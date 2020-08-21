Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5

4.78

Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click.


LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended)

The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are : 

1. HH-LL Screener ( Multi-timeframe and multi-currencies  scanner for higher highs and lower lows)

2. Pullback Zones with arrows.

5. Intraday Pivots Points

6. Swing Pivots Points

7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume.

1. Youtube videos tutorials & Real trading examples

By checking our MQL5 Blog, you will find many youtube video tutorials where we explain how to use and how trade with Level Indicator. Click here to find all videos.

It's highly recommended to check those tutorials above.


2. Key Features

  • All in one level indicator ( Strong Support, Strong Resistance, Bullish Pullback zones, Bearish Pullback Zones, Bank level zones and more.
  • All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts...etc)
  • Working with all pairs ( forex, indices, stocks, cryptos, metals...etc) 
  • Symbols navigator.


3. Documentations

All Support and Resistance Screener documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.


4. Free Demo version

You can download from here Free demo version to try the indicator without Metatrader Backester limitation : Click here to download free demo.

The free demo version work only USDCAD pair, doesn't have alerts and with limited number of pairs in the HH-LL screener.


5. Bestsellers indicators

You can find Below Our Bestsellers indicators:

Indicator Description Download
Trend Screener Indicator All in one tool trend analyzer tool ( Trend Dashboard, Trend reversal alerts...etc) Click Here
Range Analyze Indicator Range Analyze with Trading Zone breakout. Click Here

All the rest of the free and premium indicators are available in our MQL5 seller profile,Click here.

Attention! All our free and paid products can be found only and on exclusivity here, on the official MQL5 website. 


6. Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.


7. Risk warning

The indicator follows price movements and market structures when outlining Support & Resistance, Pullback Zones, and Bank Levels Zones. The indicator maintains only the valid zones on the chart. This implies that when a support zone, pullback zone, or bank level zone is breached, it will be removed from the chart as it is no longer valid.


6. Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya


Reviews 31
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.11.28 22:41 
 

The Best Support and Resistance Indicator on the Market This indicator clearly outperforms every other support and resistance tool I have used in MetaTrader. Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5 delivers highly accurate and meaningful levels, institutional zones, pivots, structures, and key points that would normally take a lot of time to analyze manually. What I like the most: - Very precise detection of real market zones. - Multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanning. - Clean and organized visual presentation without noise. - Helps me take faster and better trading decisions. After using it, my market analysis improved immediately. It is a professional and reliable tool with no repainting. I fully recommend it 100%.

999107
120
999107 2025.08.11 19:37 
 

Great tool indeed for beginners and advance traders, For those who Understanding smc advantage and if want to be a Happy trader this is a wonderful indicator to know how to use it and smile to the bank. you are the best Sayadi, Thank for your effort to make this amazing tool.

mattari4201
76
mattari4201 2025.07.19 14:52 
 

Thank you very much for providing such excellent indicators. I have been using both Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5 and Trend Screener Pro MT5, and I find them extremely helpful for identifying entry points with clarity and confidence.

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Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2026.02.10 04:17 
 

I HATE indicators that RE-PAINT and this one does that - I get that some what but its useless to have a zone shown then move AFTER you are in a trade to be invalided; leave the zone if it invalidates; repainting is not useful at all.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2026.02.11 21:55
Hi Mr. Terry, Thank you for your review. I believe there may be some confusion. The indicator is a multi-feature tool with several functionalities. We have already mentioned on the product page that the pullback zones repaint, and they should only be used by traders who trade retests and market structure. You can use the Bank Level feature, which does not repaint and is more reliable. This is the feature we recommend using. I have just sent you a private message to assist you further. Best regards,
Sayadi Ashref
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.11.28 22:41 
 

The Best Support and Resistance Indicator on the Market This indicator clearly outperforms every other support and resistance tool I have used in MetaTrader. Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5 delivers highly accurate and meaningful levels, institutional zones, pivots, structures, and key points that would normally take a lot of time to analyze manually. What I like the most: - Very precise detection of real market zones. - Multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanning. - Clean and organized visual presentation without noise. - Helps me take faster and better trading decisions. After using it, my market analysis improved immediately. It is a professional and reliable tool with no repainting. I fully recommend it 100%.

