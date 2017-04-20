Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5

5

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

User manual: click here

That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone.

The Special
  1. Arrows in sub-window to show strong currency momentum GAP will guide your trading!
  2. Warning signs in the main window of the individual chart when the base or quote currency is in oversold/overbought zone (outer market Fibonacci levels).
  3. Pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from the outer range.
  4. Special alert of a cross pattern

Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is increasing or not and how it performed in the past. These features were designed to help make it easier for you to not only identify which are the strong and weak currencies but to also show you when to trade, when not to trade and when to take profits.

Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator works on all THE 28 currency pairs. It is a new formula, and the very new features are Market Momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market activity! Market Momentum is the 9th line. This is a great advantage and new in Forex trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the market momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci you will be able to tell whether you want to trade with the trend, look for a trend continuation or a pullback.

All the graphics are based on the new buffers which represents historical dynamic Market Fibonacci levels.


Indicator parameters

To see the full list click here.

==== Chart settings

  • use currency specific characteristics (each currency will be handled by its own)
  • draw GAP (arrows in sub-window to show strong currency momentum GAP)
  • GAP Market Fib (23) slope (currency angle to draw arrow)
  • draw Outer MFib stop (pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from outer range. For M1 use at least 161 or more.)
  • Outer MFib stop (100-161) (warning signs in the main window for individual chart when the base or quote currency is in oversold/overbought zone outer market Fibonacci levels. For M1 use at least 161 or more.)
  • quick chart open in new window (To change the pair on the chart just click the currency names. Click two names to build a pair. Simple: click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY. Set to false: change pair on a chart. Set to true: Open the pair in new window)

=== Alert settings

  • alert outer MFib Trigger HIT (alert when currency strength reach outer Market Fib levels)
  • alert outer MFib Trigger HOOK (pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from outer range)
  • outer MFib Trigger level (161) (Alert level)
  • minimum hook GAP (28) (inside GAP slope value)

=== Alert settings CS cross

  • cross market Fib slope
  • use 4 bars cross pattern (false = 3 bars)
  • alert currency cross
  • show triangle on subwindow
  • show vertical line for chart symbol


Tips
  1. Use my template. See manual
  2. Use “open chart in new window” if you do not want to interrupt the indicator.
  3. Stay within the trend (currency GAP) of the higher time frame.
  4. Look for the currency double-GAP as trade setup.
  5. SPECIAL: To update the MT4 chart history 7 support charts will be opened (see manual)! This function can be deactivated.
  6. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard


Reviews 3
sivorobertgmailcom
673
sivorobertgmailcom 2025.09.23 23:31 
 

Over the years I migrated to different platforms (Tradestation, Multicharts, Ninjatrader8 and MT5) for which I purchased proprietary Currency Strength Indicators (CS). A CS-Indicator emphasizes to take on trades between the strongest and weakest Currencies. And yet I found myself too often on the wrong side of the trade (primarily caused by prematurely entering trades, or by holding on too long on a profitable trade that transitioned in a losing trade). Compared to my experience with Regular CS-Indicators, the Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (ACS28) elevated my trading to a whole other level. The ACS28 is the only Currency Strength Indicator with embedded Dynamic Fib Lines. The information provided by these Fib Lines tell me (1) whether it is safe to enter a trade (2) to stay in a trade (3) to exit a trade or (4) to stay out of the market. By looking for confluences between Currency Lines and Fib Lines I have become a better trader. The interaction with Bernhard Schweiger (the developer of the ACS28 Indicator) is superb. Fast and concise responses on my emails in which he showed sincere customer interest.

Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2024.12.06 20:19 
 

One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to analyze 28 currency pairs on a single chart, providing a comprehensive overview of market dynamics. This unique capability eliminates the need to switch between multiple charts, saving time and enhancing efficiency. The user-friendly interface displays smooth currency strength lines across all time frames, making it easy to spot trends and potential trading opportunities.

mrchavezz
36
mrchavezz 2024.03.22 22:50 
 

you can not believe the author support and guidance i had too many questions and he answered every single of them i will using the indicator for 2 weeks in demo and after that ,if it was good i will go for live , i will update my honest review so you can judge your self , thank you bernhard for your patience and good support

update:

28/3/2024 ive test it in many ways and if you learn the full tutorial and master it you will have good profit , this indicator does everything that author claim and works best with impulse , with cs28 you can understand which pair is good for trade at the moment and impulse shows you if the pair is going to move or not

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sivorobertgmailcom
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sivorobertgmailcom 2025.09.23 23:31 
 

Over the years I migrated to different platforms (Tradestation, Multicharts, Ninjatrader8 and MT5) for which I purchased proprietary Currency Strength Indicators (CS). A CS-Indicator emphasizes to take on trades between the strongest and weakest Currencies. And yet I found myself too often on the wrong side of the trade (primarily caused by prematurely entering trades, or by holding on too long on a profitable trade that transitioned in a losing trade). Compared to my experience with Regular CS-Indicators, the Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (ACS28) elevated my trading to a whole other level. The ACS28 is the only Currency Strength Indicator with embedded Dynamic Fib Lines. The information provided by these Fib Lines tell me (1) whether it is safe to enter a trade (2) to stay in a trade (3) to exit a trade or (4) to stay out of the market. By looking for confluences between Currency Lines and Fib Lines I have become a better trader. The interaction with Bernhard Schweiger (the developer of the ACS28 Indicator) is superb. Fast and concise responses on my emails in which he showed sincere customer interest.

Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2024.12.06 20:19 
 

One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to analyze 28 currency pairs on a single chart, providing a comprehensive overview of market dynamics. This unique capability eliminates the need to switch between multiple charts, saving time and enhancing efficiency. The user-friendly interface displays smooth currency strength lines across all time frames, making it easy to spot trends and potential trading opportunities.

mrchavezz
36
mrchavezz 2024.03.22 22:50 
 

you can not believe the author support and guidance i had too many questions and he answered every single of them i will using the indicator for 2 weeks in demo and after that ,if it was good i will go for live , i will update my honest review so you can judge your self , thank you bernhard for your patience and good support

update:

28/3/2024 ive test it in many ways and if you learn the full tutorial and master it you will have good profit , this indicator does everything that author claim and works best with impulse , with cs28 you can understand which pair is good for trade at the moment and impulse shows you if the pair is going to move or not

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