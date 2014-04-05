Multi Fractal Indicator

Multi-Fractal Indicator – The Ultimate Tool for Higher Timeframe Insights in Lower Timeframes

Have you ever wished you could see the highs and lows of higher timeframes while trading on a lower timeframe? Imagine trading on the 1-minute chart while having a clear visual representation of the highs and lows of the 1-hour timeframe in a zigzag pattern. Or even better, identifying the dominant market direction of the 4-hour timeframe without switching charts.

Introducing the Multi-Fractal Indicator – a game-changing tool designed for professional traders who want a deeper insight into higher timeframe structures while staying focused on lower timeframes.

Why You Need This Indicator

As traders, we need to understand the key levels and market direction of higher timeframes while operating on lower timeframes. This indicator helps you:
✅ Identify the highs and lows of up to 10 higher timeframes within a single lower timeframe chart.
✅ Determine whether the market is bullish (+1) or bearish (-1) in each of those timeframes.
✅ Customize which higher timeframe fractals to display with simple on/off toggle buttons.
✅ Assign unique colors and sizes to each fractal for easy visual recognition.
✅ Utilize a customizable Zigzag algorithm that adapts to your trading style and strategy.

Key Features

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Fractals: View the high and low points of multiple higher timeframes directly on your chart.
🔹 Market Trend Direction: Instantly see whether each of the higher timeframes is in an uptrend or downtrend via the Data Window.
🔹 One-Click Activation: Easily enable or disable individual timeframe fractals with built-in buttons.
🔹 Fully Customizable: Adjust fractal colors, sizes, and the Zigzag settings to match your preferences.
🔹 Dynamic UI: The buttons adjust dynamically based on your chart size and can be hidden when not needed.

The default settings are optimized for use on the 1-minute chart, providing highly accurate data for higher timeframes. However, you can easily adjust them to fit any trading style and timeframe preference.

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

The Multi-Fractal Indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on higher timeframe structures for precision trading on lower timeframes. With its advanced features and seamless integration, you’ll gain an edge in market analysis and execution like never before.