999107
120
999107 2025.08.11 19:37 
 

Great tool indeed for beginners and advance traders, For those who Understanding smc advantage and if want to be a Happy trader this is a wonderful indicator to know how to use it and smile to the bank. you are the best Sayadi, Thank for your effort to make this amazing tool.

mattari4201
76
mattari4201 2025.07.19 14:52 
 

Thank you very much for providing such excellent indicators. I have been using both Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5 and Trend Screener Pro MT5, and I find them extremely helpful for identifying entry points with clarity and confidence.

AbubakarSunusiBello2023
42
AbubakarSunusiBello2023 2025.05.08 12:28 
 

Combining the Trend Screener Pro MT5 with the Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5 has significantly improved my trade timing and decision-making. The Trend Screener gives me a clear multi-timeframe view of market direction, helping me align with the dominant trend. Meanwhile, the Support and Resistance Screener accurately identifies key price levels, pullback zones, and reversal points. Together, they offer a powerful synergy—one guides the direction, the other marks the battleground. This combo has added structure and confidence to my entries and exits, making my trading more strategic and less reactive. According to my personal openion, Trend screener pro MT5 and support and resistance screener pro MT5 are a MUST have tools. Mr Sayadi is always there for us.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.05.11 10:12
Thank you for your fantastic feedback! We’re glad to hear the combination of the Trend Screener Pro MT5 and Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5 has made such a positive impact on your trading. Since 2020, we've been committed to improving our tools, and it's great to see that effort reflected in your results. We truly appreciate your support and kind words.
Medaka
181
Medaka 2025.03.14 00:46 
 

This is the best tool. In addition to my default pairs, I monitor the same pairs as the Trend Screener Pro. It allows me to see trend situations at a glance from M1 to MN multi-timeframes. This indicator's unique bank level accurately shows support and resistance. By combining it with the trend screener, it captures the early stages of trends and enables low-risk trading. Sayadi is friendly to users, gives accurate advice, and responds quickly to questions. Thank you so much!

R Bencheikh
57
R Bencheikh 2025.03.07 22:05 
 

The Support and Resistance Screener Pro for MT5 is a good tool for users seeking to enhance their market analysis. Its ability to accurately identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes is impressive, providing a clear and actionable view of potential trading opportunities. The user-friendly interface and customizable alerts make it easy to stay on top of market movements without being overwhelmed. I appreciate the detailed insights and the efficiency it brings to the trading strategy. Thanks My Achraf.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.03.08 00:24
Thank you for your thoughtful review! We're thrilled to hear that the Support and Resistance Screener Pro for MT5 has been a valuable tool in enhancing your market analysis. Accuracy and efficiency are at the core of our design, and it's great to know that the customizable alerts and user-friendly interface are helping you stay on top of market movements with ease. Your feedback is truly appreciated, and we’re grateful for your support. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey!
USD Down
59
USD Down 2024.12.04 13:19 
 

this tool is very important to calculate the risk and using the lot calculator, you can get a good combination of support and resistance level in addition to calculating the risk, the cost is nothing compared to the advantage of having such as a tool in hands, the costumer service is very comprehensive and answerring the questions in clear and precise manner, i recommand this tool for all traders with the lot and size calculator you will never be in hasardous situation due to non calculated open positions .

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.03.08 00:25
Thank you for your great review! We're delighted to hear that you find the Support and Resistance Screener Pro for MT5 invaluable for risk calculation and trade management. The lot and size calculator is designed to help traders make informed decisions, and it's fantastic to know that it’s helping you avoid hazardous situations with non-calculated positions. We also appreciate your kind words about our customer service—clear and precise support is a priority for us. Thanks for recommending the tool, and we wish you continued success in your trading! 🚀📈
Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:53 
 

a good tool if you learn to use it

168622
64
168622 2024.11.06 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Clinton Van
118
Clinton Van 2024.09.25 15:43 
 

I love both indicators Trend screener Pro and Support and Resistance Screener Pro but you can't use them blindly. You need to understand market structure. I always try to trade a strong currency versus a weaker one. I then trade with the trend after price makes corrections. The Support and resistance indicator helps see how close price is from support or resistance. On uptrend I buy at support levels and downtrend I buy at resistance levels of price corrections. Together these indicators is all you need to make informed decisions. I do my analysis on the 1H time Frame and then I enter my trades using the 1min or 5min time frames. Thanks for these indicators. They really safe me allot of time.

