. Well documented and EA compatible. Jan is really helpful and very reactive. I totally recommend this product!

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Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2025.09.27 09:49 
 

A very good indicator. Lots of settings for displaying signals, MA, Donchian, etc. This alone filters out many false signals. A few years ago, I used MT4, but I returned to this indicator in MT5. Of course, no indicator always displays 100% correct signals, so it is always necessary to check whether the divergence is correctly plotted, because sometimes the divergence is marked strangely. In any case, despite this, it is the best divergence indicator I have known since 2020.

A. Forex
269
A. Forex 2025.07.11 19:47 
 

Best divergence finder indicator for MT5 here and for really reasonable price. Impressed with:

- Amount of indicators you can choose for the purpose.

- How supportive, proactive and hardworking Mr Jan Flodin is.

- Detailed tuning of every divergence parameter.

Thank you, Sir.

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2025.07.12 10:36
Many thanks for the review :-)
I have now added the option to search for smaller divergences (minimum 4 candles, including the 2 extremum candles). I have also fixed the ADX DI Minus mode divergence algorithm.
tchianefe
122
tchianefe 2025.01.24 08:44 
 

Jan, this is a very good indicator. l would like to make some enquiry from you privately.

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2025.01.24 09:13
Hello and many thanks for your review :-) I have accepted you friend request and you are free to write me a PM.
liken0908
179
liken0908 2024.07.21 10:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2024.07.22 19:50
Hello and thanks for letting me know. I am on vacation at the moment but will have a look at this when I return home on Wednesday.
Best regards,
Jan
Johan Julien Aubry
919
Johan Julien Aubry 2023.02.12 11:38 
 

Powerfull indicator, very cheap and with a lot of possibilities to customise settings. Can be used for entry points or to confirm other entries. Well documented and EA compatible. Jan is really helpful and very reactive. I totally recommend this product!

Daviddollar
86
Daviddollar 2022.06.30 17:04 
 

Not worth it, it alerts after the divergence is triggered. When using backtest only shows the confirmed ones and erases de rest.

Edensgarden
20
Edensgarden 2022.01.17 14:27 
 

It's a very good divergence indicator; it does what is promised by Jan. I have incorporated this tool into my trading habits. Also great support from Jan.

kamz1419
149
kamz1419 2021.07.16 18:14 
 

Great product, works as exactly as required and the alerts are timely and you change and choose from a range of settings. The support Jan offers os excellent and he replies very fast with the required solutions. Thanks

hpolanco
64
hpolanco 2021.02.26 00:31 
 

Please add multicolor histogram EXAMPLE: http://www.profitf.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/MACD-color.jpg

marco
142
marco 2020.10.04 11:05 
 

Very interesting Indicator and Jan is a super Friendly & Dedicated Developer

jacki robo
88
jacki robo 2020.09.07 09:18 
 

this indicator was great .I want to give 1000 star!

Robby Wijaya
245
Robby Wijaya 2020.04.14 20:30 
 

This indicator are very very great and smart, its catch almost 90% of divergence form but when you know how to use it properly for scalping strategy then this indicator I can say Perfect 100% !! Thanks Jan you are ROCK , GBU

Hasan Yildirim
911
Hasan Yildirim 2019.12.30 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Erik Vikanes Hansen
226
Erik Vikanes Hansen 2019.08.22 12:02 
 

This indicator seems to be very promising, where it gives reliable entry signals and one can choose from a variety of different oscillators. I have been using it for a short time and so far I am very happy. Jan the developer, is also very friendly and easy to get in touch with. He helps out with his experience with regards to both choosing the best oscillator and preferred settings for different instruments. So far I would recommend this indicator. It is very easy to play around with all the different oscillators and settings for backtesting.

Thomas
84
Thomas 2019.06.11 14:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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