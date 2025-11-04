Smart Stop Indicator MT5

Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart

Overview

The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displays optimal SL zones and their status (“new”, “broken”, “valid”) directly on the chart - now including SL distance as %ADR.

Highlights

Automatic, price-action-based stop placement

• Detects meaningful stop-loss levels based on market structure and live price dynamics. Smart breakout sensitivity

• Adapts to breakouts and rapid directional shifts without forcing premature stop adjustments. SL %ADR display

• Shows stop-loss distance as a percentage of the Average Daily Range - identical to the Smart Stop Scanner - helping traders spot tight opportunities or extended moves instantly. Integrated alert logic

• Alerts when a stop level becomes “new”, “valid”, or “broken”, including cooldown handling and accurate state transitions. Muted visualization for broken levels

• Direction, level, SL %ADR and timestamp are automatically faded for broken stops, making valid setups stand out immediately. Works on every timeframe

• Equally effective for scalpers on M1 and swing traders on H1 or H4 - consistently reliable across all chart periods. Gives price room to breathe

• Keeps stops disciplined yet flexible, allowing trends to unfold naturally without trailing too aggressively. Universal market compatibility

• Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and more. Clear and minimal visualization

• Only the essential levels and states - no clutter, no noise, just actionable structure. Structured discipline for every trader

• Brings consistent, methodical risk management without rigid mechanical rules.

With the Smart Stop Indicator, traders benefit from a transparent stop-loss framework that adapts to real price behavior, respects market structure, and supports long-running trends - now enhanced with SL %ADR and precise alert logic.





Smart Stop Series – Full FAQ Now Available

For a complete overview of the entire Smart Stop Series, the dedicated FAQ provides everything in one place - how each tool works, when to use it, the differences between Indicator, Scanner, and Manager, live examples, best-practice workflows, and more.



The FAQ is continuously updated as new questions come in.



If you ever have a question that is not yet covered, feel free to contact me directly or reach out in the corresponding chat groups.

Smart Stop – Full FAQ





Perfect together with Smart Stop Scanner & Smart Stop Manager

The Smart Stop Indicator is the on-chart foundation of the Smart Stop lineup: the Indicator delivers precise structure-based stop-loss levels directly on your chart, the Scanner monitors all symbols in real time to highlight tight, broken, or emerging SL setups, and the Manager automatically executes stop adjustments for every open trade.

Explore the full Smart Stop lineup:

Smart Stop Indicator – on-chart stop logic

Smart Stop Scanner – multi-symbol SL monitoring

Smart Stop Manager – automated SL execution

Together, these three tools form a fully integrated stop-loss system for modern discretionary and systematic traders, providing clarity, structure, and high-precision execution across all timeframes and market environments.





Input Parameters

Max history bars to calculate

Defines how many historical candles are analyzed to detect the most relevant stop levels. Higher values allow deeper market structure evaluation which can be useful on low-volatility charts.

User-set New-Limit in Minutes

Controls how long a new stop level remains marked as "new". This highlights fresh stop logic and supports traders focusing on the most recent market structure shifts.

Alert on new SL Level

Triggers notifications when new stop levels are identified.

Alert on broken SL Level

Alerts when a stop becomes invalidated.

Alert on distance warning

Warns when price moves within the configured ADR percentage of the SL.

ADR calculation period

Number of days used to calculate the Average Daily Range.

Distance warning below ADR %

Defines the ADR percentage threshold for distance warnings.

Minimum minutes between two alerts of the same type/symbol

Helps avoid repeated alerts for unchanged conditions.

Alert output method toggles

Select popup, e-mail, push notification, sound file - or all combined.

Alert sound file

File name of the sound used when alertsSound is enabled.

Color Settings

Full customization of chart visuals including text, buy level color, sell level color, alert colors, new signal color and muted states. This allows traders to tailor chart appearance and alert visibility to their personal workflow.





More Resources

For tutorials, strategy guides, and product information, visit our central knowledge hub:

Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub

Watch detailed walkthroughs and real trading examples on our YouTube channel:

Stein Investments – YouTube Channel





