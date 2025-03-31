M1 Scalper Pro MT5

4.86

- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now)

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

- Lifetime update free

- Non-repaint

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

Advantages of M1 Scalper Pro 

  • Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy.
  • Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro takes advantage of numerous small price changes.
  • Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure reduces the risk of large losses.
  • Non-directional: Works in both rising and falling markets.
  • Send alerts include Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profits levels in platform, mobile or email.

Recommended

Recommended symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and other major pairs

Recommended Time Frame: M1


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use M1 Scalper Pro indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.


Reviews 7
Hassan
57
Hassan 2025.08.25 14:02 
 

If there was a rating over 5 start I would give it to Elif without any hesitation. My high rating came for 2 main reasons; the quality of the products and the support I am getting. She always answers my question. She always provides full support. If you want great results with this scalper just use higher time frame alignment and boom! You will get good results. Follow the bias of 1hr or 30m timeframes and pray for me ;) I am still testing the product to find the best rules that work with me but it already paid back it's amount. Amazing customer service. Amazing product.

Forest37030129
19
Forest37030129 2025.08.11 12:05 
 

This is a good indicator for scalping. It is easy to use. it has TP and also SL.

K Hidaka
89
K Hidaka 2025.05.22 13:08 
 

good indicator. This software gives us a great opportunity. However, it is one decision to make regarding each alert. It is a great hint for your own trading strategy.

Reply to review