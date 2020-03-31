Trend Screener Pro MT5

4.84

Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader

Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse™ Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.  Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early reversals, and strong momentum moves — all from one single indicator.

LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator is available for only 50$ and lifetime. ( Original price 199$ )  (offer extended)

Why Choose Trend Screener?

  • 100% Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging – signals remain stable after candle close
  • 6 Powerful Trading Signals in one indicator
  • Trusted by 5,000+ traders worldwide since 2020
  • Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency analysis
  • 13+ Premium tools combined into a single dashboard
  • Smart Trend Detection powered by Fuzzy Logic
  • Complete Trend Scanner with Currency Strength Meter
  • Trend Screener generates six clear and actionable signals: Buy Signal, Sell Signal, Bullish Breakout Signal, Bearish Breakout Signal, Bullish Reversal Signal, Bearish Reversal Signal
  • Each signal is designed to help traders confirm trend direction, momentum, and timing with high accuracy.


    Premium Tools & Features

    1. Smart Trend Line Tool: Automatically adapts to market conditions to highlight trend direction and shifts.

    2. Trend Reversal Tool (Reversal Dots): Identifies weak trend zones and potential turning points.

    3. Trend Momentum Tool (Strong Trend Dots): Confirms strong momentum and trend strength.

    4. Trend Confirmation Arrows: Clear visual confirmation for trend continuation entries.

    5. Trend-Based Currency Strength Meter: Measures relative currency strength based on trend behavior.

    6. Trending Pairs Finder: Automatically detects the strongest trending symbols.

    7. Ranging Pairs Finder: Identifies consolidation and sideways markets.

    8. Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner: Analyze trends across multiple timeframes instantly.

    9. Multi-Currency Trend Scanner: Scan multiple symbols at the same time from one panel.

    10. Fuzzy Logic Trend Summary:Advanced logic to analyze uncertain and noisy market conditions.

    11. Chart Changer Buttons: Switch symbols directly from the dashboard.

    12. Spread Scanner Tool:Monitor spreads across multiple instruments.

    13. Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection:Automatically detects short-term S&R based on trend and price action.

    Scalper Simulator with Custom TP:Test and visualize scalping take-profit levels.

    Trend Dashboard Panel:Fully movable, customizable, unlimited symbols & clickable timeframes.

    Push Notifications: Terminal, mobile, and email alerts.

    Supports All Markets: Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and more.


    Recommended to use with S&R Screener Indicator

    Trend Screener indicator can be used with S & R Screener indicator to optimize entry points.

             Download Support and Resistance Indicator



    Documentations

    All Trend Screener documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here


    Youtube videos tutoriels

    By checking our MQL5 Blog, you will find many youtube video tutorials where we explain how to use and how trade with Trend Screener Indicator. Click here to find all videos .


    Contact 

    If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


    Author

    SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer.

    Reviews 122
    الباشا الباشا
    25
    الباشا الباشا 2026.01.12 17:41 
     

    A very excellent indicator, and there is little talk about it. It has helped me a lot. I hope the developer will add an automated trading feature or create a trading robot with the same accuracy as this indicator and add an option that allows the user to set a target with a specific number of points. Thank you.

    hatorii
    46
    hatorii 2025.11.30 04:37 
     

    Excellent and very comprehensive indicator; the creator has dedicated himself to every detail. I highly recommend it.

    zitoup
    21
    zitoup 2025.11.09 21:40 
     

    This indicator is excellent. It allows you to correctly predict the trend and multi-currencies scanning. I liked a lot the idea behding using fuzzt logic in analyzin market trend.

    Reply to review