LT Super Trend

4.89

The Super Trend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify the direction of a trend and potential entry and exit points in the market. It is a trend-following indicator that provides signals based on price action and volatility.

The Super Trend indicator consists of two lines - one indicating the bullish trend (usually colored green) and the other indicating the bearish trend (usually colored red). The lines are plotted above or below the price chart, depending on the trend direction.

To use the Super Trend indicator effectively, follow these steps:

1. Identify the Trend Direction: Look for the Super Trend line to determine whether the market is in an uptrend or a downtrend. A green line indicates an uptrend, while a red line indicates a downtrend.

2. Entry Signals: Consider entering a trade when the Super Trend line changes its color, signaling a potential trend reversal. For example, if the Super Trend line changes from red to green, it suggests a shift from a downtrend to an uptrend, signaling a possible buy opportunity.

3. Exit Signals: Use the Super Trend indicator to determine when to exit a trade. If you are in a long position and the Super Trend line turns from green to red, it may be an indication to close the trade and take profit. Similarly, if you are in a short position and the Super Trend line changes from red to green, it could signal a potential exit point.

4. Setting Stop Loss: Use the Super Trend line as a guide for setting your stop-loss level. For long positions, place the stop-loss below the Super Trend line, and for short positions, place it above the line.


Keep in mind that like any indicator, the Super Trend may generate false signals in choppy or sideways markets. Therefore, it is essential to use it in conjunction with other technical indicators and price analysis to confirm trade signals and improve overall accuracy. Practice using the Super Trend indicator on a demo account before applying it to live trading.

Reviews 23
Ricky Esteban
591
Ricky Esteban 2026.04.19 16:19 
 

love it... hope you will make ea of this in all time frame..

Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2026.04.03 11:23 
 

I really like It.Thamk you Samuel

ArturKavs
39
ArturKavs 2026.02.01 13:15 
 

Everything is clear. It's a good indicator.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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LT Awesome Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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LT Accelerator Oscillator EA
BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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BacktestPro LLC
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Ricky Esteban
591
Ricky Esteban 2026.04.19 16:19 
 

love it... hope you will make ea of this in all time frame..

Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2026.04.03 11:23 
 

I really like It.Thamk you Samuel

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.31 02:16 
 

Bom indicador, obrigado.

James Smith
40
James Smith 2026.03.17 08:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ArturKavs
39
ArturKavs 2026.02.01 13:15 
 

Everything is clear. It's a good indicator.

leha007
49
leha007 2026.01.12 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Fina
140
Oleg Fina 2025.12.23 15:34 
 

Хороший індикатор

Peter Meyer
160
Peter Meyer 2025.08.13 08:52 
 

Ihre Leistung ist herausragend. Vielen Dank für Ihren Einsatz. Ich schätze Ihre hervorragenden Ergebnisse und Ihr Engagement sehr. Ihre exzellente Leistung hat wesentlich zum Erfolg beigetragen. Vielen Dank. Könnten sie den Indikator in einem Roboter umwandeln? Bei einem Signal (BUY / SELL) in Kombination mit RSI (über 50 / unter 50) soll der EA einen Trade auslösen. Vielen Dank im Voraus! VG Peter

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

George
17
George 2025.06.12 07:27 
 

Very good indicator!!!!

alexmf.40
20
alexmf.40 2025.05.28 15:55 
 

muy bueno,gracias

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2024.12.07 23:44 
 

Muy eficiente, muchas Gracias, Muy buen indicador

Gussyac
25
Gussyac 2024.11.11 12:35 
 

Es un indicador que facilita la desición de entrar y salir, se complementa muy bien con otro, en mi caso un oscilador. Gracias

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 15:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tew Jin Hau
332
Tew Jin Hau 2024.08.15 02:22 
 

Very useful and good indicator I must give a thumb ups

Ely Alsedy
9321
Ely Alsedy 2024.05.17 19:08 
 

it's really good especially if you integrate it with your strategy

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:12 
 

sick

Ponchai Lertchoomongkol
46
Ponchai Lertchoomongkol 2024.02.17 13:39 
 

Good indy... :)

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2024.01.17 21:50 
 

excellent indicator

knpineda01
44
knpineda01 2023.10.25 06:12 
 

Es un buen indicador, gracias por el aporte

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