Dang Minh Tien
612
Dang Minh Tien 2024.02.08 08:01 
 

My indicator doesn't draw the S/R zone; it only shows text. Bank levels work fine. I think it's a minor bug because it looks like the indicator isn't compatible when you change your chart color scheme.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.02.09 11:54
Hi sir, Thank you for taking time to write your review. I'm sending you ASAP a private message to check the issue you're facing.
--- best regards.
SAYADI ashref.
Khalid El Hakimi
194
Khalid El Hakimi 2023.10.23 22:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2023.11.17 14:57
Dear sir, Thank you for taking time to write your review. We have just sent you an email to fix the issue that you're facing with u.
--- Please if you have any questions, feel free to contact me. Best regards.
SAYADI ashref.
Jerry Slagger
92
Jerry Slagger 2023.09.15 20:10 
 

This is one of the main indicators I use and I have been using it for 2 months now. The new version 13 is awesome. It allows all the levels to be displayed at the same time. So I can see that price is pushing a major or minor level, etc. These levels, along with the PullBack feature bring it all together so one can easily see the best entry / exit points. The HH LL Scanner is awesome as well. I use it to see if price is too high / low to enter, to make sure I am not entering after the move has already happened. Support is top notch and responsive.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2023.09.20 17:46
Thank you for taking the time to share your review, Mr. Jerry.
Wilfried Pelletier
161
Wilfried Pelletier 2023.08.30 17:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2023.08.30 17:39
Thank you for your review, we are happy to know that you liked our indicator. Any questions, please feel free to contact us.
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2023.06.09 19:26 
 

The reason why I like this forex indicator so much is because it is easy to use. The indicator accurately gives me both price action and technical analysis at the same time. The multi-functional features make this a unique product. Alerts are accurate with precise signals. The author is very responsive and available. I strongly recommend this indicator.Trust me when I say that this will be your go to indicator once you try it.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2023.09.20 17:46
Thank you for taking time to share your review MR. Wafula.
Oleg Pokhilko
321
Oleg Pokhilko 2023.04.06 16:48 
 

Good indicator, but Sayadi just the best!

Andres.Morelo
130
Andres.Morelo 2023.01.26 10:33 
 

excellent indicator, I like me very much. It complements my trading plan very well and customer service is exceptional, too good for price. I recommend 100% I give you five stars

Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2023.01.21 22:37 
 

Very Worst Indicator in mql5 market. You will do yourself a great disadvantage buying it. Don't be deceived by the fake comments you saw here. It is a total waste of money. Wasted my hard earned $50 on this Garbage of a Thing. I once added a review but this Big man Liar has deleted it. The Creator did a very lazy Job on this indicator, and I consider it a big theft taking $50 for this nonesense indicator.

Deleting my Review on this indicator means this is a scam indicator. Nonesense

A BAD SELLER. DON'T EVER BUY FROM HIM. FAKE REVIEWS EVERYWHERE

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2023.06.06 00:17
Hello Mr. Idowu, Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. I must say, I was taken aback by your review. As sellers, we do not have the capability to remove customer reviews and we always value constructive criticism as it helps us improve our services. However, it seemed from your review that you may have had a misunderstanding about our indicator/service. We have been selling on the MQL5 market since 2020 and our primary goal has always been to provide the best possible service to our customers. Any suggestions that we have engaged in dishonest activities are deeply unsettling and contrary to our principles. We believe in transparency and honest communication with our customers. Thank you once again for your feedback, and we wish you a safe and prosperous trading journey. Best regards,
SAYADI Ashref
26 Trades, LLC
378
JASON ALAN MYERS 2022.12.03 16:45 
 

Awesome indicator! I use the Pullback Zones on higher timeframes, set and wait for alert, then go to lower timeframe and wait for alert to enter trade. Also, there is no repaint on this indicator. Most indicators have great signals until you realize they have repainted, but not this indicator. Support is always prompt and helpful.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2023.03.23 10:29
Thank you for your review, Mr. Jason.
12
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