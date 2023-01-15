Trading Session Time With Alert MT5

4.77

The Trading Sessions Time Indicator:

 [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.

The "Trading Sessions Time Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to enhance your understanding of different trading sessions in the forex market. This seamlessly integrated indicator provides crucial information about the opening and closing times of major sessions, including Tokyo, London, and New York. With automatic time zone adjustment, it caters to traders globally, helping them optimize their trading schedules for high liquidity periods and avoid low-activity hours. Offering insights into market sentiment, peak volatility periods, and overlapping sessions, the indicator aids intraday traders in making precise decisions aligned with their strategies. Its customizable display allows for a personalized user experience, while smart trading plans incorporating its data can potentially lead to improved trading outcomes. By promoting awareness of low-activity periods, the indicator helps traders avoid overtrading and focus on quality opportunities. Seamlessly compatible with various trading platforms, the "Trading Sessions Time Indicator" is a valuable tool for traders looking to optimize their trading journey.

Features:

  • Optimized Schedule: Informs major session times, and Aligns with high liquidity.
  • Alerts to phone and email: Alert you when the session start.
  • Kill zones: Set up the kill zones while trading ICT style with alerts.
  • Overlap Analysis: Explores session overlaps and Targets increased activity.
  • Intraday Precision: Aids intraday decisions and Focuses on strategy-aligned sessions.
  • Customizable Display: Personalizes preferences and Options for colors and settings.
  • Smart Trading Plans: Integrates for productivity and Enhances outcomes with planning.
  • Avoid Overtrading: Raises low-activity awareness and Prioritizes quality over impulsiveness.
  • Seamless Integration: Integrates easily and Quick installation for immediate use and Enhances analysis for an optimized journey.
  • Global Time Zone Adaptation.
  • Volatility Awareness.
Reviews 77
hillbertau
14
hillbertau 2026.07.30 18:04 
 

nice

Drake Fernandez
133
Drake Fernandez 2026.06.15 12:10 
 

Nice Indicator for Trading Session Timings.

eguerreroc2807
14
eguerreroc2807 2026.04.15 09:45 
 

Excelente

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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hillbertau
14
hillbertau 2026.07.30 18:04 
 

nice

Drake Fernandez
133
Drake Fernandez 2026.06.15 12:10 
 

Nice Indicator for Trading Session Timings.

FERRANDO_MX
74
FERRANDO_MX 2026.04.17 19:19 
 

No me funciono como yo esperaba, trataba de cambiar los colores del dashboard y no lo hizo

eguerreroc2807
14
eguerreroc2807 2026.04.15 09:45 
 

Excelente

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.31 02:22 
 

Bom indicador. obrigado.

Kran5
814
Kran5 2026.02.11 04:34 
 

This indicator is good and very informative

Xin Hu
483
Xin Hu 2026.01.10 16:30 
 

This indicator is good and very informative.

Iwan Nawi
140
Iwan Nawi 2026.01.09 11:35 
 

thank you it helps a lot

449026
134
449026 2025.12.23 10:52 
 

very good indicator, working good. Thank you for you nice work.

WillSmith967
34
WillSmith967 2025.12.05 05:30 
 

Very helpful indicator

olegkrieger1970 Krieger
116
olegkrieger1970 Krieger 2025.11.22 22:45 
 

Thank You

Andres Daniel Pabon Perez
751
Andres Daniel Pabon Perez 2025.11.22 20:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.11.06 09:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.10.21 11:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issam Kassas
730447
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2025.10.21 11:41
Thank u so much evgeny Pls check out my other products free and give them a review I have the copilot u will like it
paul selvan
723
paul selvan 2025.10.20 06:06 
 

elegant

iltu
158
iltu 2025.10.06 13:09 
 

perfecto

Sonia888
68
Sonia888 2025.09.25 16:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jhani.tfi
34
Jhani.tfi 2025.09.12 16:37 
 

buena herramienta, muy práctico

Seaman Maanya
18
Seaman Maanya 2025.08.31 19:49 
 

this is a good model for forex traders, I strongly suggest that every beginner or advanced trader to use it. please add as many features as possible. thank you very much..!

Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes
518
Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes 2025.07.27 23:17 
 

I bought the Trend Breakout Catcher MT5, but it no longer exists. Can I exchange it for another one because there will be no more updates?

1234
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